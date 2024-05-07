The GripGrab Hurricane 2 Windproof Spring-Autumn Gloves are, with the exception of not being hurricane-proof, very well named. They're grippy, usefully windproof, and provide just the right level of warmth for those (mostly) single-digit spring and autumn temperatures. The padding and breathability is well judged too.

While at a glance these look like typical softshell winter gloves, they're a much lighter build. There's a suede-like palm that extends along the bottom of your fingers, while all the upper surfaces (and right round the sides of your fingers) is a stretchy, almost perforated-looking fabric. There's a separate lining to stop draughts actually penetrating, but the result still breathes very well.

On the bike they feel quite thick, but there's none of that glove-within-a-glove sliding of full-winter designs – these are actually relatively thin. They just feel thick because of the big pad at the heel of your palm, which I found perfectly placed and very comfy, even on rough gravel tracks. If you really only like slim gloves you may not like it, but I didn't personally find they dulled bike feel or feedback at all.

Multiple lines of silicone add a ton of grip, but while these gloves are screen-friendly I didn't find them very easy to work a phone with. That's more because of the various seams and sections creating uneven loose blobs at the fingertips than anything else, though.

Phone dexterity aside, these are very well-judged for size, with ideal finger and thumb lengths in my recommended size. There's no tightness or pulling between fingers and thumbs, which is great news for both comfort and longevity. There are extra patches of palm fabric in this high-wear area, too. Tidy.

GripGrab doesn't give a temperature range, merely saying they're 'best suited to spring and autumn conditions but are also suitable for milder winter days.' That's pretty accurate – I found them effective down to around 6°C thanks in large part to that windproof upper layer, and up to around 12°C. At the warmer end (especially if it's somehow sunny) they can get a little sweaty, probably again due to that windproofing.

As I've said the windproof membrane is pretty breathable (GripGrab claims a 15k rating), but it's always a trade-off between that and ventilation. These gloves get the balance just right for the chilly-to-cool – but not freezing or boiling – conditions they're aimed at. They can even cope with a little light rain without getting immediately soaked thanks to a DWR coating.

If you need to wipe anything away – sweat, GripGrab politely suggests; hallucinogenic green snot, I suggest – there's a soft wipe on the thumb. You also get a few subtle reflectives, and there's a fluoro yellow version if you need more visibililty.

Value

At £60 these are reasonably priced for what you get. The similarly low-bulk Velocio Zero+ gloves are £62, for instance, although they lack touchscreen compatibility or a 'sweat' wipe, and our tester Emily thought they were a bit expensive considering.

You can find similar things for a useful chunk less. The Galibier Zephyr All Surface Gloves are significantly cheaper at £34.60, if fundamentally not quite as protective and only rocking short cuffs. Nevertheless, reviewer Stu reckoned these were warm enough for around 6°C as well, and they'll deal with days up to around 20°C. There's no rain protection at all, mind.

Mike found that the Stolen Goat Climb & Conquer 4 Seasons Gloves coped really well with all kinds of temperatures, and are also cheaper despite the price rise (and being renamed as the Climb & Conquer Winter Cycling Gloves) since Mike's review. They're now £40.

Overall

These are very well suited to UK spring and autumn: they're comfy and protective in the low single- to low double-figure temperatures we so often 'enjoy,' and they can handle a bit of unexpected rain or sunshine. They're not the cheapest option, but they're a reliable and well-made one that promises to last.

Verdict

Comfortable, well made and effective gloves for at least two seasons of the year, and potentially more