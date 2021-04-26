Support road.cc

review
Socks

ReflecToes Highly Reflective Night Safety Socks

8
by Stu Kerton
Mon, Apr 26, 2021 19:45
0
£11.48

VERDICT:

8
10
Very comfortable socks with a reflective bonus – keep them clean though
Impressive levels of reflectivity
Soft material
No irritating seams
Yellow colour gets grubby quickly
Weight: 
53g
Contact: 
reflectoes.com

The ReflecToes may look like a bit of a gimmick with their reflective detailing, but they are a great idea if you find yourself exercising after dark. They are really comfortable too, perfect for long days in the saddle.

I've ridden thousands of miles in standard socks with very little issue, but when you pull on a pair of socks like the ReflecToes it highlights how much more comfortable a pair of sport-specific socks are for the job.

First off, there are no irritating seams near the toes, guaranteeing comfort on those really long rides (and runs or walks, they aren't cycling specific) and the cuff stays in place with mild compression, creating no pressure points. The yarn used is super soft and feels great against your skin.

ReflecToes uses differing knitting patterns over various areas of the socks, like around the arch of the foot where it says the pattern gives stability, plus there are mesh sections for breathability, which help keep your feet dry on warmer days.

Alongside black they are available in this bright yellow or pink, which'll certainly get your feet noticed in daylight. I did find that the yellow got dirty quickly, and that has led to some staining even after a fair few washes.

The key thing about the ReflecToes is, obviously, the reflective elements, and they are very effective. The small diamond detailing covers the upper part of the sock virtually all the way around, bouncing light back towards following drivers, with just a sewn-in ReflecToes logo breaking it up at the side.

2021 Reflectoes Highly Reflective Night Safety Socks 2.jpg

Priced at £11.48, the Reflectoes are nearly double the price of the Galibier Ardennes, which are some of the most comfortable socks I have ever worn. But if you look through our reviews of socks you'll see the majority of them range in price between £10 and £20, so the ReflecToes are pretty good value.

They are well made and, as I've said, very comfortable. If you want some added reflectivity for your warm but dark rides, they are definitely worth considering.

Verdict

Very comfortable socks with a reflective bonus – keep them clean though

road.cc test report

Make and model: Reflectoes Highly Reflective Night Safety Socks

Size tested: XL

Tell us what the product is for

ReflecToes says, "ReflecToes are Hi Viz technical sports socks that utilize modern HTL technology to reflect oncoming light. Designed to keep you safe when walking, running or cycling in low light or complete darkness, ReflecToes are light-weight, durable sports socks that feature built-in visibility reflectors and make you instantly visible to nearby motorists.

"ReflecToes visibility reflectors are 10 to 50 times brighter than simple reflective yarns. Incorporating thousands of directionally oriented, mirrored spheres around the ankles, they ensure your visibility to drivers in any and all low-light conditions. With ReflecToes Technical Sports Socks, drivers will immediately know to share the road.

"Comparable in design, fit, and quality of leading cycling and running socks!"

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?

From the website:

Hi-Reflective, Technical, Breathable

HTL Technology (Directionally Oriented Mirrored Spheres)

Durable Material

Moisture Wicking Yarns

Heel Locking

Arch Support

Weather Compatibility

Available in Multiple Sizes

Rate the product for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
 
7/10
Rate the product for fit:
 
9/10
Rate the product for sizing:
 
9/10

Tallies with ReflecToes' size guide.

Rate the product for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
6/10

How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

I've washed them probably 30 times so far and all of the reflective detailing has remained in place. Dirty marks can be stubborn to get out though.

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

They are comfortable socks and the reflective element works well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Comfortable material.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Starting to look a bit grubby, despite following washing instructions.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They are at the lower end of the price scale we see many socks at. The Galibier Ardennes mentioned in the review are half the price while delivering excellent quality and comfort, but many cost a fair bit more.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're very good: good quality, very comfortable and the reflective detailing works really well, though this yellow colour does mark easily.

Overall rating: 8/10

About the tester

Age: 42  Height: 180cm  Weight: 76kg

I usually ride: This month's test bike  My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,

