review
Bar tape & grips
Redshift Cruise Control Drop Bar Top Grips2024 Redshift Sports Cruise Control Drop Bar Top Grips - closeup.JPG

Redshift Cruise Control Drop Bar Top Grips

9
by Mike Stead
Thu, Jul 11, 2024 19:45
0
£39.99

VERDICT:

9
10
Cost-effective way to make almost any drop bar into a mega-comfy ergonomic experience, on- or off-road
Extremely comfortable
Adaptable to different width bars
Reusable
Don't work on wide-topped aero bars
Price
Weight: 
142g
Contact: 
redshiftsports.com
The Redshift Cruise Control Drop Bar Top Grips add a huge amount of ergonomic grip to the tops of your bar. Enlarging the grip area lessens the impact of vibration on longer rides, making cycling for longer – or at all – open to a wider audience.

The Cruise Control Top Grips are aimed at long-distance cyclists or people with grip challenges, for whom a normal drop bar top is too narrow or uncomfortable to hold. They curve around the outside corners of the bar tops, and rely on a reasonably circular cross-section of bar. If your bar has a 'pronounced oval (aero) cross-section' then they may not fit correctly.

2024 Redshift Sports Cruise Control Drop Bar Top Grips - installed.JPG

The grips are installed onto a clean, unwrapped bar using double-sided stickers and then high-tensile tape to hold them in place before wrapping. The inside edges facing the stem can be easily trimmed to fit bars of different widths, to maintain enough space inboard to fit accessories like computers or lights. They open to wrap around the bar instead of sliding on, so you can leave your hoods in place.

You need to read the instructions and follow them closely, and there's a bit of trial and error to get the grips perfectly aligned. Fortunately there are extra stickers and plenty of tape in the kit, so if you do faff the install first go and need a second attempt, or need to relocate them to other bars, that's do-able.

2024 Redshift Sports Cruise Control Drop Bar Top Grips - before install.JPG

The enlargement of the grip area mandates you'll need more tape than usual to completely wrap them, and Redshift's Really Long Bar Tape was designed for this purpose.

2024 Redshift Sports Cruise Control Drop Bar Top Grips - with tape.JPG

Once installed and wrapped, the end result is extremely comfortable under the palms and heels of your hands.

2024 Redshift Sports Cruise Control Drop Bar Top Grips - rear closeup.JPG

During installation (and before applying the double-sided tape) you can get a feel for the optimal angle of the grips to support your hands. Once fully wrapped with tape it's not possible to twist them, so paying attention up front is important.

At £39.99 these aren't cheap but they work extremely well and can be refitted to other bikes. For the price they are a great choice for comfort and relief from pain.

Verdict

Cost-effective way to make almost any drop bar into a mega-comfy ergonomic experience, on- or off-road

road.cc test report

Make and model: Redshift Cruise Control Drop Bar Top Grips

Size tested: One Size

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

They are for riders experiencing pain or fatigue using normal drop bars, to improve their experience on longer or rougher rides.

Redshift says:

Tired of numb, painful hands? The Cruise Control Drop Bar Grip System gives you the ultimate in control and comfort on your road or gravel bike. Instead of riding all day holding a round metal tube, you'll have multiple ergonomic positions designed to eliminate the high pressure zones that have you shaking your hands out every mile. Together, the Top Grip and Drop Grip offer a complete ergonomic upgrade that fits almost any drop bar on the market. So go ahead, take the long way home.

Combine with the Kitchen Sink Handlebar and Really Long Bar Tape to take things to the next level.

Benefits:

* Ergonomic pad shaping eliminates hot spots which can lead to hand pain, numbness and tingling

* Kraton rubber filters road buzz

* Multiple grip options let you customize your handlebar for the perfect fit

Details:

* Top Grips attach to the bar underneath the tape to provide a larger, ergonomic hand position on the tops of your bars.

Compatibility:

* Compatible with standard drop bar handlebars and not compatible with flat handlebars

* Top Grips are installed directly on the bar, before bar tape is applied, so you may need a fresh roll of tape. Did we mention our Really Long Bar Tape works great, especially for wider bars?

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Redshift lists these details:

Weight 94 g / pair

Length 165 mm (can be trimmed by 30 mm)

Material Kraton

Rate the product for quality:
 
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
9/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Once correctly installed, the comfort and enhanced grip is epic.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

The overall quality of the product and installation kit. Worth the hefty price.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Nothing.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

There's no comparable grip for the tops that I could find. Many brands offer gel pads that get laid on top of bars and then wrapped – but I couldn't find anyone selling an actual grip, so comparisons with other grips based on price are not possible.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Yes

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

They're excellent. Everything about them is class; and though pricey, if you buy the full set, top and bottom, you can save a tenner.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 47  Height: 183cm  Weight: 77kg

I usually ride: Sonder Camino Gravelaxe  My best bike is: Nah bro that's it

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, general fitness riding, mtb, G-R-A-V-E-L





Mike Stead

Living in the Highlands, Mike is constantly finding innovative and usually cold/wet ways to accelerate the degradation of cycling kit. At his happiest in a warm workshop holding an anodised tool of high repute, Mike's been taking bikes apart and (mostly) putting them back together for forty years. With a day job in global IT (he's not completely sure what that means either) and having run a boutique cycle service business on the side for a decade, bikes are his escape into the practical and life-changing for his customers.

