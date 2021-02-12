The Shimano MT3W Women's SPD shoes sit in that rare midground of being a dedicated bike shoe that's stiff for riding, yet easy to walk in. They're a cost-effective and comfortable option for on or off-road riding and touring, with relaxed low-key looks. Able to be used with or without cleats, they're spot on for those first venturing into clipless pedals. Just be aware that the fit is on the generous side.

The world of cycling shoes is a continuum stretching from ultra-rigid full-carbon speed demons to, well, trainers. If you're looking for a shoe that offers enough stiffness in the sole for a bit of extra welly when pedalling, yet don't want to sacrifice being able to walk easily when off the bike, you might want to consider this Shimano offering.

Touted by Shimano as an off-road shoe for mountain touring, the main gist is that it has a grippy sole that is suitable for prolonged walking.

If you want to go the clip-in route there's a bolt-on/off plate that you need to remove so you can attach the cleats – or leave it in place/reattach for a flat-soled non-clip-in shoe. Screwing it back on is a bit on the fiddly side but doable.

The shoe fastens and adjusts with straightforward laces and there's an elasticated keeper to hold them secure. Further up the range, the more expensive MT5 at £89.99 has a Velcro strap to keep everything secure and out of the way. The laces make things easy to adjust, and aren't so long that there's loads left flapping – and they tuck easily into the elastic keeper.

The fit here is definitely roomier than a standard EU39 but, that said, I wouldn't have wanted to go down a size. It gives plenty of scope for broader feet and for a more luxurious sock – not a bad thing for long days in the saddle or hike-a-bikes.

On the bike, the soles are quite grippy even without cleats fitted, although the compound of the main outsole is definitely grippier than that of the blanking plate. The slightly broader forefoot gives a good platform for pedalling, whether you're clipped in or not.

The soles are very flexible – they're not designed for demanding riders looking for an injection of power – but they are still stiffer and better shaped than trainers or casual shoes.

Where they excel is in their comfort for walking. They look pretty low-key, too, meaning they won't look out of place with casual clothing rather than Lycra.

I had no problems at all walking in them for prolonged periods and the level of flex meant there was little of that characteristic slapping down of the feet. There was still a small amount of noise from cleats when fitted, but they're fairly well recessed into the sole, so it was minimal.

The seam-free synthetic upper holds up quite well against splashes and light showers, but it's not really protective in prolonged bad weather because it's peppered with ventilation holes. These start sufficiently far up the side of the upper that you can walk through reasonably deep puddles, but you wouldn't want to wade through a flood.

I've had no problems with the shoes being over-sweaty in warmer conditions, though it's not exactly the best time of year for testing that.

Price-wise, they're in the same sort of ball park as many other touring type shoes. They're a tenner more than the FLR Rexston ActiveTouring/Trail Shoe at £69.99 but £15 less than the more trainer-like Bontrager SSR Multisport Shoes at £94.99.

The next model up – the Shimano MT5 SPD shoes – are £89.99 with just a few minor upgrades, mostly to the fastenings.

Given how easy the MT3Ws are to walk in, and their versatility in terms of whether you use cleats or not, they're pretty good value for money if you're looking for an on/off-bike shoe.

Their low-key looks, light weight and walking comfort mean these are a good choice for on or off-road touring.

Verdict

Comfortable on and off the bike, a good choice for touring duties where walking is likely

