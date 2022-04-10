The Topeak Ninja Master+ Toolbox T11 is a combination of multi-tool and tyre repair tools within a case that aims to give quick and easy access. It succeeds in part, but it's not the cheapest option and if you need to repair a puncture it's a faff.
This comprises two main tool compartments, and as the name suggests includes a multi-tool with 11 tools, plus a second 'PlugBox' compartment with 10 3.5mm tyre plugs.
The quality of the multi-tool is fine, with chrome-vanadium Allen keys that fit well into all bolts I tested.
The chosen tools cover most bases and likely uses while riding, though there's no chain tool or 8mm Allen key.
The concept of tools within a box is similar to the Specialized SWAT system, with the Topeak box having the potential advantage that it can be mounted not only to a compatible bottle cage such as the Topeak Ninja Master SK+ or Ninja Master+ Cage Z, but in other ways too. It can be mounted with the included bottle cage mount, or zip-tied onto a suitable location on the bike frame with the zip ties provided.
Access to the toolbox is quite simple, with a 90-degree twist action to move the box into a more accessible position where the clip can be undone and tools removed.
The tool and box combined are quite heavy at 155g (the case is around 70g of that), and when mounted onto the Ninja Master+ Cage Z there's quite a bit of flex and rattle, especially on rough ground.
The tyre repair tools are also good quality, but quick access is very important here and the Topeak misses the mark. If you use tubeless tyres and are unfortunate enough to get a puncture that does not seal, being able to plug the hole quickly is vital.
The process with the T11 tool is far from simple. First, you need to take out the multi-tool section, then fold out the metal tyre lever to uncover the plug insertion tool. Then you need to unclip it – being careful not to drop the small part on the floor – and screw it into the side of the multi-tool. The tool can then be loaded with a plug from the second box, and finally the plug can be inserted into the tyre. Even with practice it takes at least a minute.
Value
At £54.99 this is a little expensive against the opposition, though to be fair the Tubi 11 tool on its own is £32.99. The Blackburn Big Switch Wrap is £39.99 with 15 functions, though, while the Granite Portaledge XE Strap Mount offers fitting to a similar position for £20. You can easily find a multi-tool for much the same price again, such as the £20.99 Giant Toolshed 13, and end up around the £40 mark.
Wolf Tooth does the expandable B-RAD mount system, which gives another secure way to attach tools and spares for £34.99, but again you need to add tools.
Overall
This is typically well made and potentially useful, but in practice it can be a faff, while the tyre tool in particular is slow to use.
Verdict
Well made multi-tool in a frame-mounted box, but a little pricey for its functionality
Make and model: Topeak Ninja Master+ Toolbox T11
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Topeak says: "Mounts under Ninja water bottle cage with interchangeable Cage Mount, or use alone with Frame Mount. This weatherproof tool box contains a 11 function tubeless tire repair mini tool and PlugBox case with 5 pieces of 3.5mm x 5cm plugs for tire repairs and road or trail bike maintenance."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Topeak lists:
TOOLS 2 / 2.5 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6 mm Allen wrenches
T25 Torx wrenches
1 hardened steel tire lever
Knife
Stainless steel 2-in-1 tire reamer / plug insertion tool
TOOL MATERIAL Chrome vanadium steel
TOOL BODY MATERIAL Forged aluminium
MOUNT Mount to Ninja Master+ series Cages with included Cage Mount
Install on frame, stem, seatpost, or water bottle boss with included Frame Mount and zip ties
WEIGHT 106 g / 3.74 oz (Tubi 11 Combo)
55 g / 1.94 oz (ToolBox)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
5/10
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
5/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The tool is good quality, but let down by the long time needed to assemble and use the tyre repair function.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Having it secured to the bike should mean never forgetting it.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
There's lots of flex and it can be noisy. It takes far too long to load and use the tyre repair tool.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £54.99 this is a little expensive against the opposition, though to be fair the Tubi 11 tool on its own is £32.99. The Blackburn Big Switch Wrap is £39.99 with 15 functions, though, while the the Granite Portaledge XE Strap Mount offers fitting to a similar position for £20. You can easily find a multi-tool for much the same price again, such as the £20.99 Giant Toolshed 13, and end up around the £40 mark.
Did you enjoy using the product? Not really
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Topeak Ninja Master+ series is a good concept in theory, but let down by the practicalities, especially with the tyre repair tool which is too slow to load and use.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
