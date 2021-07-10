Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Jackets

Pactimo Women’s Divide Wind Jacket

7
by Anna Marie Hughes
Sat, Jul 10, 2021 19:45
0
£92.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Brilliant breathable and packable windproof layer with a two-way zip, but no pockets or integrated stuff sack
Very light
Blocks wind effectively
Packs down small
Loose cut around the collar
No pockets
No integrated pouch for packing
Weight: 
117g
Contact: 
www.pactimo.co.uk
What the road.cc scores mean

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

The Pactimo Women's Divide Wind Jacket is an excellent lightweight shell with a robust two-way zip for easy temperature regulation. It's a versatile layer that's ideal for nippy starts and long descents, while a reasonably close fit minimises flapping but allows for layers. It's not going to stop rain, but the fabric does dry quite quickly.

The front panel, shoulders and arms of the Divide are a windproof material called MicroTek Supreme, while the sides, rear and underneath the sleeves are a lighter, more breathable mesh called Zero-Weight. The mesh back is not the stretchiest, but it does have a slight give which helps with the close, comfortable fit here.

> Buy this online here

The sleeves allow full freedom of movement when riding, and the cut is spot on around the forearms – the upper arms though, at least on me, were proportionally too baggy. The simple, elasticated cuffs work well, at least.

2021 Pactimo Women's Divide Wind Jacket sleeve end.JPG

The windproof panels are well-placed, effective and don't feel restrictive either, and while rain saturates the fabric pretty quickly, the Divide does dry well. Up top, the soft-mesh lined collar rises high but the cut is too loose – cold air creeps in a little here.

2021 Pactimo Women's Divide Wind Jacket collar side.JPG

The front zip runs smoothly and feels robust – and gets reflective detailing running down both sides for visibility – while a full-width silicone gripper keeps the hem in place effectively. The rear is well dropped for covering your backside, even when tucked down into an aggressive aero riding position.

2021 Pactimo Women's Divide Wind Jacket back.JPG

There aren't any pockets or access flaps for jersey pockets below, however, and the Divide also lacks reflective features (beyond the small logo) on the back. One final slight oversight is the lack of a glove-friendly tab on the lower zip; only the top zip gets one.

2021 Pactimo Women's Divide Wind Jacket mesh close up.JPG

At 117g this is a notably lightweight layer, and it can be easily stashed in a jersey pocket. There's no integrated stuff sack, but it can be scrunched up reasonably small. It's not quite as super light as Altura's Airstream Windproof Jacket (94g for a men's medium), but it's not far off.

> road.cc’s Best Cycling Clothing of the Year 2020/21

As well as black and (greyish) white, the Divide comes in a beautiful selection of bright colours: mint green, a pinky-red called rubine and vibrant orange.

Value

At £92, this is decent value. Velocio's Ultralight Jacket is more expensive at £131, though it features a handy pocket for holding valuables or stowing the jacket itself.

There are cheaper options out there, such as Altura's £49.99 Airstream Windproof Jacket, though not all that many. The Airstream is lighter and super compact, though it's a little baggy and could do with a more fitted cut. The quality isn't really a match either.

Overall

The Pactimo Divide's wind resistance is great, it's pleasantly breathable, and the cut is – mostly – very good. The loose neck and upper arms won't suit everyone, however, and the lack of details such as pockets or rear reflectives is slightly disappointing.

Verdict

Brilliant breathable and packable windproof layer with a two-way zip, but no pockets or integrated stuff sack

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website

road.cc test report

Make and model: Pactimo Women's Divide Wind Jacket

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Pactimo says: "The Divide is one of our lightest and most easily packable jackets (only 104 grams in a size medium), developed for unexpected changes in weather or chilly mountain descents."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?

Pactimo lists:

TotalFit™ with wind-blocking MicroTek Supreme™ fabric and mesh panels

Silhouette Engineering™ for on the bike performance

Breathable rear and underarm stretch mesh panels

Double High collar

Semi-locking, 2-way YKK zipper with glove-friendly pull

Easily packable in a jersey pocket

Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
 
8/10

Very good.

Rate the jacket for performance:
 
8/10

Handy two-way zipper for regulating temperature, and impressively breathable when the pace or road ramps up.

Rate the jacket for durability:
 
8/10

Looking good so far. The two-way zipper seems robust.

Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for fit:
 
6/10

Slightly baggy around the neck and rather relaxed at the top of the arms, but otherwise really good - comfortable and not restrictive.

Rate the jacket for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for weight:
 
7/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for value:
 
5/10

How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

All good when machine washed at 30 degrees.

Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose

The front and sleeve panels are very effective at blocking out wind, although the collar fit could be improved to prevent drafts. Overall it's comfortable and impressively breathable.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket

The two-way zip and the soft, breathable mesh sections.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket

The slightly baggy fit around the neck and upper arms

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?

Velocio's Ultralight Jacket is more expensive at £131, though it features a handy pocket for holding valuables or stowing the jacket itself.

There are cheaper options out there, such as Altura's £49.99 Airstream Windproof Jacket, though not all that many. The Airstream is lighter and super compact, though it's a little baggy and could do with a more fitted cut. The quality isn't really a match either.

Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes

Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes

Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This jacket has well-positioned wind defence panels, a handy two-way zip, and is very breathable. The cut is very good in most places, but could be improved around the neck and tops of the arms, while a pocket for valuables (and stuffing into) would make it more practical. But it's still good.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 23  Height: 177cm  Weight: 62kg

I usually ride: Road bike  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, commuting, touring, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, Gravel riding, indoor turbo and rollers, track

Pactimo Women's Divide Wind Jacket 2021
Pactimo Women's Divide Wind Jacket
Pactimo 2021
Pactimo
Women's Clothing
women's jackets
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments