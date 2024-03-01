The Velocio Zero+ Gloves are seriously warm given their low bulk, and ideal for the majority of winter riding in the UK, made from fabrics that are windproof and water resistant but breathable. Overall, the gloves are great quality and comfortable to wear, though there's no touchscreen compatibility and they are quite expensive.

As someone whose hands and feet feel the cold as soon as temperatures drop, finding a good pair of winter gloves is always a priority for me. When I first saw the Velocio gloves I was surprised at how non-bulky they were, making me question whether they were going to be warm enough for the recommended temperatures of 0-10°C.

Handily, with the fluctuating mix of cold and wet temperatures we've been facing recently, I didn't have to wait long to test them out.

Materials & performance

The Zero+ gloves are made of a softshell fabric that has been treated with a durable water-repellent (DWR) coating. They were successful in protecting my hands from light showers and road spray, with water beading off effectively, but on continuous wet rides they will eventually let the wet in.

The softshell fabric is windproof and did a great job of keeping the wind out, so I could still feel my fingers when I was changing gear.

The palm is lined with a fleece material, making them warm and cosy against the skin, and the back of the glove features space between the layers which Velocio says is intended to form an air pocket, trapping warm air while maintaining breathability without adding extra material.

They certainly offer a lot more warmth than you'd think, and work best when temperatures are around 2-8°C, so good for all but the coldest of rides. I finished a couple of rides closer to double figures and they were a little sweaty but still comfortable. For temperatures close to freezing and below, I would still choose my lobster gloves, but these Velocios are perfect for the majority of chillier UK riding and a good all-round choice for the winter.

The material on the palm is quite thin, and features small, rubberised sections here and on the ends of the thumb, index finger and middle finger to provide better bar grip without increasing bulk. I didn't feel like I needed any additional padding, and I didn't have any problems gripping my handlebar.

Two things I would like to have seen, though, especially for the price, are a soft patch on the back for wiping a cold, runny nose and also some touchscreen compatibility so I could still use my phone without taking the gloves off.

Size and fit

These gloves come in five sizes, XS-XL, and I would recommend checking the size guide before ordering. I tested a medium pair based on the size guide, which fitted me well, but before checking the guide I would have assumed I was a small.

I've been very impressed with the fit – they are slim but very comfortable, but of course all hands are different. I also found them easy to slip on and off – using a fleece-backed fabric rather than a separate liner means nothing pulls out annoyingly when you take them off.

I particularly like the long cuff as this adds an extra layer of protection in case your jacket sleeves ride up.

The cuffs are also fitted, so they work well under jacket sleeves, but they have a fair amount of stretch, so you could put them over the top of a thin, long sleeve jersey if you wanted.

Value

Velocio products are a sizable investment, and £61 isn't cheap for a pair of gloves. However, I've found them suitable for the majority of riding I do in the winter, so I'd get plenty of use out of them in return.

It's not like the competition is cheap either. The Gorewear C5 Gore-Tex Thermo Gloves, for example, are £74.99. They are bulkier gloves, but in his review Iwein did say they excel in challenging weather conditions, whether that's cold or wet.

More expensive again are Pas Normal Studios' Logo Deep Winter Gloves, at £90, but they are extremely warm and suitable for the harshest conditions.

There are definitely cheaper options, though: Stolen Goat's Climb & Conquer 4 Seasons Gloves offer great value at £40. Like the Zero+ Gloves, they look like a middling affair, but don't be fooled, they are also very capable for riding in near-freezing temperatures.

Galibier's Barrier Deep Winter Gloves received a great review a few years ago, and though they've gone up in price since, they are still only £32.68.

Overall

The quality of these gloves is excellent, and they offer impressive warmth and comfort despite their low bulk, making them suitable for all but the coldest of days. I'd just like two minor adjustments, for the price: touchscreen compatibility and a nose-wipe.

Verdict

Good low-bulk, warm and comfortable gloves, though lacking in a couple of features

