Shimano S-Phyre RC9 (RC902) SPD-SL Shoes

Shimano's S-Phyre RC902 shoes are stiff, comfortable and hold the foot securely during big power efforts. There are changes over the previous model, the RC9, but the basics stay the same. This is a comfortable, well-thought-out pair of race shoes.

Just like saddles, shoes are highly individual pieces of kit. What works for me might not work for you and when you find your Cinderella glass shoe, you're likely to stick with the design. That's why I was a little miffed when I read that Shimano was set to alter the fit on its flagship road race shoe. I'd become rather comfortable in the first generation of the S-Phyre RC9 shoe.

> Find your nearest dealer here

I won't spend too much time on things like stiffness and the Boa dials. Both were good before and both are still exactly what you want from a race shoe. Shimano gives the S-Phyre RC902 sole a rating of 12 out of 12, suggesting that it's a fan of WeRateDogs, but the rating is well earned. These are very stiff soles that are easily a match for my biggest sprints.

It is also a very thin sole and that results in a low stack height for better connection to the pedal.

On longer days, an overly rigid sole can cause foot pain from the constant vibrations being transferred to the foot. Thankfully, just as my original RC9s were comfortable all day, the new sole is still great at isolating the foot from that horrible road buzz and I had no issues with discomfort.

Boa's Li2 dials are new and they do what Boa dials have done for years now. The tension adjustment is great, and once set they hold that tension perfectly. The micro-adjustability goes both ways, allowing you to crank the dials down tight for town sign sprints and then release them a bit once you've beaten your mates.

The upper dial pulls on a wide strap which I found to spread pressure very well. While the lower dial relies on a criss-cross pattern to spread the retention pressure, I found it perfectly comfortable, even when over-tightened for those all-important sprints.

Okay, that's the basics, but what about the things that deviate from the old design? We've got a new heel cup that gives a tighter fit. There is a less-aggressive taper at the toe box, and the midfoot area feels a lot more snug. While the shoes might look similar to the old models, the fit has changed and it is really noticeable if you head out in one of the new shoes and one of the old...

First up, the 'improved' heel cup. As a keen have-a-go bike racer, I think the move from a cat's tongue material to two rubberised pads sitting on either side of the Achilles tendon is a brilliant one. This system absolutely clamps the heel in place. I don't know if this actually improves power transfer, but psychologically, knowing that my foot isn't slipping one bit is great when riding hard or doing sprints. In fact, I like this heel cup design so much that I'm really hoping that Shimano transfers it over to the mountain bike version of this shoe.

I'm also a fan of the new toe box design, and while I didn't have any toe discomfort when using the old shoes, there is a bit more wiggleability in the new toe box.

It's when we get to the redesigned midfoot area that I think Shimano will either gain or lose your business. The fit is noticeably more snug on my foot, which did feel weird at first. I went out in one of my old shoes and one of the new shoes and the difference is definitely noticeable. After a few rides in the new model, the shoes feel perfectly comfortable, but if you loved the old ones for the fit around the midfoot then you might not like the new design so much.

Thankfully, those of you with wider feet still have Shimano's wide-fit shoes to turn to. The key takeaway from the changes will be that it's really important to try these shoes on before you commit to buying them – or check the returns policy if buying online.

In terms of price, this is a high-end race shoe and you are paying about the going rate for what you're getting. In fact, these aren't awfully expensive in comparison to the competition. The S-Works Ares shoes are £375, Sidi's Shot 2s are £375, and Lake's CX403 CFCs are £425, though the Lakes are custom mouldable at home.

> Buyer’s Guide: 24 of the best high performance road cycling shoes

So, there are changes to the Shimano S-Phyre RC902 that will mean they might not fit fans of the older S-Phyre RC9 shoes. But for a race shoe, they deliver on the stiffness front and the heel retention is brilliant. Comfort is good for long rides and I have to say that I'm still a big fan of the S-Phyres.

Verdict

Comfy and stiff with great heel retention – what more could you ask of a flashy set of race shoes?

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website