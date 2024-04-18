The Velotoze Knitted Waterproof Gloves are comfortable, dextrous, and offer worthwhile protection from rain. Cold air will slowly chill them at speed, though, and they get sweaty if it's mild or the sun appears, but in wintry rain they're worth it. They're generally something you're glad to be wearing – though only within quite a narrow range of temperatures.
Check out our guide to the best winter cycling gloves for more options – for spring, and maybe summer too... (Only joking! – we do have a guide to the best summer cycling gloves too.)
> Buy now: Velotoze Knitted Waterproof Gloves for £42.90 from Velotoze
The three layers of these gloves comprise a soft, fuzzy inner acrylic liner, a waterproof but quite breathable membrane, and a knitted acrylic outer. The outer has some stretchy stuff mixed in (spandex and elastane), and the result is comfortable and unrestrictive.
There are no seams either, which only helps.
The cuffs are long and slim for a good seal and easy pairing with jackets and jerseys, while the silicone printing on the palm and fingers gives good grip. Sizing feels right – the chart says I should fit a large, and the chart is correct. No complaints about fit, size or ergonomic comfort against handlebars. The fingers even work on screens.
The comfort that their performance brings is shakier. At times my hands would be chilled to numbness, while at others they were sweaty. The average over a long ride was generally good enough to sit on the 'acceptable' side of comfortable when it's 5-8°C, which is towards the lower end of the recommended range.
If that sounds like faint praise, it is... but don't be too put off. You feel very insulated from rain, hail and sudden blasts of wind, and outside of prolonged high-speed sections (15mph+ for 15+ minutes) they tend to stay warm. In fact, if MY hands can warm up inside these having gone numb, Velotoze must be doing something right – my hands get cold very easily. And in most gloves, once they're cold, they stay cold.
Still, giving the waterproof membrane a bit of breathability seems to have come at the expense of some windproofing. Though draught-free and resilient on short descents or brief blusters across open ground, along fast sections the warmth will steadily leach away.
On slower sections it will just as steadily come back, but on long or sheltered climbs it can rise enough to get sweaty, even in 5-6°C air temperatures. Velotoze says these are good up to 19°C in rain, but while I haven't seen such temperatures during the test, or for actually... let me check my watch... 1,000 years, I wouldn't be choosing these on a day that warm. Or even close. I found 12°C eventually too sweaty on wet, cloudy days.
I personally would avoid these at anything over 10°C. I would also avoid them (or add liners) below 5°C. That doesn't leave a huge window of opportunity, though sub-10°C and raining is hardly uncommon during UK spring, autumn and winter. And summer.
These can easily get hot and sweaty if it dries up and the sun comes out, though.
The insides are very slow to dry, too; it's worth hanging these up with the cuffs wide open to air them out. At least they're easy to get on and off however soggy, because unlike more traditional 'padded' gloves, the three layers can only move as one.
All of this sounds quite negative, and sorry about that – in the right conditions I actually quite like these gloves. Yes, they get cold at times, but they will warm up again. And yes, they get sweaty at others, but they don't get slippery or wildly uncomfortable unless the air is warm. In truth, they work pretty well – so long as it's somewhere between 5-10°C and overcast.
For the majority of such chilly and wet rides they feel sleek, comfortable and very protective against rain and gusting winds. They're grippy and rugged, too.
Value
And at £42.90 they're reasonably priced for waterproof gloves, which seems fair as they're quite simply constructed compared to some. The Gorewear C5 Gore-Tex Thermo Gloves got a great review from Iwein recently, for instance, but cost considerably more at £74.99.
Meanwhile, the Altura All Roads Waterproof Gloves are built much more like the Velotoze – reviewer Shaun found they 'follow the narrative of a waterproof sock' – but despite Altura's reputation for strong value, they still cost more at £55.
The also-very-similar GripGrab Waterproof Knitted Winter Gloves, which John reviewed back last winter, are also more expensive for 2024 at £53.
The Stolen Goat Climb & Conquer 4 Seasons Gloves that Mike reviewed and liked back in 2021 are slightly cheaper, though, at £40.
Conclusion
Overall, these are well made, well priced and comfortable. They're no magic bullet, and can struggle for both warmth and breathability across a fairly narrow spectrum, but for typically cold (but not freezing) wet UK weather they work perfectly well. Their relative cheapness and rugged build are plus points too.
Verdict
Comfortable and protective, though only in a pretty narrow range of conditions
Make and model: Velotoze Knitted Waterproof Gloves
Tell us what the product is for
Velotoze says: "Experience the perfect blend of comfort, protection, and performance with our Knitted Waterproof Gloves, engineered to keep your hands comfortable in cold, dry, or wet conditions during your cycling journeys.
"Designed for 5°C (40°F ) in dry, sunny weather to 19°C (66°F ) in wet, rainy weather."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Velotoze lists:
Seamless Comfort: We've designed these gloves with seamless construction, eliminating uncomfortable seams and pressure points, ensuring an unparalleled level of comfort for your hands.
Waterproof Construction: The gloves feature a 3-layer construction with a waterproof membrane, providing excellent protection against cold rain and wind, all while maintaining exceptional dexterity.
Warmth and Breathability: The inner acrylic fabric layer not only offers a soft touch but also excels in retaining warmth while maintaining breathability, making these gloves perfect for a wide range of temperatures.
Touchscreen Compatibility: Stay connected on the go with touchscreen capability, ensuring easy access to your smart devices without having to remove your gloves.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
6/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
They're 'rinse in cold water only.' Hard to go wrong there.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
On the right rides these feel protective and very worthwhile, if not always cosy or luxurious. They can struggle with heat management at both extremes, however – at anything outside of 5-10°C I frequently found myself wishing for different gloves.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good fit, relatively slim and dextrous feel, generally protective.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Susceptible to prolonged wind chill, can get sweaty, and the insides are slow to dry.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
They're a bit cheaper than some very similar gloves.
Did you enjoy using the product? Kind of.
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
These can be very effective, and the price is good, but they're really not the most versatile gloves. They don't deal well with low temperatures, or with really quite mild ones either – their operating window is far narrower than claimed.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
Add new comment
1 comments
Im betting these come out of the same factory as the SG and the Grip grab gloves. Identical apart from the Silicon overlay.
Great winter gloves FWIW IMO, although I find the touch screen fingers flaky on the SG version. Have worn mine below zero comfortably.
Sounds like the reviewer didnt get on with them though....