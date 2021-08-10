This Le Col x McLaren Project Aero Jersey is the result of a collaboration between the two companies to create the ultimate aero performance cycling top, but for me it falls short in a number of areas. The materials are comfortable, and what you might expect to see to create a fast jersey, but the tall front creates ridges and an uncomfortable zip that affect even basic performance, never mind aerodynamics.

The pursuit of ultimate aerodynamic performance is a continual battleground for bike brands, component makers and, increasingly, cycle clothing companies, with the jersey proving one of the most effective areas for improvement.

This collaboration between the clothing company and car company, with its knowledge and understanding of aerodynamics, aims to create a jersey that will help make you a little faster.

The front and sleeves of the jersey feature 'air tripping High-Speed Lycra fabric' – the vertical ridges you can see sitting within the Lycra, positioned to disrupt the air on those parts of the jersey that first come into contact with the wind.

Le Col claims the jersey gives a 6W saving at 40kph compared with a WorldTour short sleeve jersey, although it gives no specifics as to which jersey or brand is being compared.

Fit

According to Le Col's sizing guide, I fall between sizes, and so I sized up, as recommended. The size small on test fits tightly, but not in an uncomfortable way. (It's not me in the photos, that's Liam, who's 9cm taller than me.)

The sleeves are long, extending all the way to my elbow and only just fitting to a point where they can remain straight with no folds. The ends are reasonably tight, with an elasticated cuff section that isn't as smooth or as comfortable as any other jersey I have used.

On the bike, I found the length of the front an instant problem. At 168cm I am not the tallest rider, and I suspect the jersey might be designed for taller folk, but I have never had this issue with other jerseys, either aero or more standard designs. With the zip fully closed, the front forms ridges in the fabric, which I am sure will affect aerodynamics and airflow.

Another problem, which became a real frustration, is the zip itself, which is quite large and very easy to open but rises to a point that it contacts and irritates my trachea, right on the voice box area. It meant I always used the jersey with the zip slightly undone, regardless of the weather, simply for comfort. Most aero kit has a very low neckline, so this seems at odds with the performance aim.

With the exception of the top zip area, the fabric is comfortable next to the skin, with no irritation or discomfort.

The front panel is a little thicker than some jerseys, aero or standard designs, and in very hot weather it can feel a little too warm, especially on long climbs. Compared with a standard, non-aero jersey, there seems less airflow through the fabric, which I assume is intentional, to improve aerodynamics. In more typical temperatures – certainly below 20 degrees – it's comfortable, and bearable up to about 25 degrees.

While the sleeves stay firmly in place, with the tight cuffs working, the waist isn't quite as good, riding up on the back far easier than I would have expected. Adding items to the pockets to weigh the jersey down does help slightly, but it's not perfect, and another aspect that might affect aerodynamic performance.

Having pockets at all is likely to cause some debate, as true aero clothing would be devoid of them. No pockets might suit short time trials, but certainly isn't ideal for more general all-day riding. When empty, the pockets sit tight against the back, so performance isn't likely to be overly affected.

The pockets are a generous size, both in length and width, with enough space for essentials and a smartphone in a waterproof case, and are also really easy to access. There is also a zipped pocket which, although small, is ideal for a key or maybe bank card.

The jersey also features an internal radio pocket; these might be standard for professional teams, where radios are used during racing, but I doubt anyone who purchases this jersey will have the need for it. It's also very visible from the outside, with stitching that takes away from an otherwise smooth back panel.

Black is the only option, with orange trim that's a nod to McLaren and the colours it uses with its F1 team. Not everyone is happy to wear black, and it seems a shame there's no reverse option – with orange used for the majority and black for the detailing.

Value

At £170, this is at the expensive end of the market. 7mesh's Skyline is more – £200 – but there are plenty of very good options for less.

Castelli Aero Race 6.0 is a lot cheaper at £120, and better, to my mind, in terms of fit and comfort. And Shaun really liked the Pactimo Summit Aero SS jersey which is cheaper again at £100.

Even Rapha's Pro Team Aero jersey is less than the Le Col at £145.

Overall

Even if you put the price aside, the Le Col x McLaren jersey doesn't match other jerseys on fit and comfort. While the fabric feels good, the zip is large and sits uncomfortably high (on me, anyway). If you're significantly taller than me, and you're happy with a black jersey then it might have more appeal, but for me the competition is superior in all ways.

Verdict

Very expensive jersey and falls short on fit, affecting aero performance

