You'd expect the Genetic Hi-Grip tape to be, well, high-grip. And it is: it's a pretty comfy tape that offers good levels of grip in wet and dry conditions. It's not the cheapest tape out there, or the longest, but it's pretty good. So long as you want black, because that's all Genetic does.

> Buy now: Genetic Hi-Grip Bar Tape for £19.15 from Velozone

In the box you get the tape, finishing strips and chromed bar plugs. The finishing kit is fine but doesn't feel particularly high-end. The tape is 3mm thick, with a standard adhesive strip on the back and a textured finish.

It's not that stretchy so it's not the easiest to wrestle round the levers, but it's easy enough to get a neat finish. I fitted it to a Genetic 42cm bar and I was cutting the ends flush rather than throwing a long length away, so probably not the best choice for gravel bars.

In use the tape feels reasonably firm under the hand – it's not a squishy tape – but I found it comfortable. Tapes are a bit like saddles in that regard, I often find – the ones that feel cushy to begin with don't always offer long-ride comfort. Grip is good, the surface is a bit tacky and works well wet or dry, with bare hands or gloves. There wasn't any appreciable wear during testing and the solidity of the tape suggests it'll last.

At £25 we're not into premium-tape territory – the £35 Enve tape is currently our top pick – but equally there are really good tapes such as the Kranx Stretta and Tortec Super Comfort for less than you're paying here. The Genetic tape is a good fit-and-forget option, though, that feels like it'll last and performs well.

Verdict

Solid bar tape with good levels of grip and long-ride comfort