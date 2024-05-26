You'd expect the Genetic Hi-Grip tape to be, well, high-grip. And it is: it's a pretty comfy tape that offers good levels of grip in wet and dry conditions. It's not the cheapest tape out there, or the longest, but it's pretty good. So long as you want black, because that's all Genetic does.
In the box you get the tape, finishing strips and chromed bar plugs. The finishing kit is fine but doesn't feel particularly high-end. The tape is 3mm thick, with a standard adhesive strip on the back and a textured finish.
It's not that stretchy so it's not the easiest to wrestle round the levers, but it's easy enough to get a neat finish. I fitted it to a Genetic 42cm bar and I was cutting the ends flush rather than throwing a long length away, so probably not the best choice for gravel bars.
In use the tape feels reasonably firm under the hand – it's not a squishy tape – but I found it comfortable. Tapes are a bit like saddles in that regard, I often find – the ones that feel cushy to begin with don't always offer long-ride comfort. Grip is good, the surface is a bit tacky and works well wet or dry, with bare hands or gloves. There wasn't any appreciable wear during testing and the solidity of the tape suggests it'll last.
At £25 we're not into premium-tape territory – the £35 Enve tape is currently our top pick – but equally there are really good tapes such as the Kranx Stretta and Tortec Super Comfort for less than you're paying here. The Genetic tape is a good fit-and-forget option, though, that feels like it'll last and performs well.
Verdict
Solid bar tape with good levels of grip and long-ride comfort
Make and model: Genetic Hi Grip Bar Tape
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?
From Genetic:
"High performance, anti-slip bar tape.
Modern and durable for riders who require extra bar grip."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product
Genetic lists:
Anti-slip surface.
Shock absorbing EVA foam back.
Perforated centre section.
Self- adhesive backing strip.
Chromed plastic push in end plugs.
Black finishing tape.
3mm thick.
Rate the product for quality:
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's good bar tape.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Good levels of grip and comfort, durable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Quite hard to wrap, not cheap for the performance.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
£25 is mid market. Premium tapes cost about £10 more and you can get budget tape for half this. I'd say the value's okay based on what you're getting.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
It doesn't really excel, but it's good tape.
Age: 50 Height: 189cm Weight: 98kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Kinesis Tripster ATR, Merida Scultura, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
