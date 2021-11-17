The Shutt VR Tourmalet Jersey is cut perfectly for when you are on the bike and is finished to a very high quality, giving it a plush look. It's available in three colours, and the fabric is made from recycled materials so technically it comes in green too. I would like to see a valuables pocket, mind.
The Tourmalet is made from the same material as Shutt VR's Tourmalet bib tights (reviewed separately), a Thermal Green Super Roubaix made by MITI in Italy. In fact the jersey itself is handmade in Italy too.
The material is made from recycled polyamide and 'Eco-Smart' elastane. It has a soft, smooth finish to the outside, with a brushed fleece Roubaix finish on the inside.
It's not windproof as such, but I did find it to be warm in conditions down to 5°C with just a lightweight baselayer underneath, which ties in with Shutt VR's claim of 2°C to 12°C, although I'm sure I'd be happy to go lower with a winter baselayer beneath, even below freezing. I do tend to run kind of warm, though.
With that in mind, I found the Tourmalet's breathability to be very good. Even pushing hard on the hills at those lower temperatures it coped well, and if it did get a bit overwhelmed as the temperature rose, knocking the zip down a touch soon had me dry and comfortable.
The Tourmalet is designed to work when you are in the saddle, with lengthy sleeves so as not to expose your wrists when stretched out onto the hoods or the drops, helped by the elasticated cuffs. The tail has a slight drop to it to protect your lower back, though it's not as long as some, while the front arches up slightly, which stops the jersey from bunching up when you're in a crouched position.
Up top I found the medium height collar tall enough to stop the worst of the cold breezes from whipping in, and I like the inclusion of a zip garage to avoid neck irritation.
At the rear you'll find three pockets laid out in the traditional manner. They are roomy, easy to access and don't sag thanks to the tautness of the material.
There is no zipped valuables pocket, though, which I think is pretty much a given these days, especially on a jersey costing as much as this.
Sizing
Sizing-wise, Shutt VR stuff seems to come up a little smaller than most. Normally I'd be clicking on medium when buying for myself, which is what I have here. The cut and shape are great, but it is a little on the snug side. Looking at the size guide, my 38in chest puts me right at the upper range of a large, while my 34in waist puts me in 2XL territory. Definitely a try-before-you-buy garment, or contact Shutt VR's team for advice.
If I'm paying £120 for a jersey I would be expecting top quality finishing throughout, and that is what you get. The Tourmalet is very well made indeed, and the fabric is showing itself to be robust and reliable.
As well as the Navy on test, the jersey also comes in Black and Orange.
Value
Competition-wise, there is certainly plenty out there. Iwein was massively impressed with the Stolen Goat Men's Ragamuffin 20 Orkaan Everyday Long Sleeve Jersey, which as well as having a name that just rolls off the tongue also has impressive breathability alongside wind resistance and water resistance, for £125.
Gore's C5 Thermo Jersey impressed Jamie and it sounds to be capable of the same sort of temperature range as the Tourmalet. That will now set you back £119.99.
Conclusion
Shutt VR has created a very traditionally styled long sleeve jersey, but with bang up to date materials; even better, they are recycled too. I would like a zipped valuables pocket, but that is literally the only thing that is missing for me.
Verdict
Traditional long sleeve jersey whose eco materials perform really well in colder conditions
Make and model: Shutt VR Tourmalet Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Shutt VR says, "Named after the Col du Tourmalet, the highest paved mountain pass in the French Pyrenees.
Designed for riders who don't want to compromise on performance in cooler weather, our Tourmalet Jersey will serve you during mid-season rides.
A thermal long sleeved jersey, handmade in Italy from lightweight and resilient MITI Thermal Green Super Roubaix®, which is internally fleeced and fast wicking to keep you warm and dry whatever the weather. Thermal Green is a high-end Bluesign certified fabric, brush back warp knit fabric made with recycled polyamide and Eco-Smart elastane."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Shutt VR lists:
Athletic, anatomical cut
Aerodynamically cut collar and divisible covered YKK camlock zip
Antibacterial recycled Super Roubaix® fabric
Side elastic panels for a better fit
3 rear pockets
Elastic silicone hem gripper
Temperature Range: +2° to +12°C / 36° to 54°F
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Comes up small compared with a lot of other brands; check the size guide and contact Shutt VR if needs be.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
I followed the instructions on the label and had no problems.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It fits well when you're on the bike and is highly breathable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fabric feels great and performs well.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
No valuables pocket.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
There is so much competition when it comes to long sleeve jerseys, across a huge price range. The Gore mentioned in the review is the same price and offers similar levels of performance to the Tourmalet, and the Stolen Goat is £5 more; when you consider the handmade nature of the Shutt VR and the high quality of finish, I really don't think it's overpriced.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The Tourmalet is finished to a very high standard and is a joy to wear on the bike when the temperatures are entering single digits. It's lacking a valuables pocket, but other than that is a very good jersey indeed.
Age: 42 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
