Sidi Shot 2 Road Shoes

Sidi's Shot 2 Road Cycling shoes are the latest addition to the Italian brand's performance collection and oh wow, do they perform well. Sidi took a second shot at its top-of-the-line road racing shoe with a complete redesign. There are upgraded tension dials, an updated C-Boost SRS sole that offers a greater range of cleat positions, and more...
Stiffness is top notch and so is the incredibly secure hold. I didn't find them the comfiest, but if you are looking for a shoe that will keep your feet firmly in place as you give it your all, these are an excellent choice for performance. The price is high but the durable, quality build and replaceable parts will last you.
Closure system
Sidi has updated its tongue-mounted dial system by swapping in the Tecno-3 Push Flex. With this new Flex dial system Sidi has split the mounting plate on the tongue of the shoe into two separate parts, with a central flexing system between the two dials. This is designed to conform better to the shape of the foot and eliminate any pressure zones.
The two dials are effective at locking you in. By pressing the red button in the centre of each, a handle springs up that allows you to easily hold and twist clockwise to tighten. The handle can be folded back down again once all done up.
However, the dials only tighten. To release, there's a spring-loaded lever by each dial. By pinching both of these simultaneously and pulling your heel up, you'll be able to loosen the shoe – and escape. It's a shame these dials don't loosen in small increments and it's a bit awkward pinching two levers and pushing your foot up at the same time to loosen.
With this closure system being positioned centrally, there's an even distribution of pressure between the inner and outer side of your foot as you tighten these up. Together, these two dials are fantastic at enabling you to find a secure fit across the top of the foot, as well as across the lower part – I was able to notch things up tight without experiencing any pinching.
However, this closure system sits on a solid plate that tightens down onto the top of your foot. There's some padding underneath, but it's quite firm and for me there's not enough of it. While it certainly locks you into place, I can't say it is very comfortable having this pressed down over this part of my foot, and it feels quite restrictive – even if you are held solidly in place. These are performance shoes and not ones I'd use for outings longer than a couple of hours.
Sole
The new C-Boost SRS carbon sole has been engineered with a 'special conformation of the metatarsal area' for improved power transmission. This results in a fantastically stiff platform that is supportive when giving it your all. You feel powerful as you push down; it's a lot of fun.
As well as optimising for stiffness, the functionality of the sole is well thought out. The carbon parts most subject to wear on the C-Boost SRS sole are protected by Sidi's SRS (Sole Replacement System) inserts. Made from nylon and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), the anti-slip heel insert and C-Boost toe insert are attached with steel screws, and these removable plates are bigger than before. The inserts are designed to reduce deterioration from use and for increased durability while walking – they're effective and really useful for prolonging the life of these expensive kicks.
Ventilation holes have also been integrated into these inserts for breathability. There's one in front of the cleat and three back towards the heel. Putting these through some sweaty Zwift races I didn't notice my feet overheating, which is a sure sign that these are effective.
Improved cleat positioning has also been addressed in the new sole. The ovalised holes for mounting cleats offer an extra +/- 5mm of adjustment for greater control over the cleat position for the optimal performance and comfort setup. There's also a handy printed scale to help with remembering your personal cleat position down to the millimetre when swapping in new cleats. After some fine-tuning I was able to find a cleat setup that worked perfectly well for me so there does seem to be ample adjustability.
Heel
The Shot 2's new integrated heel cup promises to be lighter than its predecessor and Sidi claims the new design is 'reinforced to avoid deformation after prolonged efforts and pressures'. The shape is well judged and I can't sense any movement throughout each pedal stroke.
This is helped by Sidi's adjustable heel retention device. The unique system adjusts the fit at the top of the heel cup to ensure your heel doesn't slide out during more vicious efforts, whether that's an all-out sprint or those nasty steep inclines.
The screw can be turned towards the + sign to tighten the heel fit, while twisting the other way towards the – sign relaxes the fit.
I didn't realise this was an area I needed personalised support until I used Sidi's new system. This design feature really did allow me to balance comfort and a secure hold very effectively.
It also has reflective inserts for added visibility in low light conditions – and, as you could probably guess, these are also replaceable.
Fit
The Sidis come up slightly shorter than Specialized and Fizik cycling shoes, but the Shot 2s are available in half sizes, which helps with getting a spot-on fit.
