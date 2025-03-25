The Shimano RC1 shoes offer decent stability and stiffness for an entry-level option. However, they come up very small, and unless you have very flat feet, the straps don't wrap fully. And even though they’re entry level price-wise, you can get more for your money elsewhere.

Though the RC1s are Shimano's entry-level shoes, they take a bit of the technology from their higher level siblings, which is good to see.

Sole

A cycling shoe lives and dies by its ability to get power through the pedals, which is generally done through reducing the space between the bottom of your foot and the pedal (stack height) and the amount of flex in the sole (stiffness, the less flexible the better). Here, Shimano has used the same seamless midsole construction as its higher end shoes, reducing the stack height and improving power transfer.

2024 Shimano RC1 RC102 shoes - instep.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The sole is glass-fibre-reinforced nylon, which is more flexible than a carbon fibre or carbon fibre-reinforced sole, but still offers enough stiffness for decent power transfer.

2024 Shimano RC1 RC102 shoes - sole detail.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Staying with the sole, the shoes have a three-hole fixing system, which means you can use them with road-specific cleats only, as you would expect with road-specific shoes. There are also vertical measurements on the sole that allow for accurate vertical adjustment of the cleats, which is a nice touch for entry-level shoes.

2024 Shimano RC1 RC102 shoes - sole front.jpg (credit: road.cc)

They also have heel and toe buffers, which protect the sole of the shoe while you're walking; on higher-end shoes these would be replaceable, but these aren't.

2024 Shimano RC1 RC102 shoes - sole heel.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Shimano has also included a ventilation slot to help with airflow around the foot to dissipate heat.

Uppers

The uppers are mainly constructed from synthetic leather, with a reinforced heel cup to help with stability.

2024 Shimano RC1 RC102 shoes - heels.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Shimano has used perforated material across the forward half of the shoe and made the wraparound tongue element from a mesh material, both of which help with ventilation. This, combined with the ventilation slot in the sole, means these dissipate heat and allow air to flow nicely around the feet. I was particularly impressed with how well this works for an entry-level shoe.

2024 Shimano RC1 RC102 shoes - front.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The closure system consists of three Velcro straps, allowing the shoes to be tightened around different parts of your foot. It's simple to use, whether with cold hands, full finger gloves, or mitts, and does allow for a bit of adjustment on the fly, but if you go for a more premium pair you would expect laces or some kind of dial system which allows for more microadjustability.

2024 Shimano RC1 RC102 shoes - velcro straps 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

While the system is easy to use, I found that despite not having particularly gigantic feet, the straps would never reach their full length, leaving about an inch of exposed Velcro on the side of the shoe on each strap. This isn't ideal if you want to wear toe protectors or neoprene shoe covers over the top as they can catch, and if you go without covers they just seem to pick up road muck easily.

It may be caused by the one thing I found most confusing about these shoes, which is that they come up really small. I tested a size 43, and normally flit between 42 and 43, as I am often somewhere between the two. These fitted closer to a 41; I could wear them with summer socks and be okay in terms of length, but the straps don't come close to fully wrapping around. If you're buying online I'd suggest going up a size.

Value

At £99.99 (though I've seen them for as little as £50), these are the same price as Giro's very similar Stylus Road shoes, but as Dave pointed out in his review of those, you can get a carbon sole and dual dial closures for less: Boardman's Carbon Cycle Shoes are up a fiver since Stu reviewed them, but still only £90.

FLR's F-11 Knit shoes are also £99.99, but appear to have a little more high-end tech, including a knit construction and dial closure system, which allows for more micro-adjustment than Velcro straps.

And Bont's Motion shoes impressed Mat and they're still £79.95 at RRP – and currently reduced to £44.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these are a decent option that few would complain about as their first clipless shoes. They have decent stiffness and good breathability for entry-level shoes. There are better value options out there, though, and they won't suit all feet – they come up small, and even if the length is just about okay you'll need to have very low-profile feet to wrap the straps properly.

Verdict

Decent entry-level shoes, but Shimano could do with sorting out the sizing