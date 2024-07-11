The Redshift Cruise Control Drop Bar Top Grips add a huge amount of ergonomic grip to the tops of your bar. Enlarging the grip area lessens the impact of vibration on longer rides, making cycling for longer – or at all – open to a wider audience.

> Buy now: Redshift Cruise Control Drop Bar Top Grips for £35.76 from Velozone

The Cruise Control Top Grips are aimed at long-distance cyclists or people with grip challenges, for whom a normal drop bar top is too narrow or uncomfortable to hold. They curve around the outside corners of the bar tops, and rely on a reasonably circular cross-section of bar. If your bar has a 'pronounced oval (aero) cross-section' then they may not fit correctly.

The grips are installed onto a clean, unwrapped bar using double-sided stickers and then high-tensile tape to hold them in place before wrapping. The inside edges facing the stem can be easily trimmed to fit bars of different widths, to maintain enough space inboard to fit accessories like computers or lights. They open to wrap around the bar instead of sliding on, so you can leave your hoods in place.

You need to read the instructions and follow them closely, and there's a bit of trial and error to get the grips perfectly aligned. Fortunately there are extra stickers and plenty of tape in the kit, so if you do faff the install first go and need a second attempt, or need to relocate them to other bars, that's do-able.

The enlargement of the grip area mandates you'll need more tape than usual to completely wrap them, and Redshift's Really Long Bar Tape was designed for this purpose.

Once installed and wrapped, the end result is extremely comfortable under the palms and heels of your hands.

During installation (and before applying the double-sided tape) you can get a feel for the optimal angle of the grips to support your hands. Once fully wrapped with tape it's not possible to twist them, so paying attention up front is important.

At £39.99 these aren't cheap but they work extremely well and can be refitted to other bikes. For the price they are a great choice for comfort and relief from pain.

Verdict

Cost-effective way to make almost any drop bar into a mega-comfy ergonomic experience, on- or off-road