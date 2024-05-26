Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to REVIEWS
review
Bar tape & grips
Genetic Hi-Grip Bar Tape2024 Genetic Hi Grip Bar Tape - fitted 2

Genetic Hi-Grip Bar Tape

7
by dave atkinson
Sun, May 26, 2024 09:45
0
£25.00

VERDICT:

7
10
Solid bar tape with good levels of grip and long-ride comfort
Good levels of grip and comfort
Durable
Quite hard to wrap
Not cheap for the performance
Weight: 
71g
Contact: 
www.geneticbikes.com
How we test

At road.cc every product is thoroughly tested for as long as it takes to get a proper insight into how well it works. Our reviewers are experienced cyclists that we trust to be objective. While we strive to ensure that opinions expressed are backed up by facts, reviews are by their nature an informed opinion, not a definitive verdict. We don't intentionally try to break anything (except locks) but we do try to look for weak points in any design. The overall score is not just an average of the other scores: it reflects both a product's function and value – with value determined by how a product compares with items of similar spec, quality, and price.

What the road.cc scores mean

Good scores are more common than bad, because fortunately good products are more common than bad.

  • Exceptional
  • Excellent
  • Very Good
  • Good
  • Quite good
  • Average
  • Not so good
  • Poor
  • Bad
  • Appalling

You'd expect the Genetic Hi-Grip tape to be, well, high-grip. And it is: it's a pretty comfy tape that offers good levels of grip in wet and dry conditions. It's not the cheapest tape out there, or the longest, but it's pretty good. So long as you want black, because that's all Genetic does.

You can check out other options in our guide to the best handlebar tape.

> Buy now: Genetic Hi-Grip Bar Tape for £19.15 from Velozone

In the box you get the tape, finishing strips and chromed bar plugs. The finishing kit is fine but doesn't feel particularly high-end. The tape is 3mm thick, with a standard adhesive strip on the back and a textured finish.

It's not that stretchy so it's not the easiest to wrestle round the levers, but it's easy enough to get a neat finish. I fitted it to a Genetic 42cm bar and I was cutting the ends flush rather than throwing a long length away, so probably not the best choice for gravel bars.

2024 Genetic Hi Grip Bar Tape - fitted

In use the tape feels reasonably firm under the hand – it's not a squishy tape – but I found it comfortable. Tapes are a bit like saddles in that regard, I often find – the ones that feel cushy to begin with don't always offer long-ride comfort. Grip is good, the surface is a bit tacky and works well wet or dry, with bare hands or gloves. There wasn't any appreciable wear during testing and the solidity of the tape suggests it'll last.

At £25 we're not into premium-tape territory – the £35 Enve tape is currently our top pick – but equally there are really good tapes such as the Kranx Stretta and Tortec Super Comfort for less than you're paying here. The Genetic tape is a good fit-and-forget option, though, that feels like it'll last and performs well.

> Buy now: Genetic Hi-Grip Bar Tape for £19.15 from Velozone

Verdict

Solid bar tape with good levels of grip and long-ride comfort

road.cc test report

Make and model: Genetic Hi Grip Bar Tape

Size tested: 3mm

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

From Genetic:

"High performance, anti-slip bar tape.

Modern and durable for riders who require extra bar grip."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

Genetic lists:

Anti-slip surface.

Shock absorbing EVA foam back.

Perforated centre section.

Self- adhesive backing strip.

Chromed plastic push in end plugs.

Black finishing tape.

3mm thick.

Rate the product for quality:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

It's good bar tape.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Good levels of grip and comfort, durable.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

Quite hard to wrap, not cheap for the performance.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

£25 is mid market. Premium tapes cost about £10 more and you can get budget tape for half this. I'd say the value's okay based on what you're getting.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? Maybe

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe

Use this box to explain your overall score

It doesn't really excel, but it's good tape.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 50  Height: 189cm  Weight: 98kg

I usually ride: whatever I'm testing...  My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Every day  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track

Genetic Hi-Grip Bar Tape 2024
Genetic Hi-Grip Bar Tape
Genetic 2024
Genetic
Dave Atkinson

Dave is a founding father of road.cc, having previously worked on Cycling Plus and What Mountain Bike magazines back in the day. He also writes about e-bikes for our sister publication ebiketips. He's won three mountain bike bog snorkelling World Championships, and races at the back of the third cats.

Latest Comments

 