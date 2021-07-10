The Pactimo Women's Divide Wind Jacket is an excellent lightweight shell with a robust two-way zip for easy temperature regulation. It's a versatile layer that's ideal for nippy starts and long descents, while a reasonably close fit minimises flapping but allows for layers. It's not going to stop rain, but the fabric does dry quite quickly.

The front panel, shoulders and arms of the Divide are a windproof material called MicroTek Supreme, while the sides, rear and underneath the sleeves are a lighter, more breathable mesh called Zero-Weight. The mesh back is not the stretchiest, but it does have a slight give which helps with the close, comfortable fit here.

> Buy this online here

The sleeves allow full freedom of movement when riding, and the cut is spot on around the forearms – the upper arms though, at least on me, were proportionally too baggy. The simple, elasticated cuffs work well, at least.

The windproof panels are well-placed, effective and don't feel restrictive either, and while rain saturates the fabric pretty quickly, the Divide does dry well. Up top, the soft-mesh lined collar rises high but the cut is too loose – cold air creeps in a little here.

The front zip runs smoothly and feels robust – and gets reflective detailing running down both sides for visibility – while a full-width silicone gripper keeps the hem in place effectively. The rear is well dropped for covering your backside, even when tucked down into an aggressive aero riding position.

There aren't any pockets or access flaps for jersey pockets below, however, and the Divide also lacks reflective features (beyond the small logo) on the back. One final slight oversight is the lack of a glove-friendly tab on the lower zip; only the top zip gets one.

At 117g this is a notably lightweight layer, and it can be easily stashed in a jersey pocket. There's no integrated stuff sack, but it can be scrunched up reasonably small. It's not quite as super light as Altura's Airstream Windproof Jacket (94g for a men's medium), but it's not far off.

> road.cc’s Best Cycling Clothing of the Year 2020/21

As well as black and (greyish) white, the Divide comes in a beautiful selection of bright colours: mint green, a pinky-red called rubine and vibrant orange.

Value

At £92, this is decent value. Velocio's Ultralight Jacket is more expensive at £131, though it features a handy pocket for holding valuables or stowing the jacket itself.

There are cheaper options out there, such as Altura's £49.99 Airstream Windproof Jacket, though not all that many. The Airstream is lighter and super compact, though it's a little baggy and could do with a more fitted cut. The quality isn't really a match either.

Overall

The Pactimo Divide's wind resistance is great, it's pleasantly breathable, and the cut is – mostly – very good. The loose neck and upper arms won't suit everyone, however, and the lack of details such as pockets or rear reflectives is slightly disappointing.

Verdict

Brilliant breathable and packable windproof layer with a two-way zip, but no pockets or integrated stuff sack

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website