The Specialized Women's Prime Bib Shorts are designed to be 'the perfect apparel for the perfect ride'. I'd say they come pretty close to achieving that lofty aim, offering incredible comfort and a superb chamois for a very good price considering the excellent quality. The only issue is that the nifty pee-stop strap solution isn't actually quite as nifty as it could be.

Straight off, it's obvious that these are high-quality bib shorts. The fabric is a dense and opaque but supple 46% polyamide, 38% polyester, 16% elastane mix, with low-key silicone leg grippers at the cuffs.

The shorts fitted me beautifully (XLs for my size 14/16 pear-shaped body), with the stretchy but supportive fabric feeling like a supple second skin.

The bib section is higher at the front and back than many, and uses straightline (around the bust) stretchy straps. It fitted comfortably without any unnecessary squeezing, and the straps sat well around my bust. The straps have plenty of stretch, and the shorts felt a good length in total for my 5ft 5in height.

The legs are a fairly standard length, perhaps a fraction shorter than some, with an inseam of around 22cm. They didn't over-squeeze my sporty thighs, despite the grippers.

In fact, out on the bike there was no bulk or discomfort of any kind. The fabric moves moisture quickly and effectively too, despite its slightly denser weave.

This super-comfy fit is echoed by the comfort and support of the pad, a triple-density foam Women's Body Geometry Contour 3D Chamois. It conformed exceptionally well to the body, but retained its cushioning without undue compression, remaining comfortable no matter the effort or length of ride. I rode energetic hilly rides and longer relaxed rides and it stayed comfortable and supportive throughout.

Not-so-easy-pee

While the magnetic buckle at the rear is designed to make comfort breaks easier to deal with, so you don't have to remove various items of clothing just to go to the loo like you do with standard women's bibs, the slightly higher front and back – which result in excellent on-bike comfort – do make for some interesting contortions when trying to refasten the buckle.

It releases easily and quickly, but isn't quite so easy to do up again. I'm relatively short in the body and the straps weren't under a huge amount of tension, and yet I still had to pull up on the front to allow the rear to slacken enough to re-attach the magnetic buckle.

After a few rides, I did master it, but it isn't straightforward and did require me to unzip my jersey, which isn't really ideal. Riders with longer bodies or more fulsome busts may find it trickier still.

This is a shame given how truly outstanding the shorts are in every other way. It wouldn't be a deal-breaker for me, as the shorts are just so comfortable, but a small tweak to the strap/buckle positioning could make these shorts pretty close to perfect.

Something else I'd like to see is a wider range of sizes than XS to XL.

Value

You can get cheaper shorts, even with comfort-break tech, such as the excellent value Madison Sportives at just £49.99, and the Lusso Comfort Break Bib Shorts at £100, but most bib shorts with easy-pee solutions cost more.

The Iris Signature Bib Short IIIs are a little pricier at £135, now, but Assos' Women's UMA GTV C2s are a lot more at £210 and Rapha's Detachables are £215.

Even with the issues the Specialized Primes have in terms of ease of use of the buckle, the problem is not insurmountable, and otherwise they offer exceptional performance for their price. They're well made and extremely comfortable, and within a bib strap's stretch of genuine perfection.

Verdict

Well made and extremely comfortable, just a tweak of the buckle and these could be perfect

