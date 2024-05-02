Support road.cc

Daysaver Essential8 & Coworking5 Bundle2024 daysaver fun Essential8 & Coworking5 Bundle - 1.jpg

Daysaver Essential8 & Coworking5 Bundle

by Steve Williams
Thu, May 02, 2024 09:45
£63.72

VERDICT:

Light, clever and very pocketable tool, though its tiny hex bits are a bit of a liability
Clever design
Good quality materials
Comfy in a pocket
Tiny parts easy to lose
Not cheap
Weight: 
64g
Contact: 
daysaver.fun
The Daysaver Essential8 & Coworking5 Bundle is a neat approach to the multi-tool – it's slim and easy to pocket, and it's particularly light. The clever design and good quality materials are pleasing, though there are downsides – the ease of losing various tiny parts being chief among them.

The Essential8 part of this is the hex key, which is really just a handle with socket ends for hex bits, though the short end does form the 8mm key on its outside.

2024 daysaver fun Essential8 & Coworking5 Bundle - Essential 8 tool - detail 1.jpg

Held inside this end's socket magnetically is a small 6mm bit, which in turn is socketed for a still-smaller double-ended bit, with a T25 Torx on one end and 4mm hex on the other. This last part is just 12mm long and, while it's again held in magnetically, it's not the sort of thing to mess with in gloves. The dull grey metal really doesn't stand out against tarmac, gravel or grass should you fumble it.

2024 daysaver fun Essential8 & Coworking5 Bundle - Essential 8 tool - detail 3.jpg

The long end's socket holds another double-ended bit, which in turn holds a tiny reversible bit of its own. These provide the 3mm, 5mm, 2mm and 2.5mm hex keys.

2024 daysaver fun Essential8 & Coworking5 Bundle - Essential 8 tool - detail 4.jpg

It all feels strong and crisply machined, and the main 'key' has an attractive satin finish that's quite good for grip. It's not enormously long for leverage, but it's easily up to some hard cranking on axles and the like.

The Coworking5 Bundle – which makes it sound like an HR scandal at a major corporation – is the tyre lever with a chainbreaker sticking out of it. The chainbreaker also features a spoke wrench (3.25mm) and a valve core tool, and both of these work well.

2024 daysaver fun Essential8 & Coworking5 Bundle - Coworking5 tool - chain tool.jpg

The Essential8 pokes neatly through the lever and secures magnetically to make a single, lightweight tool.

2024 daysaver fun Essential8 & Coworking5 Bundle - 3.jpg

The chainbreaker isn't going to fall out while you're using it, as it slots in sideways and is held there by another magnet. To wind in the pin you just use the T25 on the Essential8.

The metals and plastics are impressively strong and well formed, but while the lever is nicely scooped and has a fairly thin edge for getting under tight beads, it does miss out on a hook. Then again, if you're really only carrying one, there's no real need for it.

2024 daysaver fun Essential8 & Coworking5 Bundle - Coworking5 tool.jpg

Finally, the lever also offers a spot for holding (again magnetically) a spare chain link.

Value

At $79.95 (which was £63.72 at the time of writing), this is certainly not the cheapest option. You're not short of alternatives when it comes to multi-tools, either, but not many are as light or as comfortably pocketed as this one.

The Muc-Off 17 in 1 Multi Tool that Dave reviewed earlier this year is a good example at £20; it gives you lots of hex keys and a chain tool alongside screwdrivers, a spoke key and even a bottle opener. It's bigger and heavier at 113g, though, and you'll still need a tyre lever.

Alternatively, you could spend similar money to the Daysaver on something like the Topeak Ninja Master+ Toolbox PT30, and get a very comprehensive multi-tool that lives in a protective box on your frame. Stu reviewed it in 2022 and thought it was very good.

Overall

This is a very cleverly packaged tool with some lovely design and impressive execution. Those tiny removable bits are a bit of a liability, but are at least unlikely to come out accidentally – the magnets are effective. For occasional emergency use and regular pocketing, this is a great little device.

Verdict

road.cc test report

Make and model: daysaver.fun Essential8 & Coworking5 Bundle

Size tested: n/a

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Daysaver says: "The Essential8 is the smallest and lightest bike multitool with uncompromising functionality. With 33 grams and the form factor of an allen key, this tool is good to go. Even in your pants or jersey pocket. Corrosion resistant stainless steel and Swiss engineering quality make sure this crazy light weight multitool lasts for all your bike adventures.

"The multitool extension Coworking5 offers 5 workshop quality functions at an incredible 35 grams. With chain breaker, tire lever, spoke wrench, valve core and chain link holder, you cover almost everything around wheel or chain that can ruin your day. All components are held in place by magnets, obviously including the Essential8."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

Daysaver lists:

Essential8

Hex 8

Hex 6

Hex 5

Hex 4

Hex 3

Hex 2.5

Hex 2

Torx 25

Coworking5

Chain breaker

Tire lever

Spoke wrench

Valve core tool

Chain links holder

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
 
8/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Very well – it's sturdy and all the tools work well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Neat design, flat shape is easy to pocket or stow, feels strong.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Small parts are easy to lose, no hook on tyre lever.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

It's a lot more than a normal multi-tool, though it's also lighter and more pocketable than most.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is cleverly designed, neatly constructed from good-quality materials, and very handy. Its reliance on tiny separable parts holds it back a little, but you may well find that an acceptable risk for the size and weight benefits it brings. It's very good.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

