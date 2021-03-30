Specialized S-Works Ares shoes

The Specialized S-Works Ares balance retention and comfort superbly thanks to a tongue-less design and sock-like foot-wrapping closure system. With the Ares, Specialized developed a shoe that supports riders pulling on the upstroke in full-gas sprints and claims to be 1% faster. But it doesn't only deliver a secure hold, there's a surprising amount of focus on comfort for a shoe that's optimised for sprinting. For all-out intervals or long days out on the bike, these are a great choice.

There's no tongue in these top-end performance shoes. Instead there is a soft 'sock' that wraps all the way around the upper foot. This mesh liner provides a super-smooth surface directly against your socks. It's stretchy and there's no bunching, even when you fully tighten up.

However, with its close-wrapping fit, it can be a chore getting in, and lots of pressure is forced onto the heel as you drive your foot downwards and into these. A shoe horn definitely helps, especially when wearing thicker socks, and using one will also likely go a considerable way towards ensuring these last.

As much of the stretch of the liner is used each time just to get these on, it's not surprising that the sock is already beginning to sit a little more loosely – this stretchy material does not seem to be as durable as the rigid tongue that is typically used.

Along with the sock tongue design, the upper uses Dyneema fibres that wrap around the foot to provide support around the whole pedal stroke. This closure system wraps from the outer side to leave space for the tendon at the front of the foot. This tendon is more prominent for riders who pull on the upstroke, and was developed with feedback from Deceuninck – Quick-Step powerhouse sprinter Sam Bennett.

The PadLock external heel cup is solid without being uncomfortably stiff. It locks your heel into the shoe – no signs of slippage here. With this well-judged rear, the shoes keep your foot planted without having to cinch them up super tight.

Simultaneous cable pulling from each of the two Boa Li2 dials ensures pressure is spread evenly, and these can be twisted in both directions for accurate fine-tuning. Retention is triangulated across the midfoot, spreading pressure out over a larger surface area, with Specialized claiming a 20 per cent increase in the contact surface compared to traditional dual closures. This closure system is designed to prevent lateral roll, especially when it comes to extreme out-of-the-saddle efforts. I've cinched these up tight and there are no noticeable pressure points – even after a long day in the saddle no issues were raised.

The unidirectional hollow carbon fibre plate found on the S-Works 7 is still used down below. This is the Specialized FACT Powerline carbon sole and it has the brand's highest stiffness rating of 15.0. Without a doubt the Ares is a stiff shoe. Giving it my all, I've never detected any flex or movement.

There's a rubber toe cap at the front of the shoe that protects from toe overlap. The toe box is wide and gives your toes plenty of wiggle room. I found this really helps when pairing with thicker socks during the winter months, as well as for longer rides.

There's a slim tread section underneath to prevent long term wear, but unlike the heel tread section at the rear, this front gripper is not replaceable.

The Ares are not the most ventilated shoes. Specialized has its Vent for riding out in the most extreme heat. The UK isn't that most of the year round and neither is my turbo room with my fan on full-blast. The perforations across most of the side surfaces provide sufficient venting to cover most everyday riding conditions. My feet do start to get clammy, but not uncomfortably so.

Specialized's well-established Body Geometry approach to designing shoes is carried over. The Longitudinal Arch support helps stop the foot arch collapsing, the 1.5mm outward tilt Varus Wedge helps knee alignment, and building the Metatarsal Button into the footbed separates out the bones of the forefoot to reduce pressure on blood vessels and nerves. These all work together wonderfully in providing a comfortable fit. By keeping the foot, knee and hip movement in line in a controlled way, this is supposed to reduce injury. It's not caused me any problems.

As well as the white with black details, called team white, the Ares is available in three other smart colourways: pure white, fully black and red/black highlights.

The white mesh sock helps considerably with exceptional comfort of these shoes, and a dirt-repellent treatment has been applied to protect for outside riding, but even after trying to avoid the worst of conditions there's already some discolouration. If you're desperate for white kicks, these don't have as many wipeable surfaces as other options such as Sidi's Shot 2s.

Retailing at £375, the Specialized Ares are some of the most expensive cycling shoes out there. The Sidi Shot 2s are the same price, but have lots of replacement parts for longevity and a largely wipeable surface for keeping white. However, I found them seriously lacking in comfort, while the Ares are incredibly versatile and perfect for both racing and all-day rides. But then the Ares' sock design doesn't work very well in white, and isn't as durable a material as a rigid tongue closure...

There are more pricey options out there, such as Lake's £425 CX403 CFC Carbon Road Shoe that guarantees comfort and support with its mouldable design. So the Specialized shoe does deliver on these aspects at a lower price point.

Specialized has absolutely nailed comfort with these shoes. The Dyneema foot-wrapping closure with its stretchy sock liner is extremely well thought out for all-day riding and performance. You can notch these right up and they're still wonderfully cosy hours later.

But with this incredible comfort, efficiency and stiffness, longevity has been sacrificed. The sock liner is vulnerable to discolouration and becoming baggier, then there's the toe tread that is not replaceable.

Verdict

All-day comfort delivered with ultra-stiff performance – but not for everyday use

