The Rapha Women’s Pro Team Crit Jersey is comfortable, eye-catching and performs really well. As the name suggests, it's been designed specifically for crit racing, but I've found it comfortable for long training rides too, and I love the bright design, snazzy logos and reflective pattern.

It's a little pricey at £110, but the fact that it's suitable for long training rides and not just racing means it earns its keep.

> Buy this online here

Crit races typically involve racing around several laps of the same circuit for an hour, and to suit this purpose the Pro Team Crit Jersey is made with a lightweight, high-stretch material to give a skin-tight fit, with no flapping to slow you down. It's very well made, with a smooth bonded hem at the bottom to improve your aerodynamics. How well it does that I can't be sure, but it certainly feels fast.

It performed well for its tended purpose of an intense hour blowout. Its lightweight and breathable fabric kept me from overheating, and the close fit made me feel aerodynamic as I picked up speed, especially when going downhill, helping me build confidence to keep pushing and go faster.

The testing period included a very warm spell, and the jersey coped well on longer rides too; the breathable fabric helps, and if you do start to get a little hot, the full length zip at the front is easy to open, which means no struggling to adjust it while riding. There's also an inner strip of material under the zip, preventing it from catching on any layers you might be wearing underneath.

That said, if you're planning on racing in hotter climates abroad you might want to consider a jersey designed more specifically for the heat, such as the Assos Dyora RS Summer jersey, which does away with a collar and has a unique woven fabric. The collar on the Rapha jersey felt a little heavier than the rest of the jersey, and could be sleeker.

As well as three standard pockets on the back of the jersey, you also get a mesh pocket on top, into which you slip your race number. This seems like a great alternative to having to put pins through your favourite race jersey and risking getting a hole in it, but as Jamie pointed out in his review of the men's version, for those few competitors not wearing club kit, the coloured mesh is likely to obscure your number, and might not be deemed 'legal' by the race officials.

Additionally, because the pocket is made of such thin mesh, I wouldn't feel comfortable storing anything else in it, as it doesn't feel particularly robust. Having said this, it's very discreet and so well designed into the jersey that if you didn't use it you wouldn't realise it was there.

In regards to sizing, I tested a Small but could have worn an XS for an even closer fit. Use the Pro Fit guide on Rapha's website and you should be fine, perhaps sizing down if you're borderline.

I found the length of the jersey very good, front and rear. When in a riding position there was enough coverage at the back, and it stayed in place well, helped by the red silicone strip.

I also liked the length of the sleeves – just slightly longer than a typical short sleeve. I found them nicely elastic and they stretched comfortably around my arm.

I have to say, I also really like the design, inspired by road markings according to Rapha. I usually prefer my cycling clothing simple and understated, but the bright gradient design on this jersey really appeals, as do the reflective dots front and rear which are a good safety feature too, improving your visibility in low light.

I've also been testing Rapha's Crit Bib Shorts (full review to come), which are designed to match this jersey, and they make a really great combination set.

Value

At £110 the Pro Team Crit jersey is a little pricey, though it is at the cheaper end of Rapha's race jerseys. For example, the Pro Team Aero Jersey is £145, the Pro Team Flyweight is £130, and the Pro Team Jersey that Janine tested is £120.

Ashia reviewed the Souplesse Aero last year and said it performed well but she couldn't stomach the cost when there are cheaper alternatives on the market.

> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s jerseys here

And you can certainly get cheaper aero race jerseys that still perform well. The Bioracer Epic Women Jersey Camo Dot, for example, which is £88, is worth considering – Emma loved its advanced materials and high quality construction.

Conclusion

If you can afford it, though, the Pro Team Crit is a beautifully designed jersey that performs well and has a great fit. The race pocket won't be useful for many, but it doesn't affect the jersey's qualities. And don't be put off by the name or the idea that this jersey is only suitable for racing – it's a comfortable option for short and fast rides, and also longer, slower ones.

Verdict

High-quality, lightweight jersey that performs well whether you're racing or training

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website