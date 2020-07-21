Velocio Women’s Breton SE Jersey

Velocio's Women's Breton SE Jersey aims to deliver a stylish cut, high performance and hot weather comfort from ultra-lightweight recycled fabric. Soft and silky, it's a pleasure to wear and looks good too, though it's a pretty pricey proposition.
The SE in the name stands for 'special edition' here, with some very cool limited run designs of which this is one. In terms of fit, features and fabric, this is Velocio's Signature jersey, and is available in a variety of different colours and patterns. It's a premium performance product and, designed by a US company and made in Italy, it comes at a premium price too.
In terms of women's jersey design, it does present a subtly different shape from the usual, with a lower collar and longer sleeves than is typical. Other than tan lines staying sharp, it's a matter of personal preference as to whether the shape floats your boat.
The fit of the top is fairly standard for the size, with decent length in the torso without being overlong. It's a sleek race fit but the fabric is extremely stretchy so can accommodate different shapes and sizes within the brackets of the sizing chart. The fabric, although exceedingly lightweight, is actually quite flattering too.
Features include three rear pockets, one of which also has a zipped pocket with water repellent lining to protect a phone or similar from sweat, although anything larger than an iPhone 7 would be a struggle to fit.
There's a gripper tape at the hem, but not at the sleeves, and the zip is full length, with a protective garage at top and bottom to prevent chafing.
The 90% recycled polyester fabric is extremely breathable, so much so that you can actually see the tiny holes in it with the naked eye. It ran a little warmer than I had expected from such an ultralight jersey, but it did wick moisture quickly and effectively and was a very comfortable top to wear on a warm day.
Care is easy, with it washing well at 30 and drying exceptionally fast.
Price-wise, you really are looking at the top end of the market with this one, and it compares pretty well against the similarly priced Rapha Women's Pro Team Flyweight and Pro Team Aero jerseys at £130 and £145 respectively and the Ashmei Women's Cycle Croix de Fer at £126, although the latter is a much warmer jersey.
The Velocio has the prestige of a Californian product with an eco-pedigree, but there are jerseys offering decent levels of performance at lower prices, like the Santini Women's Tono Chromosome.
Ultimately, it's a great looking high-performance jersey that's worth considering if money is no object, but there are better value options if you're watching the pennies.
Verdict
Great product, nice style and eco-credentials, but ouch, the price
Make and model: Velocio Women's Breton SE Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Aimed at high performance summer use.
Velocio says, 'The SE (Special Edition) marks our limited run prints with our Signature jersey fit, fabric and refined detailing. Updated for 2020 with a new recycled fabric that adds more structure and support without adding weight, the SE remains an exceptionally light and versatile summer weight jersey.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Velocio lists these features:
90% Recycled ultralight high gauge Italian knit fabric
Excellent wicking and breathability
UPF30 sun protection
Size-specific patterning to provide excellent fit to a broader range of body types
Anti-sag pocket design keeps cargo in place
Reflective logos and trim details for visibility
Ultra soft hand feel, stretchy for excellent mobility
Lightweight YKK CamLock zipper with double zipper garage
Zippered pocket to store valuables
Wash at 30 degrees
Sizes XXS-XXL
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Extremely well made and well finished from high quality fabrics and components.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Performed very well with no issues.
Rate the product for durability:
7/10
It's a very lightweight top so keep it away from Velcro.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Sleek race fit, but good stretch to accommodate a wide range of body shapes.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
The sizing guide on the website is exceptional, giving a detailed idea of fit vs weight/height. Sizing was spot on for what was expected from a race fit jersey.
Rate the product for weight:
10/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Very comfortable in terms of both fit and fabric performance.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's a lovely jersey if money is no object but it's hard to justify the extra spend when there are similarly high performance jerseys on the market for less. The kudos of a US brand and Italian manufacture adds a premium, as does the recycled fabric.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very easy to look after. Washed well at 30.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performed very well indeed.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Feel of fabric, fit, style, eco credentials...
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It compares pretty well against other top-end jerseys, such as Rapha's Pro Team Flyweight and Pro Team Aero and the Ashmei Women's Cycle Croix de Fer, but there are others offering decent levels of performance at lower prices, like the Santini Women's Tono Chromosome.
Did you enjoy using the product? Very much.
Would you consider buying the product? Probably not, but might ask for it as a gift.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Only minted ones.
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a very well made and high quality jersey, offering good levels of hot weather comfort and performance, but ultimately, it's a bit on the pricey side.
Age: 43 Height: 1.65m Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Boardman Hybrid Fi My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
