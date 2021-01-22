The Spatz Thrmoz Deep Winter Gloves offer a unique design that combines a standard full-finger glove with a fold-out wind-blocking layer that replicates the extra warmth a lobster claw/split finger style glove can provide. They aren't the warmest gloves available, but they allow good dexterity so you retain more feel than with many more insulated designs.

The Thrmoz are an evolution of the original Glovz from Spatz, using different materials that should make them warmer and more suited to colder riding conditions. They do retain a relatively thin palm material, which gives more feel of the bike and its controls – an awkward balancing act when trying to ensure they stay warm too.

While the top section of the glove has multiple layers, the palm thickness is similar to long-fingered but more spring/summer gloves; where precise control over braking is important, such as races or group rides, they stand above most other winter gloves.

The long, zipped design can make the gloves a challenge to get on, depending on what else you're wearing. If worn next to the skin or over a baselayer it's reasonably easy, because of the stretch in the fabric (even with the Spatz BaseZ 2 baselayer with its extended over-the-thumb fit – full review to come). Zipping them up over an outer garment can be more of a challenge, though, particularly trying to do up the second zip – it's a good quality YKK zip but the tag is very small, and trying to grip it with a gloved hand is a little tricky.

I have used the gloves in combination with many different brands and types of jackets, some waterproof and others more insulated, and they have fitted on every occasion, but a few have required some patience.

The Thrmoz have some useful features, perhaps the best and simplest of which is the 'peepy index finger hole'. Despite appearances it didn't let in a draught, even in the coldest temperatures. It makes using any type of phone, or anything else needing your touch, far easier than taking gloves on and off, something that is very welcome.

The gloves also have grippy epoxy gel sections across the full palm, index finger and thumb, and do really improve the grip and feel for shifting and braking. The fold-out shell also has this gel gripper covering the same areas, for when that's in use.

The extra shell does have a noticeable effect on colder and windier days. The material is thin enough and flexible enough that it's easy to pull out and into place while riding. Putting it away again is also possible, although you're unlikely to get it back in as neatly, though it doesn't affect comfort or performance.

The stretch within the fold-out shell is very useful, especially if you normally brake or shift with one finger as I do. There will be times when you forget to move both fingers, but the stretch in the shell means you can brake, shift and ride as normal using one-finger braking or shifting.

Cold weather protection

While I don't suffer from Raynaud's, I do tend to suffer from cold extremities, and I found the gloves were warm but a long way off the warmest gloves you can find. Spatz doesn't provide a recommended temperature range, as some companies do, but it's probably wise as there's such a huge variation in what different people find is comfortable anyway.

For me, when using the Thrmoz without the extra shell they were good to around 5°C on anything that didn't involve a long, fast descent. With the fold-out shell in place I found them reasonably comfortable closer to zero degrees, although around this temperature it become more dependent on the type of riding I was doing: more active rides kept my hands a little warmer for longer.

On wet rides they coped better than I expected, especially with the fold-out shell in place. With the exception of really heavy and extended downpours, they kept my hands warm and drier than expected. On warmer, wet days a neoprene glove will likely be a better overall solution, and Spatz offers the Neoz for exactly this.

In temperatures below freezing I struggled to keep my hands warm enough, regardless of effort; here the lack of any real insulation is likely the biggest factor.

Durability

The Thrmoz gloves have proved durable after plenty of use on road, gravel and mountain bikes, with no wear evident and no signs of weakness. Reinforced sections on the outside of the palm, thumb and on the index and middle fingers, where wear is most likely, should help.

Value

At £79.99 they are at the premium end of the market, in competition with some of the most highly regarded gloves from other brands, including the Dissent 133 Ultimate Cycling Glove Pack. Those are £95, but you get four separate pairs, not just one.

The Gore C5 Thermos are £10 less at £65, and Liam also rated the GripGrab Ride Waterproof Winter gloves, which are cheaper again, coming in under £60.

Although Spatz has classed the Thrmoz as deep winter gloves, they don't offer the same level of warmth as other truly deep winter gloves. What they do provide is excellent feel and dexterity, with enough warmth for all but the very coldest weather, and some clever flexibility within the design that can widen the range of temperatures in which they are effective.

Verdict

Reasonably warm winter gloves that retain excellent feel, with a unique fold-out section

