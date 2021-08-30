Soft, stretchy and comfortable, the Iris Signature Bib Short III has a brilliantly straightforward solution to the pee-stop issue. They are even available in colours other than black. The relatively low profile pad won't please everyone for very long rides, though.

One of that rare breed of bib shorts that's available in colours other than black (as well as black, obviously), this third iteration of the Iris Signature Bib Short also comes in Olive, Chocolate and Dark Indigo. Which is nice.

The shorts are constructed from four panels of Sensitive Sculpt Light, an Italian fabric. The leg openings feature laser-cut bands to keep them in place, and the chamois is a female-specific CyTech Endurance 2.5 HD. The broad stretch straps use a magnetic closure to attach to the rear of the shorts, to make pee stops easier.

The shorts look great and have a pleasant, opaque matt finish. The broad straps are softly stretchy and designed to sit like braces, so should suit all bust sizes with comfort. The softly grippy leg openings keep the shorts in place, but don't squeeze in unflattering ways.

The soft, stretchy and pliable fabric – together with the almost seamless design and the soft straps – make these comfortable from the off, and suitable for a variety of shapes and sizes. The compression effect is gentle, rather than overt, but it's enough that thigh muscles feel supported still. The gently grippy section at the legs keeps them in place very effectively.

Pee stops are a doddle thanks to the magnetic buckle. The straps never ping up high on the back to make retrieval tricky, as they're not under much tension – that also makes the fit more comfortable. The stretch in the shorts makes pulling everything aside easy, too.

The CyTech women's chamois is well-shaped and beautifully comfortable, contouring nicely to the body. However, it does compress quite quickly, reducing the level of cushioning over longer rides. For me, it was definitely comfortable for mid-length rides (about 30-40 miles) with a lot of time pushing quite hard on the saddle on long steady climbs, but after that it just wasn't quite cushioned enough.

That said, levels of cushioning are very personal, and the shape and structure of the chamois is excellent. I had the distinct feeling that it was an incompatibility with my relatively firm saddle – it could well be that a less firm saddle might work better here.

In hot weather, the main fabric wicks moisture effectively and dries very quickly, while the mesh panels helped keep things cool as well.

Iris deserves a mention for inclusive sizing too, with a range from XS and XXL only aided by a general design that's very accommodating of a variety of body shapes. I tested the size L and it fitted my generous size 14, 5ft 5 frame very well.

Value

At £124 (at the time of writing – they're €145) these mid-market bib shorts compare favourably with other 'boutique' competitors. They are considerably cheaper than the Castelli Premio Black Women's Bib Shorts at £200, the MAAP Women's Team Bib Evo at £190 or the Alé R-EV1 Future Race Lady Bibshorts at £170, for instance, yet none of those feature any easy-pee design.

Overall

For a comfort-break friendly option at a comparable price to the Iris, you're really only looking at the Endura Women's Pro SL Bibshorts at £129.99 For comfort, range of sizes and colour options – as well as the easy-to-use pee-stop design – it's hard to fault these shorts, especially if you like your rides short and sharp.

Verdict

Soft, stretchy, comfortable and very accommodating – the pad may not be best for epic distances, though

