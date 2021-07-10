The Pactimo Women's Divide Wind Jacket is an excellent lightweight shell with a robust two-way zip for easy temperature regulation. It's a versatile layer that's ideal for nippy starts and long descents, while a reasonably close fit minimises flapping but allows for layers. It's not going to stop rain, but the fabric does dry quite quickly.
The front panel, shoulders and arms of the Divide are a windproof material called MicroTek Supreme, while the sides, rear and underneath the sleeves are a lighter, more breathable mesh called Zero-Weight. The mesh back is not the stretchiest, but it does have a slight give which helps with the close, comfortable fit here.
> Buy this online here
The sleeves allow full freedom of movement when riding, and the cut is spot on around the forearms – the upper arms though, at least on me, were proportionally too baggy. The simple, elasticated cuffs work well, at least.
The windproof panels are well-placed, effective and don't feel restrictive either, and while rain saturates the fabric pretty quickly, the Divide does dry well. Up top, the soft-mesh lined collar rises high but the cut is too loose – cold air creeps in a little here.
The front zip runs smoothly and feels robust – and gets reflective detailing running down both sides for visibility – while a full-width silicone gripper keeps the hem in place effectively. The rear is well dropped for covering your backside, even when tucked down into an aggressive aero riding position.
There aren't any pockets or access flaps for jersey pockets below, however, and the Divide also lacks reflective features (beyond the small logo) on the back. One final slight oversight is the lack of a glove-friendly tab on the lower zip; only the top zip gets one.
At 117g this is a notably lightweight layer, and it can be easily stashed in a jersey pocket. There's no integrated stuff sack, but it can be scrunched up reasonably small. It's not quite as super light as Altura's Airstream Windproof Jacket (94g for a men's medium), but it's not far off.
> road.cc’s Best Cycling Clothing of the Year 2020/21
As well as black and (greyish) white, the Divide comes in a beautiful selection of bright colours: mint green, a pinky-red called rubine and vibrant orange.
Value
At £92, this is decent value. Velocio's Ultralight Jacket is more expensive at £131, though it features a handy pocket for holding valuables or stowing the jacket itself.
There are cheaper options out there, such as Altura's £49.99 Airstream Windproof Jacket, though not all that many. The Airstream is lighter and super compact, though it's a little baggy and could do with a more fitted cut. The quality isn't really a match either.
Overall
The Pactimo Divide's wind resistance is great, it's pleasantly breathable, and the cut is – mostly – very good. The loose neck and upper arms won't suit everyone, however, and the lack of details such as pockets or rear reflectives is slightly disappointing.
Verdict
Brilliant breathable and packable windproof layer with a two-way zip, but no pockets or integrated stuff sack
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Pactimo Women's Divide Wind Jacket
Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Pactimo says: "The Divide is one of our lightest and most easily packable jackets (only 104 grams in a size medium), developed for unexpected changes in weather or chilly mountain descents."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?
Pactimo lists:
TotalFit™ with wind-blocking MicroTek Supreme™ fabric and mesh panels
Silhouette Engineering™ for on the bike performance
Breathable rear and underarm stretch mesh panels
Double High collar
Semi-locking, 2-way YKK zipper with glove-friendly pull
Easily packable in a jersey pocket
Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the jacket for performance:
8/10
Handy two-way zipper for regulating temperature, and impressively breathable when the pace or road ramps up.
Rate the jacket for durability:
8/10
Looking good so far. The two-way zipper seems robust.
Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
8/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
6/10
Slightly baggy around the neck and rather relaxed at the top of the arms, but otherwise really good - comfortable and not restrictive.
Rate the jacket for sizing:
8/10
Rate the jacket for weight:
7/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
8/10
Rate the jacket for value:
5/10
How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
All good when machine washed at 30 degrees.
Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The front and sleeve panels are very effective at blocking out wind, although the collar fit could be improved to prevent drafts. Overall it's comfortable and impressively breathable.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket
The two-way zip and the soft, breathable mesh sections.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket
The slightly baggy fit around the neck and upper arms
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Velocio's Ultralight Jacket is more expensive at £131, though it features a handy pocket for holding valuables or stowing the jacket itself.
There are cheaper options out there, such as Altura's £49.99 Airstream Windproof Jacket, though not all that many. The Airstream is lighter and super compact, though it's a little baggy and could do with a more fitted cut. The quality isn't really a match either.
Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes
Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes
Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This jacket has well-positioned wind defence panels, a handy two-way zip, and is very breathable. The cut is very good in most places, but could be improved around the neck and tops of the arms, while a pocket for valuables (and stuffing into) would make it more practical. But it's still good.
Age: 23 Height: 177cm Weight: 62kg
I usually ride: Road bike My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track
No, it was the police who thought it was a gun; and as I recall, he had an Irish accent.
No road is dangerous; only the drivers that use it.
Spray.bike got me into rattle-can spraying, but I didn't stick with it long. You can get better results from Holts, Halfords, Canbrush, etc that...
Most importantly RIP Leah Davis Lokan. If the incident had happened in the UK. A judge would have given the bear a suspended sentence.
I suspect that it's a catch all for all circumstances, and it really will depend case by case. It's easier to put one instruction for uploads...
I personallywould like to see more of that.....
Was a front or is a front?
I'd be less surprised if they hadn't heard anything, ever. Just surprised that the police don't let you know sooner that the video is required -...
I am happy that one of the guys I got in yesterday was.... Bauke Mollema
Splitter!