Velocio Women’s Breton SE Jersey

Velocio's Women's Breton SE Jersey aims to deliver a stylish cut, high performance and hot weather comfort from ultra-lightweight recycled fabric. Soft and silky, it's a pleasure to wear and looks good too, though it's a pretty pricey proposition.

The SE in the name stands for 'special edition' here, with some very cool limited run designs of which this is one. In terms of fit, features and fabric, this is Velocio's Signature jersey, and is available in a variety of different colours and patterns. It's a premium performance product and, designed by a US company and made in Italy, it comes at a premium price too.

In terms of women's jersey design, it does present a subtly different shape from the usual, with a lower collar and longer sleeves than is typical. Other than tan lines staying sharp, it's a matter of personal preference as to whether the shape floats your boat.

The fit of the top is fairly standard for the size, with decent length in the torso without being overlong. It's a sleek race fit but the fabric is extremely stretchy so can accommodate different shapes and sizes within the brackets of the sizing chart. The fabric, although exceedingly lightweight, is actually quite flattering too.

Features include three rear pockets, one of which also has a zipped pocket with water repellent lining to protect a phone or similar from sweat, although anything larger than an iPhone 7 would be a struggle to fit.

There's a gripper tape at the hem, but not at the sleeves, and the zip is full length, with a protective garage at top and bottom to prevent chafing.

The 90% recycled polyester fabric is extremely breathable, so much so that you can actually see the tiny holes in it with the naked eye. It ran a little warmer than I had expected from such an ultralight jersey, but it did wick moisture quickly and effectively and was a very comfortable top to wear on a warm day.

Care is easy, with it washing well at 30 and drying exceptionally fast.

Price-wise, you really are looking at the top end of the market with this one, and it compares pretty well against the similarly priced Rapha Women's Pro Team Flyweight and Pro Team Aero jerseys at £130 and £145 respectively and the Ashmei Women's Cycle Croix de Fer at £126, although the latter is a much warmer jersey.

The Velocio has the prestige of a Californian product with an eco-pedigree, but there are jerseys offering decent levels of performance at lower prices, like the Santini Women's Tono Chromosome.

Ultimately, it's a great looking high-performance jersey that's worth considering if money is no object, but there are better value options if you're watching the pennies.

Verdict

Great product, nice style and eco-credentials, but ouch, the price

