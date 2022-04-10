The Topeak Ninja Master+ Toolbox T11 is a combination of multi-tool and tyre repair tools within a case that aims to give quick and easy access. It succeeds in part, but it's not the cheapest option and if you need to repair a puncture it's a faff.

This comprises two main tool compartments, and as the name suggests includes a multi-tool with 11 tools, plus a second 'PlugBox' compartment with 10 3.5mm tyre plugs.

The quality of the multi-tool is fine, with chrome-vanadium Allen keys that fit well into all bolts I tested.

The chosen tools cover most bases and likely uses while riding, though there's no chain tool or 8mm Allen key.

The concept of tools within a box is similar to the Specialized SWAT system, with the Topeak box having the potential advantage that it can be mounted not only to a compatible bottle cage such as the Topeak Ninja Master SK+ or Ninja Master+ Cage Z, but in other ways too. It can be mounted with the included bottle cage mount, or zip-tied onto a suitable location on the bike frame with the zip ties provided.

Access to the toolbox is quite simple, with a 90-degree twist action to move the box into a more accessible position where the clip can be undone and tools removed.

The tool and box combined are quite heavy at 155g (the case is around 70g of that), and when mounted onto the Ninja Master+ Cage Z there's quite a bit of flex and rattle, especially on rough ground.

The tyre repair tools are also good quality, but quick access is very important here and the Topeak misses the mark. If you use tubeless tyres and are unfortunate enough to get a puncture that does not seal, being able to plug the hole quickly is vital.

The process with the T11 tool is far from simple. First, you need to take out the multi-tool section, then fold out the metal tyre lever to uncover the plug insertion tool. Then you need to unclip it – being careful not to drop the small part on the floor – and screw it into the side of the multi-tool. The tool can then be loaded with a plug from the second box, and finally the plug can be inserted into the tyre. Even with practice it takes at least a minute.

Value

At £54.99 this is a little expensive against the opposition, though to be fair the Tubi 11 tool on its own is £32.99. The Blackburn Big Switch Wrap is £39.99 with 15 functions, though, while the Granite Portaledge XE Strap Mount offers fitting to a similar position for £20. You can easily find a multi-tool for much the same price again, such as the £20.99 Giant Toolshed 13, and end up around the £40 mark.

Wolf Tooth does the expandable B-RAD mount system, which gives another secure way to attach tools and spares for £34.99, but again you need to add tools.

Overall

This is typically well made and potentially useful, but in practice it can be a faff, while the tyre tool in particular is slow to use.

Verdict

Well made multi-tool in a frame-mounted box, but a little pricey for its functionality

