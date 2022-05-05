Shutt VR Women’s Stockholm Jersey

Shutt Velo Rapide's Women's Stockholm Jersey is a stylish and comfy layer for riding in mild rather than very warm weather, so a good choice for those residing in the UK! Its price means it struggles against some of the competition, though.
Seeing a website flooded with sustainably made kit is encouraging; Shutt VR is certainly setting a great example for others. The Stockholm is one of its many short sleeve jerseys, ranging from £69.99 to £125, that boast sustainably manufactured and/or recycled fabrics.
> Buy now: Shutt Velo Rapide Women’s Stockholm Jersey for £125 from Shutt Velo Rapide
The Stockholm is made from a fabric called Repetita, which uses polyester regenerated from PET plastic found in landfill and the oceans. At the front and over the shoulders, panels of smooth, traditional-style Lycra offer a degree of protection against cool air. Lined up against some of the latest short sleeve jerseys from leading manufacturers, the Stockholm has much more substance (due to these panels), making it a better choice for our cooler UK summers.
Naturally, if the mercury rises and you turn up the tempo, it's not as breathable as open-weave fabrics. However, the side and rear panels are a mesh-type fabric to compensate a little, letting heat and moisture escape, especially as the cool air flows over the back.
It's certainly been a good choice recently, when we've had some chilly mornings followed by warmer afternoons.
Sleeve length is good too; the Stockholm lends itself well to being combined with arm warmers, which I find a must in these conditions.
We've reviewed a few garments from Shutt VR over the years and something a few of them have had in common is rather unconventional sizing – the Tourmalet jersey that Stu reviewed last year, for example, came up small, whereas the women's Elite jersey that Sarah tried back in 2018 was quite roomy and she could have sized down.
Shutt VR says the Rapide jersey has an 'athletic fit', so I'd expect it to be figure hugging and to have to size up if I wanted something more relaxed. I'm medium in the vast majority of clothing I test, but the medium on test was far too tight across the chest for my liking. In reality a large, or even an XL, would have been better. Check Shutt VR's chart as it might well put you in something you are not expecting. It does come in a good range of sizes, from XS-4XL, with red, pink and orange designs in addition to the blue I've tested.
As well as coming up on the small side, the jersey is noticeably short at the rear. If I wore it in combination with waist shorts (I was testing Triban's 500 Waist Shorts at the same time), it rode above the top of the shorts. A more pronounced drop below the pockets would be good to see.
A silicone band at least stops the jersey from swinging round, and the wide, elasticated band at the front hugs the torso well.
Three rear pockets and a valuables zip pocket (which has an opening wide enough to actually get your hand into) are all easy to access and roomy enough for the usual phone, snacks and waterproof shell.
The finishing and attention to detail is a bit of a mixed affair. There's no zip garage at the neck, for example, though the collar is admittedly quite low and I never suffer with any kind of irritation here. The sleeves have a tidy, professional lazer-cut finish, while around the pockets there are signs of loose threads – nothing that will fall apart, just untidy.
Also, the fabric taking the strain of the pockets has no supporting tape or tabs, which could lead to the delicate mesh thinning (at the stitching) under the strain of pocket contents.
Value and conclusion
The design, eco credentials and climate appropriate fabrics are all appealing here, but there are equally well-designed options with similar credentials for less money. CHPT 3's Women's Most Days Performance Jersey springs to mind, now £89, and Shaun rated the Craft Cadence Recycled Performance jersey, which also comes in a women's version for less than half the price of Shutt VR's Stockholm.
> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling clothing here
That's not to say there aren't more expensive options – Lara really liked Velocio's Breton SE, which has gone up to £147, but she had little to complain about other than the price.
> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best summer cycling jerseys
Overall, the Stockholm is a decent option held back by a few niggles and a comparatively high price, though the company's eco credentials and UK base might help win some over. Be sure to check the size guide before ordering, though.
Verdict
Plenty to like here, but even with its eco credentials it faces some stiff opposition
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Shutt VR Women's Stockholm Jersey - Blue
Tell us what the product is for
From Shutt VR: 'Handmade in Italy, our Stockholm Jerseys are constructed from sustainable recycled performance fabrics. Designed with on-the-bike style and performance in mind with an athletic fit that's tailored to perfection.
'One of our most advanced jerseys, the Stockholm features an array of details, such as a drop collar, silicone grippers, reflective tab, three rear cargo pockets and a fourth secure zipped water resistant pocket for your valuables.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Shutt VR lists:
Fabrics sustainably manufactured with the Bluesign® system
UV protection
Air mesh material back and sides
Full length zip
Laser cut arm grippers
Silicon elastic hem
Three rear pockets
Zipped valuables pocket
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for durability:
6/10
Rate the product for fit:
6/10
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
The chart is accurate enough, but you will likely be a size or two up from what you are used to with other manufacturers.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Works well for rides that start out cool and warm up. It's not amazing in very warm temperatures – the front and shoulder panels aren't that breathable – but it still offers a comfy fit with storage that's sufficient and accessible.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Its eco credentials.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
I like more of a drop at the rear.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Pricey when compared with jerseys from CHPT3 and Craft Cadence, and Santini's Eco Sleek Raggio, which Anna tested last year, is also a little cheaper, though Velocio's Breton SE has gone up to £147 since Lara tested it in 2020.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Unlikely
Use this box to explain your overall score
There's plenty going for it – it's stylish, comfy, and made sustainably – but expensive, and doesn't perform any better than several cheaper alternatives.
Age: 42 Height: 173cm Weight: 64kg
I usually ride: Road My best bike is: Carbon road.
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Getting to grips with off roading too!
Before you drop that mic, you may want to explain how a bicycle frame has anything at all to do with the vibrations that a rider feels through...
Well more recently, social media advertising has been used to actively target people by people acting for foreign agencies. Granted, local...
Seconded 👍
Wow: I must have been very unlucky with mine - my 38 mm (with tubes) pair of these were re-named "Panaracer Puncturekings" after I had repeated and...
Does the Boyfriend get sentenced for aiding and abetting?
Funny thing is, if you actually live in Cornwall, those are the roads you have to ride. Because they're in Cornwall. Stop me if I'm getting too...
That wasn't a close encounter - he left more than 1.5m, whilst passing (and slowed right down, too)
Purple anodised chainrings are cool!
102 psi for a 30mm tyre sounds a lot, surely that's the maximum recommended pressure?...
I asked why I had never been called to court after an officer told me the majority of my submissions are acted on with a few going to court;...