The Velocio Zero+ Gloves are seriously warm given their low bulk, and ideal for the majority of winter riding in the UK, made from fabrics that are windproof and water resistant but breathable. Overall, the gloves are great quality and comfortable to wear, though there's no touchscreen compatibility and they are quite expensive.
As someone whose hands and feet feel the cold as soon as temperatures drop, finding a good pair of winter gloves is always a priority for me. When I first saw the Velocio gloves I was surprised at how non-bulky they were, making me question whether they were going to be warm enough for the recommended temperatures of 0-10°C.
Handily, with the fluctuating mix of cold and wet temperatures we've been facing recently, I didn't have to wait long to test them out.
Materials & performance
The Zero+ gloves are made of a softshell fabric that has been treated with a durable water-repellent (DWR) coating. They were successful in protecting my hands from light showers and road spray, with water beading off effectively, but on continuous wet rides they will eventually let the wet in.
The softshell fabric is windproof and did a great job of keeping the wind out, so I could still feel my fingers when I was changing gear.
The palm is lined with a fleece material, making them warm and cosy against the skin, and the back of the glove features space between the layers which Velocio says is intended to form an air pocket, trapping warm air while maintaining breathability without adding extra material.
They certainly offer a lot more warmth than you'd think, and work best when temperatures are around 2-8°C, so good for all but the coldest of rides. I finished a couple of rides closer to double figures and they were a little sweaty but still comfortable. For temperatures close to freezing and below, I would still choose my lobster gloves, but these Velocios are perfect for the majority of chillier UK riding and a good all-round choice for the winter.
The material on the palm is quite thin, and features small, rubberised sections here and on the ends of the thumb, index finger and middle finger to provide better bar grip without increasing bulk. I didn't feel like I needed any additional padding, and I didn't have any problems gripping my handlebar.
Two things I would like to have seen, though, especially for the price, are a soft patch on the back for wiping a cold, runny nose and also some touchscreen compatibility so I could still use my phone without taking the gloves off.
Size and fit
These gloves come in five sizes, XS-XL, and I would recommend checking the size guide before ordering. I tested a medium pair based on the size guide, which fitted me well, but before checking the guide I would have assumed I was a small.
I've been very impressed with the fit – they are slim but very comfortable, but of course all hands are different. I also found them easy to slip on and off – using a fleece-backed fabric rather than a separate liner means nothing pulls out annoyingly when you take them off.
I particularly like the long cuff as this adds an extra layer of protection in case your jacket sleeves ride up.
The cuffs are also fitted, so they work well under jacket sleeves, but they have a fair amount of stretch, so you could put them over the top of a thin, long sleeve jersey if you wanted.
Value
Velocio products are a sizable investment, and £61 isn't cheap for a pair of gloves. However, I've found them suitable for the majority of riding I do in the winter, so I'd get plenty of use out of them in return.
It's not like the competition is cheap either. The Gorewear C5 Gore-Tex Thermo Gloves, for example, are £74.99. They are bulkier gloves, but in his review Iwein did say they excel in challenging weather conditions, whether that's cold or wet.
More expensive again are Pas Normal Studios' Logo Deep Winter Gloves, at £90, but they are extremely warm and suitable for the harshest conditions.
There are definitely cheaper options, though: Stolen Goat's Climb & Conquer 4 Seasons Gloves offer great value at £40. Like the Zero+ Gloves, they look like a middling affair, but don't be fooled, they are also very capable for riding in near-freezing temperatures.
Galibier's Barrier Deep Winter Gloves received a great review a few years ago, and though they've gone up in price since, they are still only £32.68.
Overall
The quality of these gloves is excellent, and they offer impressive warmth and comfort despite their low bulk, making them suitable for all but the coldest of days. I'd just like two minor adjustments, for the price: touchscreen compatibility and a nose-wipe.
Verdict
Good low-bulk, warm and comfortable gloves, though lacking in a couple of features
Make and model: Velocio Zero+ Gloves
Tell us what the product is for
Velocio says, "Cold hands can ruin a ride instantly. Yet the extremities are often the first to freeze on frigid days. Our ZERO+ Glove is designed to not let that happen. Utilizing an innovative and proprietary Italian-made soft-shell fabric, its magic lies in the "spacer" within the fabric, which creates an air cavity that traps warm air. The DWR treated face combined with a waterproof/breathable membrane provide wind and water protection. This unique "four-layer" fabric is a light weight, low-profile solution to bulky winter gloves."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Velocio lists:
Windproof and water-resistant DWR treated four-layer spacer softshell on back of hand
Mid-weight fleece backed and DWR treated softshell on palm
Reflective Velocio logo and trim details for added low light visibility
Rubberized palm and finger grip for better bar contact
Super Roubaix inserts on cuff for a gap-freefit
Recommended Temp: Cold/wet 30-50F (0-10C)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
The gloves are very well made, with no issues so far.
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
They perform very well – they're very warm and comfortable, with wind and water resistance, but I would have liked touchscreen sensitivity and a nose wipe.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
The gloves fit me really well with no excess material.
Rate the product for sizing:
9/10
The size guide is accurate.
Rate the product for weight:
9/10
For the warmth they offer they are very light.
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Extremely comfortable to wear, warm without getting too sweaty.
Rate the product for value:
4/10
There are much cheaper gloves available that offer much the same functionality.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems.
Velocio lists these instructions:
We strongly recommend washing your new gear before wearing it. Youll find that your apparel will soften, and fit & comfort will improve after washing - especially with bibs & shorts.
Machine wash cool, 86F (30C) with like colors: Cooler temps maintain better longevity for your apparel. Like colors, especially lights, will remain more vibrant when washed with like colors.
Use mild detergent. Do not bleach or dry clean: Strong detergents & bleach can break down the fibers and elastane in the garment, dramatically reducing its life.
Close all fastenings: this goes also for other garments mixed in with your cycling apparel. Velcro closures or clasps can catch on stitching or trim and damage your garments.
Lay flat to dry. Do not tumble dry: Do not put your cycling apparel in the dryer. Even on low heat. Dont do it. Heat can damage fabric, elastic and heat transfer logos very easily. Lycra (Elastane) is used throughout our garments to provide compression and support and is susceptible to damage from heat and can irreparably damage your apparel.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very warm for cold temperatures in the positive, single digits, with water resistance that protects against road spray and light showers.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Low bulk and comfort.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No touchscreen sensitivity.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Though not cheap, they aren't as expensive as some, such as Pas Normal Studios' Logo Deep Winter Gloves and Gorewear's C5 Gore-Tex Thermo Gloves, which offer similar functionality but have a bulkier design.
But Stolen Goat's Climb & Conquer 4 Seasons Gloves offer great value at £40 and are very capable for riding in near-freezing temperatures, and the Galibier Barrier Deep Winter Gloves received a great review a few years ago, and are still high on the road.cc best buy guide. They are now £32.68.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are very warm and comfortable gloves that offer protection from wind and rain, but for the price I would have expected touchscreen sensitivity and a softer fabric for wiping your nose. They're still a good option, but those additions might have bumped the score up.
Age: 23 Height: 175 Weight: 64
I usually ride: specialised tarmac sl6 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
