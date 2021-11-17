The Shutt VR Tourmalet Jersey is cut perfectly for when you are on the bike and is finished to a very high quality, giving it a plush look. It's available in three colours, and the fabric is made from recycled materials so technically it comes in green too. I would like to see a valuables pocket, mind.

The Tourmalet is made from the same material as Shutt VR's Tourmalet bib tights (reviewed separately), a Thermal Green Super Roubaix made by MITI in Italy. In fact the jersey itself is handmade in Italy too.

The material is made from recycled polyamide and 'Eco-Smart' elastane. It has a soft, smooth finish to the outside, with a brushed fleece Roubaix finish on the inside.

It's not windproof as such, but I did find it to be warm in conditions down to 5°C with just a lightweight baselayer underneath, which ties in with Shutt VR's claim of 2°C to 12°C, although I'm sure I'd be happy to go lower with a winter baselayer beneath, even below freezing. I do tend to run kind of warm, though.

With that in mind, I found the Tourmalet's breathability to be very good. Even pushing hard on the hills at those lower temperatures it coped well, and if it did get a bit overwhelmed as the temperature rose, knocking the zip down a touch soon had me dry and comfortable.

The Tourmalet is designed to work when you are in the saddle, with lengthy sleeves so as not to expose your wrists when stretched out onto the hoods or the drops, helped by the elasticated cuffs. The tail has a slight drop to it to protect your lower back, though it's not as long as some, while the front arches up slightly, which stops the jersey from bunching up when you're in a crouched position.

Up top I found the medium height collar tall enough to stop the worst of the cold breezes from whipping in, and I like the inclusion of a zip garage to avoid neck irritation.

At the rear you'll find three pockets laid out in the traditional manner. They are roomy, easy to access and don't sag thanks to the tautness of the material.

There is no zipped valuables pocket, though, which I think is pretty much a given these days, especially on a jersey costing as much as this.

Sizing

Sizing-wise, Shutt VR stuff seems to come up a little smaller than most. Normally I'd be clicking on medium when buying for myself, which is what I have here. The cut and shape are great, but it is a little on the snug side. Looking at the size guide, my 38in chest puts me right at the upper range of a large, while my 34in waist puts me in 2XL territory. Definitely a try-before-you-buy garment, or contact Shutt VR's team for advice.

If I'm paying £120 for a jersey I would be expecting top quality finishing throughout, and that is what you get. The Tourmalet is very well made indeed, and the fabric is showing itself to be robust and reliable.

As well as the Navy on test, the jersey also comes in Black and Orange.

Value

Competition-wise, there is certainly plenty out there. Iwein was massively impressed with the Stolen Goat Men's Ragamuffin 20 Orkaan Everyday Long Sleeve Jersey, which as well as having a name that just rolls off the tongue also has impressive breathability alongside wind resistance and water resistance, for £125.

Gore's C5 Thermo Jersey impressed Jamie and it sounds to be capable of the same sort of temperature range as the Tourmalet. That will now set you back £119.99.

Conclusion

Shutt VR has created a very traditionally styled long sleeve jersey, but with bang up to date materials; even better, they are recycled too. I would like a zipped valuables pocket, but that is literally the only thing that is missing for me.

Verdict

Traditional long sleeve jersey whose eco materials perform really well in colder conditions

