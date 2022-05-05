Shutt VR Women’s Stockholm Jersey

Shutt Velo Rapide's Women's Stockholm Jersey is a stylish and comfy layer for riding in mild rather than very warm weather, so a good choice for those residing in the UK! Its price means it struggles against some of the competition, though.

Seeing a website flooded with sustainably made kit is encouraging; Shutt VR is certainly setting a great example for others. The Stockholm is one of its many short sleeve jerseys, ranging from £69.99 to £125, that boast sustainably manufactured and/or recycled fabrics.

The Stockholm is made from a fabric called Repetita, which uses polyester regenerated from PET plastic found in landfill and the oceans. At the front and over the shoulders, panels of smooth, traditional-style Lycra offer a degree of protection against cool air. Lined up against some of the latest short sleeve jerseys from leading manufacturers, the Stockholm has much more substance (due to these panels), making it a better choice for our cooler UK summers.

Naturally, if the mercury rises and you turn up the tempo, it's not as breathable as open-weave fabrics. However, the side and rear panels are a mesh-type fabric to compensate a little, letting heat and moisture escape, especially as the cool air flows over the back.

It's certainly been a good choice recently, when we've had some chilly mornings followed by warmer afternoons.

Sleeve length is good too; the Stockholm lends itself well to being combined with arm warmers, which I find a must in these conditions.

We've reviewed a few garments from Shutt VR over the years and something a few of them have had in common is rather unconventional sizing – the Tourmalet jersey that Stu reviewed last year, for example, came up small, whereas the women's Elite jersey that Sarah tried back in 2018 was quite roomy and she could have sized down.

Shutt VR says the Rapide jersey has an 'athletic fit', so I'd expect it to be figure hugging and to have to size up if I wanted something more relaxed. I'm medium in the vast majority of clothing I test, but the medium on test was far too tight across the chest for my liking. In reality a large, or even an XL, would have been better. Check Shutt VR's chart as it might well put you in something you are not expecting. It does come in a good range of sizes, from XS-4XL, with red, pink and orange designs in addition to the blue I've tested.

As well as coming up on the small side, the jersey is noticeably short at the rear. If I wore it in combination with waist shorts (I was testing Triban's 500 Waist Shorts at the same time), it rode above the top of the shorts. A more pronounced drop below the pockets would be good to see.

A silicone band at least stops the jersey from swinging round, and the wide, elasticated band at the front hugs the torso well.

Three rear pockets and a valuables zip pocket (which has an opening wide enough to actually get your hand into) are all easy to access and roomy enough for the usual phone, snacks and waterproof shell.

The finishing and attention to detail is a bit of a mixed affair. There's no zip garage at the neck, for example, though the collar is admittedly quite low and I never suffer with any kind of irritation here. The sleeves have a tidy, professional lazer-cut finish, while around the pockets there are signs of loose threads – nothing that will fall apart, just untidy.

Also, the fabric taking the strain of the pockets has no supporting tape or tabs, which could lead to the delicate mesh thinning (at the stitching) under the strain of pocket contents.

Value and conclusion

The design, eco credentials and climate appropriate fabrics are all appealing here, but there are equally well-designed options with similar credentials for less money. CHPT 3's Women's Most Days Performance Jersey springs to mind, now £89, and Shaun rated the Craft Cadence Recycled Performance jersey, which also comes in a women's version for less than half the price of Shutt VR's Stockholm.

That's not to say there aren't more expensive options – Lara really liked Velocio's Breton SE, which has gone up to £147, but she had little to complain about other than the price.

Overall, the Stockholm is a decent option held back by a few niggles and a comparatively high price, though the company's eco credentials and UK base might help win some over. Be sure to check the size guide before ordering, though.

Verdict

Plenty to like here, but even with its eco credentials it faces some stiff opposition

