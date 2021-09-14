Santini Redux Istinto Men’s Bib Shorts

The Santini Redux Istinto Bib Shorts take aerodynamics and a skin-tight fit to the next level. They can take a bit of fight to get on – getting dressed elegantly isn't going to happen – but once in place and you've jiggled them about a bit, you're in for hours of cosseted comfort on the bike. This level of performance doesn't come cheap, though.

According to Santini, the Redux Istintos are a pair of ultra-high-performance bib shorts, and you can tell that's their intention from the moment you get them on.

> Find your nearest dealer here

There isn't a massive amount of give in the highly compressive Tattoo Effect Fitter fabric, but once you get on the bike it all makes sense. They are very comfortable, with the high compression levels giving your muscles plenty of support.

They didn't always sit right straight away, and sometimes I'd have to spend a few minutes adjusting the shorts for perfect comfort, but once I'd worn them a few times I knew where things should sit like leg length and so on, so it wasn't a longterm issue.

Being so compressive, and because it has a softshell kind of feel to it, the fabric can make the shorts a bit more difficult to get on than most; I had to manhandle them a fair bit just to get them up over my thighs.

This makes it more important than ever to get the correct size. I'm a medium in virtually every brand, and while once in position this medium pair felt very comfortable, if I was actually buying them I would go for a large, just for that little bit of extra wiggle room.

Seams have been kept to an absolute minimum, relying on the pull of the material to provide the fit rather than shaped panels, and the legs stay in position without any unwanted pressure, with a band of silicone for assistance.

The bib straps are a single piece so there are no seams on the shoulders, and thanks to their wide, flat design they don't cause any pressure points.

At first I found Santin's C3 pad to be a little bulky, and for the first two or three rides I didn't get on with it that well. Since then, though, the gel pads seem to have moulded a bit to the shape of my sit bones and compressed a touch, so now I actually get on very well with it on rides of up to four hours, and I see no issues with ramping up the hours while wearing the Istintos.

Santini gives a temperature range of 18°C to 35°C and while I haven't had the chance to try the upper range yet, I've worn these in temperatures up to the mid-20s and still found them to be breathable.

I haven't had any problems at the other end, either, on days below 18°C.

With their RRP of £230, you are going to be expecting top notch construction, and that is exactly what you are getting here.

As I said, there aren't many seams, but the stitching on those there are is neat and tidy with little in the way of stray ends.

The fabric also looks and feels to be highly durable. They are showing no signs of wear and tear from interaction with the saddle, which is normally the first place to highlight any issues.

Value

The Istintos are right up there, price-wise, with other top-end shorts, but it's still competitive.

Castelli's Premio Black bib shorts, which George reckons are 'genuinely innovative bib shorts that feel like a technological leap forward' are only £10 less, for all of that innovation – with a price tag of £220.

And Velocio's Men's Concept bib shorts are another pair that scored highly, with Jamie calling them exceptional at £228.

> Buyer’s Guide: 38 of the best cycling bib shorts

Aerodynamic, second-skin-fit bib shorts can be had for a lot less, though, like the £150 dhb Aeron LAB Racelines.

Conclusion

If you want a form-hugging pair of aerodynamic shorts that deliver huge levels of comfort at any price, then the Santinis are a good choice, especially if you are a very competitive and capable rider. There are many high-performing shorts available for a lot less money, though.

Verdict

Impressive performance and comfort once bedded in, all of which comes at a price

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website