The Spatz Thrmoz Deep Winter Gloves offer a unique design that combines a standard full-finger glove with a fold-out wind-blocking layer that replicates the extra warmth a lobster claw/split finger style glove can provide. They aren't the warmest gloves available, but they allow good dexterity so you retain more feel than with many more insulated designs.
The Thrmoz are an evolution of the original Glovz from Spatz, using different materials that should make them warmer and more suited to colder riding conditions. They do retain a relatively thin palm material, which gives more feel of the bike and its controls – an awkward balancing act when trying to ensure they stay warm too.
While the top section of the glove has multiple layers, the palm thickness is similar to long-fingered but more spring/summer gloves; where precise control over braking is important, such as races or group rides, they stand above most other winter gloves.
The long, zipped design can make the gloves a challenge to get on, depending on what else you're wearing. If worn next to the skin or over a baselayer it's reasonably easy, because of the stretch in the fabric (even with the Spatz BaseZ 2 baselayer with its extended over-the-thumb fit – full review to come). Zipping them up over an outer garment can be more of a challenge, though, particularly trying to do up the second zip – it's a good quality YKK zip but the tag is very small, and trying to grip it with a gloved hand is a little tricky.
I have used the gloves in combination with many different brands and types of jackets, some waterproof and others more insulated, and they have fitted on every occasion, but a few have required some patience.
The Thrmoz have some useful features, perhaps the best and simplest of which is the 'peepy index finger hole'. Despite appearances it didn't let in a draught, even in the coldest temperatures. It makes using any type of phone, or anything else needing your touch, far easier than taking gloves on and off, something that is very welcome.
The gloves also have grippy epoxy gel sections across the full palm, index finger and thumb, and do really improve the grip and feel for shifting and braking. The fold-out shell also has this gel gripper covering the same areas, for when that's in use.
The extra shell does have a noticeable effect on colder and windier days. The material is thin enough and flexible enough that it's easy to pull out and into place while riding. Putting it away again is also possible, although you're unlikely to get it back in as neatly, though it doesn't affect comfort or performance.
The stretch within the fold-out shell is very useful, especially if you normally brake or shift with one finger as I do. There will be times when you forget to move both fingers, but the stretch in the shell means you can brake, shift and ride as normal using one-finger braking or shifting.
Cold weather protection
While I don't suffer from Raynaud's, I do tend to suffer from cold extremities, and I found the gloves were warm but a long way off the warmest gloves you can find. Spatz doesn't provide a recommended temperature range, as some companies do, but it's probably wise as there's such a huge variation in what different people find is comfortable anyway.
For me, when using the Thrmoz without the extra shell they were good to around 5°C on anything that didn't involve a long, fast descent. With the fold-out shell in place I found them reasonably comfortable closer to zero degrees, although around this temperature it become more dependent on the type of riding I was doing: more active rides kept my hands a little warmer for longer.
On wet rides they coped better than I expected, especially with the fold-out shell in place. With the exception of really heavy and extended downpours, they kept my hands warm and drier than expected. On warmer, wet days a neoprene glove will likely be a better overall solution, and Spatz offers the Neoz for exactly this.
In temperatures below freezing I struggled to keep my hands warm enough, regardless of effort; here the lack of any real insulation is likely the biggest factor.
Durability
The Thrmoz gloves have proved durable after plenty of use on road, gravel and mountain bikes, with no wear evident and no signs of weakness. Reinforced sections on the outside of the palm, thumb and on the index and middle fingers, where wear is most likely, should help.
Value
At £79.99 they are at the premium end of the market, in competition with some of the most highly regarded gloves from other brands, including the Dissent 133 Ultimate Cycling Glove Pack. Those are £95, but you get four separate pairs, not just one.
The Gore C5 Thermos are £10 less at £65, and Liam also rated the GripGrab Ride Waterproof Winter gloves, which are cheaper again, coming in under £60.
