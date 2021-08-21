Sigr Sverigeloppet Blue Jersey

There's lots to love about the Sigr Sverigeloppet Blue Cycling Jersey. The thin, very comfortable fabric is 100 per cent recycled, it breathes well and – to my mind, at least – it's both very stylish and usefully visible on the bike. The only issue is the sleeves, which have proportionally quite wide cuffs and won't suit skinny arms.
This is a lovely top. In my recommended size medium it gives a skin-tight fit with a light and comfortable stretch, and the fabric – Bluesign certified as sustainably produced, and 100% recycled from plastic bottles – is soft against the skin. It breathes and wicks well, too.
Cooling is only aided by the mesh panels forming each side, and the well-dropped tail stays firmly put thanks to a wide silicone gripper. The YKK zip is backed with a (crimson) flap which curves over into a garage at the top, so there's no chance of it irritating the skin. The flap adds a stylish little colour accent whenever the zip is lowered.
You get the usual three pockets across the back, plus a zipped pocket on top of the right-hand one for valuables. Sigr doesn't say anything about the fabric between that pocket and your back being water-resistant, but it sounds crinkly and different to the rest of the jersey, and feels like it should be. A useful detail, if so. Having killed a phone with water before, though, I don't honestly feel like testing it...
This inner wall also has a cable port near the top of it, so it's obviously intended to house electronics – whether that's your phone or your race radio. Okay, let's face it, it's your phone. My 17cm Android fits in easily, and no doubt a radio would too, though personally I'm more likely to stuff in a Cornish pasty (success!).
So far, so racy (pasty aside) – the Sverigeloppet is named after the Swedish Grand Tour race, after all, and the pattern apparently represents its contour lines.
What won't please the race whippets, however, are the sleeves. The elasticated cuffs are relatively large in circumference, and even on my large-ish upper arms they hang loose at their lower edges. On the bike, the cuffs rise to mid-bicep before sticking securely.
If your arms are thin they may well not grip you anywhere, and could flutter – or simply just look odd given the tight fit everywhere else. On the other hand, if you're particularly stocky they could be just what you need.
There's a women's version of this jersey, though whether the sleeve proportions are any better or not, I can't say.
Value
Currently at £102 (it fluctuates with the exchange rate), this isn't cheap, but in the last 10 months we've tested nine that are more expensive, including two at £200.
Assuming the Sigr's sleeves suit you, it's a match for the likes of the Pactimo Men's Summit Aero SS Jersey at £100 (also recycled fabric) or the Rapha Pro Team Crit at £110.
Overall
The Sverigeloppet is a very comfortable, stylish and neatly-constructed jersey for summer riding. The fit and cut are excellent with the exception of the too-broad sleeves – for me they were borderline but ultimately okay, but if you're very slim or wiry, they might be an issue.
Verdict
Very comfortable, well made and stylish, but the broad sleeves might be a problem
Make and model: Sigr Sverigeloppet Blue Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Sigr says: "A cycling jersey inspired by the racing heritage of the Swedish Grand Tour race, Sverigeloppet, and by the landscape that plays host to it. A bold asymmetrical design comprising large panels of vibrant colour and a subtle pattern with a cycling secret. The pattern is an abstract take on the contour lines that tell the story of the topography of a landscape."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Sigr lists:
100% recycled polyester from plastic bottles
bluesign® certified sustainably produced
Adheres to Global Recycled Standard
Lightweight fabric 115 GSM
UV SPF30 Sun Protection
Mesh panel sides
Full zipper centre front
All zippers YKK
Three pockets at rear
Zipped side pocket for valuables
Elastic with silicon grip at bottom hem
Silicon grip arm cuffs
Reflective logo prints
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
7/10
Very good everywhere except the sleeves, which have slightly odd proportions and won't suit skinny arms.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues, and can just about manage two rides without being too smelly – though ideally should be washed every use.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The comfort and bold, stylish design.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Sleeve cuffs could be smaller or perhaps tapered for a better fit.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £102, this isn't cheap, but it's not quite the most expensive either – in the last 10 months we've tested nine that are more expensive, including two at £200. Assuming the Sigr's sleeves suit you, it's a match for the likes of the Pactimo Men's Summit Aero SS Jersey at £100 (also recycled fabric) or the Rapha Pro Team Crit at £110.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
I found this a really comfortable and stylish jersey, and despite the thin (and eco-friendly fabric) it feels dependably well built. If it weren't the for the proportionally rather wide sleeves – they rise up a bit but are otherwise fine on me, but race whippets with skinny arms may find them an issue – this would be an 8. As it stands, it's a 7.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
