Topeak Ninja Master+ Cage SK+

The Ninja Master+ Cage SK+ is a simple yet effective side-loading bottle cage for compact frames, with the added bonus of being able to accommodate various Topeak accessories. It's cheap and cheerful, if a little bit on the flexible side.

This Topeak cage is made from polymer, which allows it to flex a lot without being fragile. This means it can adapt to various size and shaped bottles while providing a very secure grip on both full and empty containers.

The downside of that flex is that it can be a little fiddly to get the bottle back in the cage while riding, and, to a lesser extent, removing it. The side-loading ability makes things a bit easier, though, and you soon develop the knack of lining the bottle up.

This particular model is known as the Lefty, as in you load it from the left; there is a reversible option that'll do left and right loading, or a right-handed option.

The design makes it ideal for compact frames or those that are full up with frame bags. I've taken to using side-loading cages on my gravel bike for this reason, and I found the Topeak to be a good solution, especially considering how firmly the cage holds bottles on very rough terrain. I never had to worry about it jettisoning my drink on fast, rocky descents.

The insert used to secure the bottom of the bottle can be swapped out for one that comes with one of Topeak's Ninja Master+ accessories, such as the Toolbox PT30 multi-tool (review to come), CO2 inflator kits or innertube holders, for instance.

It certainly brings plenty of versatility to the cage, meaning that you don't always have to carry your supplies or tools in your pockets.

At £9.99 it's pretty cheap, too – less than Giant's Airway Dual Side cage (£12.99) and Bontrager's Side Load cage at £14.99.

There's a certain knack to getting the bottle in and out of this cage quickly, but it does hold bottles very securely. It's cheap, cheerful and rather effective.

Verdict

Very secure bottle cage whatever the terrain, with added versatility for carrying accessories

