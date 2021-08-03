The Endura Asym Short Sleeved Jersey is a tight-fitting but very comfortable top that suits typical UK summers well. The thin, close-woven fabric is not quite as breathable as some on the very hottest days, but it's better at blocking wind on the descents in our more usual warm weather.
In my chart-recommended size medium, the Asym fits skintight but very comfortably. There's an easy stretch to the fabric (it's 10% elastane – the rest is polyester) that means it's not in any way restrictive to breathing or movement.
It's absolutely not going to flap, and the soft inner face stays comfortable no matter how hot you get. The seams are almost all overlocked (only the bottom of the pockets are flatlocked), and I found them unnoticeable in use.
The overall build, the fabric and the metal-slidered, fine-toothed plastic zip all feel very solid – this jersey promises to last.
You get the usual three pockets on the rear, and though the fabric is quite stretchy they still hold a heavy phone securely enough. There's a fourth, mesh pocket for gel wrappers and the like to the right of them, which is a nice touch.
I also appreciate the pocket fabric being so bright on this 'limited edition' design – your back is the biggest area that approaching drivers will see, should they look up from their phones, so it seems wise to have something eye-catching there. With so much black/grey elsewhere, the Asym does that without looking timid or commuterish. For me, that's ideal.
Despite being so thin, this fabric is not quite as breathable as some. I only noticed it on very hot (in the UK that's high 20s) days and it was never problematic, but if you're after ultimate cooling, go for a top made with a more open weave.
The upside is better than average protection from chills on fast, sweaty descents, and in reality we have far more mild or warm days in the UK than actively hot ones. So far, anyway...
My only slight issue is with the sleeve cuffs, which are slightly tighter than I'd personally like. Though the cuffs lie flat at first, I end rides with slightly squeezed, sausagey arms – it's not uncomfortable, but doesn't look that good. I don't think I'd actually need the band of silicone inside – which seems to add the extra squeeze – as the fabric is tight anyway, but if you have thin arms you may well appreciate it.
For what it's worth, the nicely dropped tail stays in place perfectly well with just elastic and no silicone.
Value
At £69.99 the Asym SS jersey isn't the cheapest out there, but it's cheaper than many we've tested – especially those with closely tailored fits like this. Both the Rapha Pro Team Crit Jersey and its Men's Classic Jersey II are £110, for instance, while the Tactic Sport Signature SS is £108.
Closer in price is the Primal Cyc-Adelic Paisley Men's Evo 2.0 at £70 (assuming you can stomach the looks) or the Donda Jersey #3 at £60. The Donda may suit if breathability is your number one priority, as its sleeves and shoulders are mesh.
Overall
The Endura Asym SS Jersey is a comfortable and effective top with a well-judged skintight fit. The limited edition colour scheme keeps you visible while looking sharp, too, and it promises to last. It's great.
Verdict
Effective, stylish, close-fitting jersey that's well suited to typical UK summers
Make and model: Endura Asym Short Sleeved Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says: "Endura's graphic road jerseys are designed to make you look great and feel even better. An in-house designed contemporary print combined with Endura's technical riding gear expertise results in what is set to be your go to riding top.
"Asym Graphic – bold printed irregular placement stripes to outfit with core FS260-Pro key items.
"Equal attention to detail has been given to the function and form of this jersey. High quality Italian made fabrics have been carefully chosen that rapidly move moisture away from your skin. Raw edge cuffs and a bonded hem gives this jersey the clean, contemporary look and feel it deserves."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Endura lists:
Materials: 90% Polyester, 10% Elastane
Rapid wicking Italian fabrics
Lycra® sleeves with silicone grippers
3 open rear pockets plus mesh gel stash pocket
Athletic no flap fit
Lightweight internal hem elastic
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
8/10
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Gives a skintight but comfortable fit.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Given its great slim fit and strong build quality, value seems good – it's up against a lot of £100+ competition.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
No issues.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well, if not quite as breathable as some (its windblocking is better than those airier ones, though).
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Comfort, looks, keeps wind off your chest quite well.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Not quite as breathable as more open fabrics, sleeve cuffs a little squeezy.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a well-made and effective jersey with a neatly judged fit and cut. What it loses (slightly) in breathability it gains (again slightly) in windproofing, which is actually pretty useful on typical UK summer days. There's nothing meaningful to complain about – it's very good.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
