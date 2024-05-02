The Daysaver Essential8 & Coworking5 Bundle is a neat approach to the multi-tool – it's slim and easy to pocket, and it's particularly light. The clever design and good quality materials are pleasing, though there are downsides – the ease of losing various tiny parts being chief among them.

The Essential8 part of this is the hex key, which is really just a handle with socket ends for hex bits, though the short end does form the 8mm key on its outside.

Held inside this end's socket magnetically is a small 6mm bit, which in turn is socketed for a still-smaller double-ended bit, with a T25 Torx on one end and 4mm hex on the other. This last part is just 12mm long and, while it's again held in magnetically, it's not the sort of thing to mess with in gloves. The dull grey metal really doesn't stand out against tarmac, gravel or grass should you fumble it.

The long end's socket holds another double-ended bit, which in turn holds a tiny reversible bit of its own. These provide the 3mm, 5mm, 2mm and 2.5mm hex keys.

It all feels strong and crisply machined, and the main 'key' has an attractive satin finish that's quite good for grip. It's not enormously long for leverage, but it's easily up to some hard cranking on axles and the like.

The Coworking5 Bundle – which makes it sound like an HR scandal at a major corporation – is the tyre lever with a chainbreaker sticking out of it. The chainbreaker also features a spoke wrench (3.25mm) and a valve core tool, and both of these work well.

The Essential8 pokes neatly through the lever and secures magnetically to make a single, lightweight tool.

The chainbreaker isn't going to fall out while you're using it, as it slots in sideways and is held there by another magnet. To wind in the pin you just use the T25 on the Essential8.

The metals and plastics are impressively strong and well formed, but while the lever is nicely scooped and has a fairly thin edge for getting under tight beads, it does miss out on a hook. Then again, if you're really only carrying one, there's no real need for it.

Finally, the lever also offers a spot for holding (again magnetically) a spare chain link.

Value

At $79.95 (which was £63.72 at the time of writing), this is certainly not the cheapest option. You're not short of alternatives when it comes to multi-tools, either, but not many are as light or as comfortably pocketed as this one.

The Muc-Off 17 in 1 Multi Tool that Dave reviewed earlier this year is a good example at £20; it gives you lots of hex keys and a chain tool alongside screwdrivers, a spoke key and even a bottle opener. It's bigger and heavier at 113g, though, and you'll still need a tyre lever.

Alternatively, you could spend similar money to the Daysaver on something like the Topeak Ninja Master+ Toolbox PT30, and get a very comprehensive multi-tool that lives in a protective box on your frame. Stu reviewed it in 2022 and thought it was very good.

Overall

This is a very cleverly packaged tool with some lovely design and impressive execution. Those tiny removable bits are a bit of a liability, but are at least unlikely to come out accidentally – the magnets are effective. For occasional emergency use and regular pocketing, this is a great little device.

Verdict

Light, clever and very pocketable tool, though its tiny hex bits are a bit of a liability