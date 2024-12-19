The Ravemen TR350 is a very good light – well built, bright enough for any type of riding and the battery life is great. However, the 350-lumen output requires a large capacity battery, which makes the light quite bulky and heavy.
My preference for a rear light is that it offers a range of modes suitable for any type of riding and a good battery life to avoid the need for frequent recharging – the TR350 delivers both of these requirements.
Build
As with the TR200 that I recently reviewed, the Ravemen TR350 feels robust and well made. The aluminium case is sturdy, and it has held up to being dropped a few times without any issues. In fact, it feels a lot more robust and durable than many other rear lights I've used.
The light comes with an aero seatpost pad, along with short and long rubber bands that allow it to fit securely on both aero and standard posts. I tried it on my partner's Liv Langma's aero seatpost and my Specialized Roubaix's non-aero post, and it mounted securely on both. However, the long rubber band wasn't suitable for a very deep aero seatpost seen on some time-trial bikes.
The packaging says it comes with a round seatpost pad too, but it wasn't included in my package. It was also missing from the TR500 Steve reviewed so perhaps Ravemen needs to update its manual.
The light is pretty bulky and comes quite weighty at 100g. It's not a big deal, but if you have a lightweight race bike you may prefer something a bit smaller or subtle.
Modes
The light has six modes – three constant, three flashing.
The constant high mode has 50 lumens, medium 20 lumens, low 10 lumens. The warning flash has the highest 350-lumen pulse during the flashing sequence, rapid flash has 100 lumens and slow flash has 100 lumens. Battery life ranges from 7.5 hours for constant high to 39 hours for slow flash. I mainly used the medium setting and I think I achieved pretty close to the stated run time – but it's hard to monitor when it lasts so long!
The 350-lumen flash is ridiculously bright and pretty much overkill for most riding, with the other flash options more suitable for most of the rides I do. When the battery runs low, the light switches to a five-lumen constant mode to help you get home safely before it runs out.
Beam
The TR350 features three slightly recessed LEDs, providing visibility from a range of angles and giving extra confidence when riding in the dark or busy urban traffic. The light is angled downwards slightly to avoid dazzling other road users.
Its memory means it'll turn on in the last mode you used, which is handy as you'll probably use the same mode most of the time.
Battery
The stated charge time for the 1600mAh battery is 4.5 hours via its USB-C port, which is fairly slow compared to most rear lights, but I feel it's understandable given the battery's size and capacity.
The battery indicator turns yellow when it needs recharging (though the manual doesn't actually say at what the battery life is at that point). It blinks blue while charging and turns a solid blue when fully charged.
There's an auto-off feature that switches the light off if you haven't moved in a few minutes. It worked well if I forgot to switch the light off, but it never turned itself off when waiting at traffic lights. It wakes up to the lightest of touches so you don't need to worry about it not turning back on.
A brake light feature emits a 150 lumens burst for two seconds when braking is detected – which is probably not what your clubmates want on a group ride.
It seems these modes go together so you can't have auto-off enabled but braking mode deactivated. I would have like to be able to do this as I often ride in a group where that super-bright braking mode is less appreciated.
The light has a water resistance rating of IPX4, which means it's splashproof. I tested this during moderate rain and wet roads and there were no issues or signs of water ingress. However, this rating is lower than that of some of its competitors, which are rated IPX6 (can survive jets of water) or even IPX7 (can survive being submerged).
The charging port is covered by the usual rubber bung and located at the bottom of the light so if there is any water ingress then it should drain out naturally.
Value
At £59.99 the TR350 is relatively expensive for the level of output it offers.
Hollis thought the Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ LED Rear Light was an excellent option and at £40 it's a chunk of cash less.
The saddle-mounted Knog Blinder Link – Saddle Light received a very positive review from Stu and is a little cheaper at £56.99.
If you are happy to spend even more, the Exposure Boost-R with ReAKT and Peloton received an excellent review and is now priced at £100.
However, the build quality of the TR350 feels excellent and it should last a long time.
And if you're looking for further illumination, our best rear bike lights buyer's guide will shed some light.
Overall
The Ravemen TR350 is a very good light with excellent build quality and battery life. It worked well on different seatposts though it does look a bit bulky on a race bike.
Verdict
Excellent quality, super bright and a great battery life – but it is a little bulky
Make and model: Ravemen TR350
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ravemen says:
"With max 350 led lumens and improved eye-catching warning flashing mode, TR350 offers great daytime visibility for riders. The light comes with an intelligent brake sensor for urban riding and auto on-off function for convenient operation. There are also 5 other modes, 3 constant and 2 flashing modes, for various riding environments. It is easy to use with the USB-C charging port and compatible with round and aero seatposts."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Ravemen says:
"Eye-catching flashing with max 350 LED lumens, providing great visibility for daytime riding
Built-in motion sensor for brake detection and auto on-off function when activated
Auto power save and indicator for low battery
USB-C charging port for convenient use
Solid and lightweight anodized aluminum body
Compatible with round and aero seatposts
Intelligent memory circuit remembers the last used brightness level and mode when turned on again"
Rate the light for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
8/10
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
8/10
Works well with round seatpost as well as some – but not all – aero seatposts.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
6/10
It was fine in the rain but the light's IPX4 rating is relatively low today when you compare it to a lot of similar products that have IPX6 or even IPX7 ratings.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
7/10
The battery lasted a long time but it took 4.5 hours to recharge
Rate the light for performance:
8/10
Rate the light for durability:
9/10
Well built and great quality.
Rate the light for weight:
7/10
It is relatively heavy compared to some other rear lights, but that's down to the extra power it puts out.
Rate the light for value:
5/10
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Great battery life, it gives you excellent visibility and worked well on a variety of seatposts.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
Good build quality, excellent battery life.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
Bulky
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £59.99 it is quite expensive.
Hollis thought the Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ LED Rear Light was an excellent option and at £40 it's a fair bit cheaper too.
The saddle-mounted Knog Blinder Link – Saddle light received a positive review from Stu and is priced at £56.99.
If you are happy to spend a fair bit more, the Exposure Boost-R with ReAKT and Peloton received an excellent review but it will now cost you £100.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
Overall, this is a well-built rear light with excellent battery life.
Age: 35 Height: 178cm Weight: 73kg
I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix My best bike is: Cervelo S3
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor
