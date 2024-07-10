Redshift Cruise Control Drop Bar Grips

The Redshift Sports Cruise Control Drop Bar Grips are an excellent option for ergonomic, comfortable and strong grip at the end of your drops, providing a larger area for the heel of your palm to contact, lessening pressure points and increasing your grip.

> Buy now: Redshift Sports Cruise Control Drop Bar Grips for £35.76 from Velozone

You can possibly install the grips without fully removing and rewrapping your existing bar tape by carefully measuring, marking and then trimming the existing tape, then finishing it with electrical tape so it doesn't unwrap. The grips then slide on and are twisted to your preferred angle. This will be personal to you and also will depend on the flare of your bar.

The grips are secured in place with a 3mm hex, to firmly clamp them and prevent rotating. Redshift says the grips may not work well with ergonomically shaped drops, but I had no issues trying them out on my go-to ergo-drop bar, the Ritchey Venturemax XL.

Note that these grips are meant to be exposed – you don't wrap bar tape over the top.

In use, with bare or gloved hands, wet or dry, the Krayton material and slighty chequerboarded surface offers excellent grip, just the right mix of tackiness, and there's no feeling your hands could slip.

> How to make your bike more comfortable

For my hands, the grips extend far enough forward that there's still an element of grip and padding even forward in the drops enough to use the brake levers.

The surface also has just enough give so as not to feel harsh on the skin.

Ergonomics and grip aside, the final benefit is vibration control. Spreading the load evenly over the palm helps reduce pressure points where vibration could lead to discomfort, and the material has a slight give in it, further aiding comfort for long periods in the drops over rough surfaces.

There are many lower-priced generic flat-bar ergo options around, but they aren't shaped for your palm in the angle common to in-the-drops body positioning, so don't be tempted that you might get the same effect for less.

> Buy now: Redshift Sports Cruise Control Drop Bar Grips for £35.76 from Velozone

Verdict

Excellent way to add comfort, grip and control to your drop bars, for on- or off-road use