Although Spatz has classed the Thrmoz as deep winter gloves, they don't offer the same level of warmth as other truly deep winter gloves. What they do provide is excellent feel and dexterity, with enough warmth for all but the very coldest weather, and some clever flexibility within the design that can widen the range of temperatures in which they are effective.
Verdict
Reasonably warm winter gloves that retain excellent feel, with a unique fold-out section
Make and model: Spatzwear Thrmoz Deep Winter Gloves
Tell us what the product is for
Spatz says: 'Spatz "Thrmoz" Deep Winter Gloves are made specifically for (and developed by) the current Olympic Champion. They are the obvious evolution of our "Glovz" race gloves.
'If you are looking for a glove to keep you warm in the depths of winter; you've found it. Super warm with an extra wind layer to deploy when things get biblical.
'Engineered in the same silhouette as our "Glovz" race gloves, the new Spatzwear "Thrmoz" feature an extra wind blocking "fold-out" shell which neatly folds away into a hidden pocket on the back of your hand. Enjoy the dexterity and feel of a 5 finger glove then pull out the hidden weapon when you need that extra barrier from the elementz. Ready to sprint? Need to access your tools? Sure. Release the barrier shell and fold it away for later. Another dimension of warmth - at your fingertips...
'The "Thrmoz" have a soft comfortable feel, using premium 4-way stretch, thermal material with a soft fleecy lining. The cuff is cut extra long to help to insulate those valuable blood vessels in your wrists and ensure the blood reaches your fingers as warm as it should. As with our overshoes, if you want to stop your radiators freezing; insulate your pipes. This time we have added a top quality YKK zipper on the lower edge of the cuff, to keep things comfortable and easy.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Spatz gives the following information:
The "Thrmoz" continue the trend from our race "Glovz" and have a "peepy index finger hole" for your smart phone, for when you really need to hit WhatsApp or skip to the next track.
We have added tough, grippy epoxy gel grippers on the palm, thumb and index finger for excellent grip, feel and dexterity. It's important to feel the 'bars, gears and shifters and be at one with your machine.
A reflective strip and oversized epoxy gel logos add visibility in the traffic.
We have added toughened areas on the pad covering the ulnar nerve and also on the thumb and first three fingers. These are the areas which traditionally rub and wear through on gloves. We're bike riders. We wear through gloves.
There's nothing like Spatz "Thrmoz". Designed through a lifetime of cycling in all weathers.
SIZING: 3 SIZES: SMALL, MEDIUM, LARGE. SEE IMAGES FOR SIZE CHART.
GUIDE:
SMALL: HAND CIRCUMFERENCE UNDER 19CM
MEDIUM: HAND CIRCUMFERENCE 19-24CM
LARGE: HAND CIRCUMFERENCE OVER 24CM
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Good materials, good stitching with no signs of wear.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
"Deep winter" is open to individual interpretation. They perform really well, so long as you don't expect the absolute warmest glove available.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Reasonably good. Finger sections are longer than some gloves.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
The fit is tight, although they're designed to be like this and the size guide is accurate.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Comfortable once on and in use in all but the very coldest British weather.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
They are expensive, with a £10-20 premium on many competitors. But they do have that extra fold-out shell...
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problem with washing. Always washed at 30.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very good down to close to freezing. Lower than that, I found their performance started to suffer as there is no real insulation within the glove, only wind protection.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fold-out section works very well and the amount of stretch within the fabric is also good, meaning accidentally forgetting that you need to shift and brake with two fingers is not a problem.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The zip puller is very small and metal, and slips out of gloved fingers easily.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They are expensive, with a £10-20 premium on many competitors.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes, but for riders who suffer from really cold hands they might not be the best.
Use this box to explain your overall score
They're very good: well made, with some excellent features, the only proviso being what each person would class as "deep winter". If you suffer from cold hands and ride close to or below freezing, there are warmer gloves available; otherwise, the performance, fit and warmth make them a great choice – especially if you prefer a thinner material over the palm area.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