The toe box of the Sidis is also a little narrower. The sides track in and push my toes a little closer together than I find comfortable on longer rides. If you like plenty of wiggle room for your toes, you might need to size up.
Value
At £375, these are pretty much as expensive as cycling shoes get. That said, I've also been testing the Specialized S-Works Ares shoes which come in at the same price. While the incredible stiffness levels across both are comparable, the Sidis are a fair chunk heavier at 616g (EU43), the Ares 564g (EU43). However, with the replaceable parts on the Sidis, these are likely to last longer.
But they are up against some tough competition priced at the lower end of £300. The Suplest Edge+ Road Pro shoes are £320 and impressed with their stiffness and quality build, as did Shimano's S-Phyre RC901s (£319.99).
Conclusion
Overall, the Shot 2s are fantastically stiff shoes that deliver on locking your foot securely in place thanks to the central dial system that applies pressure evenly across the top and lower part of your foot, in conjunction with the supportive heel cup that allows minor tinkering for the perfect fit.
However, it is frustrating not being able to make slight loosening adjustments on such an expensive shoe, and I didn't find the central dial plate particularly comfortable.
Where I'd say these really excel is in short crit or circuit races where you need lots of support and stiffness as you fight your bike accelerating out of every corner and when giving it your all in the final sprint. If you want performance shoes for these shorter style events, the Sidis are very good, with the replaceable design features making them a worthwhile investment despite the high price.
Verdict
Fantastic stiffness with a supportive fit, but expensive and not without niggles
Make and model: Sidi Shot 2 Road Shoes
Tell us what the product is for
Sidi says:
"When setting out to create the second generation of the Shot, Sidi didn't just add a few new upgrades to the previous Shot. Instead, the Italian shoe company started from scratch. The Sidi Shot 2 is a completely new design that sets a new benchmark when it comes to performance and quality.
At the core of the Shot 2 is Sidi's C-Boost SRS carbon sole. The completely new sole brings better power transfer, great comfort, and superb ventilation, all while offering a reduction in weight too.
In response to bike fitters' wishes for greater cleat position adjustment, the drilling for the cleat on the Sidi Shot 2 now offers an additional 5mm of movement to the rear of the shoe. This means riders are sure to have greater control over their cleat position, ultimately ensuring greater comfort on the bike.
The Shot 2 has two of Sidi's Tecno-3 push dials to enable a precise and secure fit. The combination of two dials allows micro-adjustments around the top of the foot as well as across the lower part of the shoe.
Located on the shoe's tongue, the dials minimise potential drag while helping create the Shot 2's unfussy, classic appearance.
The Shot 2's upper uses a microfibre fabric which combines high durability, strength, and shape retention."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Sidi lists:
Microfibre fabric upper
Double Tecno-3 Push Flex rotor closing system
Reflex adjustable heel retention device
Integrated heel cup
Comfort fit insole
C-BOOST SRS carbon fibre sole
Replaceable sole inserts
Increased cleat adjustment
3-bolt cleat compatible.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
High-quality build with useful replaceable parts built-in.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Excellent power transfer.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Very well made and the parts most likely to be worn are replaceable. A very practical performance shoe.
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
A well-judged closure system with two dials helps ensure a great fit. The heel cup is also shaped nicely.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Sizes up slightly short on length and slightly narrow at the toes.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
4/10
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
The majority of marks from road spray can be wiped off easily. The shoes are also available in black/grey lucindo, black/black and matt navy blue black if maintaining the smart white looks is a concern.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Excellent for keeping your foot locked in place and pushing the power.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Custom heel cup fit ensures a secure hold; easy twist dial with handle; replaceable parts for longevity.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Can't micro-loosen, and I found them uncomfortable under the dial.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Same price as the recently released Specialized S-Works Ares. But very stiff and comfy options such as the Suplest Edge+ Road Pro shoes and Shimano S-Phyre RC901 are about £50 cheaper.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes, if on a slight discount.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
These are super-stiff performance shoes with some very neat design features. However, they are expensive, the fact that you can’t make slight loosening adjustments is frustrating, and potential comfort issues could limit them to shorter races. Overall, I'd say they're a 7.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 63kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
