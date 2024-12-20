The Gorewear C5 Gore-Tex Thermo Gloves are highly weatherproof, breathable and surprisingly nimble. I've used them for general riding, on and off road, and though initially I had some discomfort in my left hand, as the miles racked up this has settled and I've been able to cruise along for as long as my legs were willing.
Weatherproofing
Gore-Tex is something of an institution when it comes to weatherproofing and breathability. The C5's waterproof, windproof and breathable membrane has, according to Gorewear, over nine billion tiny holes per square inch, each one 20,000 times smaller than a water droplet but 700 times larger than water vapour, meaning rain is locked out but sweat can escape.
The backs of the gloves are made from 94% polyamide and 6% elastane, and in temperatures below zero my hands have remained just the right side of toasty.
The gloves actually arrived at October's close, when it was suitably dank and greasy in the mornings and temperatures ranged between 8 and 12°C. Ordinarily I'd go for a lighter mid-season glove in these conditions, but I was keen to see how well the C5s would evict moisture and, indeed, how warm my hands would get. On several rides of two to three hours at a decent pace, the gloves became faintly damp in the first 40 or so minutes, but from then on my hands stayed primarily dry.
Light but persistent rain can often soak quite deeply, but here it just settled on the backs and beaded up. Eventually the fabric will saturate, making the gloves feel a little weighty, and heavier, persistent rain will accelerate this – 45-60 minutes and the outers felt quite soggy, but my hands remained dry.
They're not waterproof in the submersible sense (I've tested this, so you don't have to), and really heavy rain will also make itself known, albeit slowly. Any faint dampness will lift given time, though, and I'd much rather a little dampness and accelerated wicking prowess than an impermeable fabric that left me feeling hot and clammy.
When the outers have become saturated, I've found myself needing to wrestle the gloves free, even with the Velcro closures fully undone.
Talking of which, that closure and the sensible cuff length afford an excellent overlapping seal with jerseys, preventing cold winds and wet stuff from getting funnelled inside.
The terry type panel is also nicely positioned for intuitive taming of runny noses.
Palms & padding
The leatherette palm is made from 65% polyurethane, 35% polyester. I was slightly sceptical about the lack of silicone detailing to ensure reliable grip in the wet, though this proved unfounded: the palms have offered good tenure to the various bar tapes on my fleet of bikes.
The 100% polyester padding is of uniform density – no ulnar-defending tech here, which, for me at least, is no bad thing since they can be either blissfully comfortable or induce precisely the discomfort they're intended to prevent. It does a convincing job of isolating vibration and shock, although, as I said at the start of the review, it did take a while to settle.
Initially I did a fair few miles off the tarmac, along green lanes, bridleways and dirt roads, and for the first 45 minutes or so of such a ride I would feel a nagging discomfort in that area between thumb and forefinger. I put this down to riding without my insoles, which correct a tiny but significant imbalance on my left side, but insoles in and sticking to tarmac for the next couple of outings changed nothing.
It only affected my left hand, and wasn't worsened by riding off road, but began easing after around 60 miles, suggesting the padding needed time to settle. And from 125 miles onwards I've been comfortable doing several hours' mixed terrain meandering.
Dexterity
Dexterity is good for a heavier duty winter glove. I was able to retrieve bottles, jackets, phones and a compact camera from pockets without undue faff, though things got a little trickier when fine motor skills were required – switching on or altering the settings on the camera.
Opening sealed snacks and energy bars took practice but I had no issues opening zipped bike luggage and delving around inside for stuff, and I've been able to wield multi-tools and bigger tyre levers without needing to remove the gloves.
There's no touchscreen tech in the fingertips, so when it comes to phones, don't expect to do much more than make a call or send a voice message.
The gloves come in two colours, black or neon yellow, which might be very useful in the winter visibility stakes, along with a strip of reflective detailing. Black is ultra practical in the sense of hiding dirt and also looks less technical off the bike, expanding the gloves' horizons to walking, running and other outdoor activities.
Sizing/fit
I'm typically a medium by most brands these days, but going by the size guide a large proved bang on. For reference, I have long digits and had a millimetre or two's wriggle room at the tips, but I think medium would have been a touch too snug.
Durability
Plenty of miles away from the asphalt and the usual attacks from thorny foliage have made zero impression upon the gloves – not so much as a bobble or loose thread, which is reassuring.
