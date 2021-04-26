ReflecToes Highly Reflective Night Safety Socks

The ReflecToes may look like a bit of a gimmick with their reflective detailing, but they are a great idea if you find yourself exercising after dark. They are really comfortable too, perfect for long days in the saddle.

I've ridden thousands of miles in standard socks with very little issue, but when you pull on a pair of socks like the ReflecToes it highlights how much more comfortable a pair of sport-specific socks are for the job.

First off, there are no irritating seams near the toes, guaranteeing comfort on those really long rides (and runs or walks, they aren't cycling specific) and the cuff stays in place with mild compression, creating no pressure points. The yarn used is super soft and feels great against your skin.

ReflecToes uses differing knitting patterns over various areas of the socks, like around the arch of the foot where it says the pattern gives stability, plus there are mesh sections for breathability, which help keep your feet dry on warmer days.

Alongside black they are available in this bright yellow or pink, which'll certainly get your feet noticed in daylight. I did find that the yellow got dirty quickly, and that has led to some staining even after a fair few washes.

The key thing about the ReflecToes is, obviously, the reflective elements, and they are very effective. The small diamond detailing covers the upper part of the sock virtually all the way around, bouncing light back towards following drivers, with just a sewn-in ReflecToes logo breaking it up at the side.

Priced at £11.48, the Reflectoes are nearly double the price of the Galibier Ardennes, which are some of the most comfortable socks I have ever worn. But if you look through our reviews of socks you'll see the majority of them range in price between £10 and £20, so the ReflecToes are pretty good value.

They are well made and, as I've said, very comfortable. If you want some added reflectivity for your warm but dark rides, they are definitely worth considering.

Verdict

Very comfortable socks with a reflective bonus – keep them clean though

