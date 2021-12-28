The Santini Nebula Storm Women's Packable Wind Jacket is a great pocketable wind-breaking and showerproof layer that excels on blustery days when there's a chance of a shower. It's a practical option, too, thanks to the three reasonably sized rear pockets that enable you to store nutrition and essentials within easy reach if you're wearing it for most of a ride. Then, when you do want to tuck it away, the pockets help you pack the jacket into a compact package.

If you're pacing it up climbs, though, the absence of a mesh back panel could leave you quite sweaty, and the fit is proportionally tighter around the forearms, which could make layering more difficult.

> Find your nearest dealer here

> Buy this online here

Are you already an owner of a basic long sleeve jersey for riding through the transitional seasons? Well, a wind jacket is a great layer to add on top in numerous scenarios, on days where it starts or ends cooler, conditions are changeable, a long descent awaits, or simply for extending the use of your existing layers to colder winter conditions.

Tailored for women, the Nebula Storm is made from the two-way stretch Tovel Bio Zerowind fabric with a double-layer membrane for wind and light rain protection. Unlike some wind jackets that opt for a mesh panel at the rear for maximising ventilation when your body builds up heat – on a taxing climb, say – the Nebula Storm features the same windblocking fabric throughout.

While wind-defending fabric can be strategically placed on the front panel to provide adequate protection, by using this fabric across the rear the Nebula Storm means you're better sheltered from showers, which it holds off well if you do get caught out.

The Nebula Storm comes in Santini's slightly more relaxed classic fit, but it by no means flaps about. The jacket sits well across the chest and over the shoulders and biceps, but further down at the forearm on me the fit is proportionally tight. It was fine when worn with a short sleeve jersey or baselayer beneath, but I found that when paired with some long sleeve jerseys it became a little uncomfortably tight in this area.

The sleeve length is very good and the thin, elasticated cuffs keep the ends in place. The zipper feels robust and has a long enough tag for grabbing with full-finger gloves.

Its dropped tail fits over filled pockets, and while there isn't a silicone band in the rear hem, with the fairly long cut I didn't find the jacket wanted to roll up, especially if I had something in the pocket of my jersey beneath.

Unlike some wind jackets, the Nebula Storm has three rear pockets of its own and it handily folds away into the middle one, which allows you to pack it away compactly when it isn't needed; it also keeps things neat when packing in a kit bag for an event.

To enable this, the middle pocket is slightly wider than the outer two, 12cm compared with 10cm. All are 18cm deep, which is just about enough to tuck away my large smartphone.

Reflective detailing for visibility in low light conditions is decent on this jacket. Across the top of the rear pockets is a reflective band, and there are also thin slivers on the outer edge of the left and right pockets.

> Buyer’s Guide: 10 of the best windproof cycling jackets

I like the look – the explosive print pattern is different and mixes up your style, and it's available in brighter 'Granatina Pink' and 'Aqua' blue options too.

Weight-wise, the Nebula Storm tips the scales at 134g (size small), which is by no means heavy considering you get three pockets, although you can certainly go lighter. Assos focused on making its UMA GT Wind Jacket as light as possible, and it weighs 107g in a size up but comes without a stuff pouch or pockets. Pactimo's Women's Divide Wind Jacket is also lighter, at 117g.

At £119, the Nebula Storm is also a little more expensive than the very breathable and light UMA GT (£110), which seriously impressed Emma. The Specialized Women's HyprViz Race Series Wind Jacket is less, too, at £100, and that Pactimo Women's Divide is £92.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling jackets here

Overall, the Nebula Storm is a useful packable layer. It works well on colder days when you're likely to wear it with a basic long sleeve jersey below for most of the ride, and it's also light and packable enough that you'd happily stash it in your pocket, just in case the weather turns. Breathability is certainly good given the all-round protection you'll benefit from, but if you're expecting to pack your rides with full-on efforts, jackets with a mesh back panel will suit you better. You may also find the cut is a little tight around your forearms, which reduced its versatility in my experiences.

Verdict

Packable windbreaker with self-storage system and shower protection throughout, but check the sleeve fit

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website