Washing is very straightforward: pop them in the machine at 30 degrees with minimum detergent and leave to dry naturally. I've found they will take a few hours to dry thoroughly; if anything, it's been quicker than other winter weight gloves of similar tog-weight I've used.
Value
While £64.99 is quite an investment, you can also spend twice as much – or more! – for this type of winter glove. The Assos GTO Ultraz Winter Thermo Rain Gloves, for example, promise to deliver long-distance comfort in winter's harshest conditions, but you'll pay £165 for the pleasure. And Castelli's Espresso GT Gloves, designed for temperatures between -4 and 10°C, come in at £140.
You can, of course, spend less: I rated Altura's £55 All Roads last year for their dexterity, low bulk and grippy palms, as well as their waterproofing. The C5s have a definite edge when temperatures are really tanking, though.
Conclusion
The Gorewear C5 Gore-Tex Thermo gloves are a sizeable investment but repay this with excellent defence against the elements and good protection from vibration. Compared with other deep winter designs I've tried, dexterity is also superior, so there's less call to remove them out in the cold, if you have a mechanical, say.
However, some silicon detailing on the fingertips would improve connectivity with phones and other touchscreen devices – something that could be a deal-breaker if you're spending this kind of money on winter gloves.
Verdict
Capable midwinter gloves that also perform well in milder weather
Make and model: Gorewear C5 Gore-Tex Thermo Gloves
Tell us what the product is for
Gorewear says: "These insulated GORE-TEX gloves are an essential for longer rides in wet winter weather.
"Engineered to be a versatile glove that can protect your hands in the worst weather."
I think they perform very well, even in milder, wetter weather, and are surprisingly nimble for a winter-weight glove.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Gorewear lists these details:
GORE-TEX product: lightweight, extremely breathable, durably waterproof and totally windproof
Thermo lining
Foam padded palm provides shock absorption to prevent fatigue
Absorbent material on thumb for wiping away perspiration
Velcro width adjustment
Reflective details
Weight: 150 grams
BACKHAND: 94% Polyamide, 6% Elastane PALM: 65% Polyurethane, 35% Polyester LINING: 100% Polyester FILLING: 100% Polyester
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Very good across the board, even in milder conditions. The padding took a little time to settle down but was consistently comfortable then onward. Palm detailing could be more tech-friendly, which could be a deal-breaker for some.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Difficult to comment long term but they're showing no signs of wear, or deterioration after several weeks of mixed terrain riding and periodic washing.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
The right side of snug on me; the fingers, though not as nimble as a middleweight model, are very dextrous by midwinter standards, welcome when locking up your bike in the street, rummaging through luggage and so on.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
Sizing was bang on for me, with ample length in the cuffs, ensuring excellent, weather-cheating overlap with jerseys and jackets.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Feel reassuringly durable.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Once the padding had settled, the palms have offered excellent insulation from vibration both on and off road. Despite being a midwinter model, with excellent warmth when temperatures tumbled to zero and lower, the Gore-Tex membrane ensures they've remained temperate in milder weather, too.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
At the upper end of the market but reinforces the old adage that we get what we pay for.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very straightforward: pop in the machine at 30 degrees with minimal detergent and allow to dry naturally. In common with some other deep-winter designs, this can take a few hours but they look and smell packet fresh.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Overall, I've been impressed by these gloves. Once the padding settled, I found them offering excellent defence from vibration and related discomfort. Dexterity, though not on par with a middleweight full-finger gloves, is still quite impressive by midwinter standards. Weatherproofing, as I'd hoped, is also very good, providing insulation from sub-zero temperatures, icy winds and heavy rain without leaving hands clammy and uncomfortable, like those employing TPU linings can. Breathability, thanks to the membrane, is also excellent, even when temperatures creep into double figures. However, they're not waterproof in the submersible sense, and the outer fabric can become sodden in heavy rain. Improved tech-friendly digits would also be welcomed.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfort and effective moisture management, even when the temperature climbed. And while bar tapes and other factors have influence, the palms have provided excellent grip on wet surfaces.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Dislike is too strong a word, but more effective, touchscreen-friendly detailing on the fingers would be welcome, and seems a strange oversight.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? For the most part, assuming touchscreen compatibility was lower down on their list.
Use this box to explain your overall score
They could have better tech compatibility, but overall they're very good gloves that perform very capably in cold, wet conditions, wicking well and keeping hands temperate, even on milder days.
Age: 51 Height: 1m 81cm Weight: 70kg
I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
