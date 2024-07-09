The Redshift Cruise Control Really Long Bar Tape is arguably the longest bar tape out there, designed to dress up its own-brand Kitchen Sink and Top Shelf bars from end to end. Thick, strong, stretchy and grippy, it will leave your hands smiling long after your wallet has forgotten the price.

Each roll of tape is 315cm long – and at 3cm wide, that's plenty much to completely cover the longest of bars. Redshift designed the tape to cover its Kitchen Sink bar that Matt reviewed a few years back, including the out-front hand/bag loop section.

The tape is a comfy 3mm thick in the centre, tapering out to a thin edge that makes wrapping nice and compliant for a tidy finish even around sharp bends. The adhesive is just the right kind of tacky, allowing easy re-wrapping the first time you install it without it ripping or sticking to the bar. That said, the adhesive does get stickier over time. I've worked on bikes that had this tape installed for a year or more – and it shredded itself during removal.

You get two plastic expanding-wedge bar plugs that tighten with a 3mm hex, and while not metal they do feel like quality items.

At 315cm per strip I was able to wrap both sides of Redshift's Top Shelf bar including the mega-fat Cruise Control Top Grips using just one roll. Knowing you're likely to get two wraps – one now, one future – out of the box makes the £44 price easier to swallow.

The other reason you might want so much tape is to double-wrap the tops, for extra comfort or for a larger diameter if you have big hands. With so much spare tape and being so wide, you will have no issues double-wrapping any normal bar the whole way.

The tape's surface is slightly raised with a knurled pattern and subtle logo embossed into one edge of the tape. It feels nice and grippy under bare hands, if you like to ride without gloves.

Yes, it's pricey – but you're getting a quality product with loads more tape than normal

