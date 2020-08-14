FLR Rexston Active Touring/Trail Shoe

FLR's Rexston Active Touring/Trail Shoes are an ideal entry-level option. They offer a great combination of comfort, pedalling efficiency and off-bike grip, and ventilate well – yet stay fairly warm when it's cold too. They're not great in heavy rain or puddles, though, and the laces and straps wear quickly.

> Buy these online here

> Find your nearest dealer here

That understated appearance makes the Rexston ideal for inconspicuous, off-the-bike use – something tourers will love. Commuters wanting something discreet will surely appreciate it too.

That said, and to put it bluntly, the Rexston has the look and feel of a rather cheap trail running shoe. But – but – they have some noteworthy features and are decent performers both on and off the bike.

The AT200 sole, unique to the Rexston, incorporates a reinforced nylon plate and a supportive EVA midsole. I feel it offers power transfer above the level that might be expected from something at this price – okay, it's no carbon-soled road shoe, but for £70 it does a fine job.

For reference, they're a good bit stiffer than the Giro Rumbler VR, which are my go-to touring shoes since I do a lot of hiking while on the road.

The rubber tread provides good grip, traction and stability; I was confident walking off road in them. I'd say they have less shock absorbance than something like a Vibram sole, and while I felt supported during lengthy walks, I certainly didn't forget I was wearing cycling shoes.

FLR says they're compatible with all C-10 cleat series and all 2-bolt systems. I simply fitted a standard Shimano SPD cleat.

There are two options for mounting, depending on preference, encircled by a guard to prolong the life of the cleat. It works well but naturally doesn't completely eliminate the grating of a cleat when walking rocky terrain.

Of course the Rexston functions well without a cleat fitted, too. Leave the plate screwed in and you can convert to cleats when ready.

The synthetic upper features several mesh windows and tiny airholes for ventilation. The mesh is obviously an opening for water – it's not long before you have soggy feet if it's raining hard. However, if it's just road spray or light drizzle, it takes some time to fully penetrate; the windows are not as big as, for example, those on the Giro Gauge.

The airholes, meanwhile, spread down to the sides to the sole – deep puddles are a no-no if you're walking.

The heel is sturdy, though there's no mention of the tough reinforcement used at the toe.

The Rexstons have a classic lace-up closure over a breathable mesh tongue. A single Velcro strap adjusts the fit, and holds the laces securely out of harm's way.

I have quite a wide foot and the Rexston pinched for the first few rides, but settled down thereafter. I'd say you should stay true to size (and I always place orthotics under the inner sole, too). The Rexston's inner is very thin and offers nothing in the way of cushioning, but it does dry out quickly if you remove it.

Over hours of testing on mini-tours, one night wild-camps and trail/off-road outings (plus commutes and even delivery work), pedalling comfort was good and I never felt my feet were overheating, even on the warmest days. Equally, my feet stayed warm on chilly mornings of around six or seven degrees.

> How to choose the best cycling shoes for you — a buyer's guide

My only reservation is the durability of the laces and Velcro straps. The laces look rather worn after just four weeks regular use, and one strap is heavily frayed. The rest (the upper, sole, tongue and inner walls) look absolutely great; no sign of wear and tear.

The laces can ultimately be replaced and the loose threads trimmed – at this price it's not a deal-breaker.

Value

For anyone venturing into the world of SPDs for touring, trail riding or even commuting, the Rexstons are a winner. You'll struggle to beat the price and get the efficiency and comfort these offer both on and off the bike.

> Best clipless gravel shoes you can buy - tried and tested for winter and summer riding

Other options include the very similar Giro Gauge for a tenner more, which doesn't suffer fraying Velcro but lacks a way of securing loose laces. Mike really got on with Shimano's MT5 shoes earlier in the year, too, though they're £90.

If you want to do away with laces completely and risk the 'flimsy' Velcro straps, the Specialized Recon 1.0 is £90. It's leaning towards more trail and off-road riding than touring, however.

Overall

The FLR Rexston Active Touring/Trail Shoe is a mostly well-made shoe at an entry level price, and it lives up to its no-nonsense name perfectly. The weak laces and quick-fraying Velcro are a shame, but given the overall performance, they're easy to forgive.

Verdict

Great entry-level shoes both on and off the bike – shame about the laces, though

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website