Ravemen TR200 Smart Alert with Brake Detection

Ravemen TR200 Smart Alert with Brake Detection

by Ben Woodhouse
Tue, Dec 03, 2024 09:45
£49.99

VERDICT:

Powerful light with versatile mounting and good battery life
Very bright
Good battery life
Versatile
Slow to charge
Not suitable for some aero seatposts
A bit pricey
Weight: 
63g
Contact: 
www.bob-elliot.co.uk
The Ravemen TR200 is a good rear light suitable for any type of riding, and the mounting system is versatile, working with seatposts, saddlebags and backpacks. While the battery life is also good, it is very slow to charge, and it's a little pricier than some for the output.

The build quality seems good and the light durable, comparing well with other lights I have owned. It also comes with a two-year warranty.

2024 Ravemen TR200 Smart Alert with Brake Detection - side.jpg

A water resistance rating of IPX6 is good enough to protect it in any weather that most of us would be willing to ride in. I used it during some heavy showers and saturated roads and it held up well. The charging port is covered by the usual rubber bung and is located at the bottom of the light, so if there is any water ingress it should drain out naturally.

2024 Ravemen TR200 Smart Alert with Brake Detection - USB port.jpg

Mounting

The unit is completed with a seatpost pad attached to the light, suitable for round or aero seatposts. It worked well on my Specialized Roubaix and my partner's Liv Langma, but it wouldn't easily fit on a bigger aero seatpost.

2024 Ravemen TR200 Smart Alert with Brake Detection - mount.jpg

The light has a quick-release clip for attaching it to the mount or clipping it to a saddle bag or backpack. This is a great feature as my partner often uses a larger saddle bag and it does compromise the visibility of a rear light. I was initially concerned about stability but found it held secure on any ride.

2024 Ravemen TR200 Smart Alert with Brake Detection - rear.jpg

I particularly liked the clip as you can easily take the light off if you are leaving the bike anywhere. It just takes a few seconds and removes any possibility of it getting stolen.

Modes & features

The light has six modes – three constant and three flashing. The constant outputs are 40 lumens, 20 lumens, and 5 lumens. Warning flash has the highest 200-lumen output, rapid flash has 100 lumens and slow flash 100 lumens.

It has four recessed lights with 270-degree visibility, making it easier to see from the sides. It's bright enough for any type of riding, from dark rural lanes to urban commuting.

2024 Ravemen TR200 Smart Alert with Brake Detection - lens.jpg

It also has a memory function, so it'll turn on in the most recently used mode, which is handy if you tend to stick to the same mode most of the time.

I mainly used the medium constant or slow flash settings and achieved pretty close to the stated run-times, which range from 4.5 hours for constant high to 26 hours for slow flash.

2024 Ravemen TR200 Smart Alert with Brake Detection - power button.jpg

The 800mAh battery officially charges in 5.5 hours via USB-C, which is very slow for the battery size. The Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ LED, for example, has a bigger battery (1,400mh) and takes 2.5 hours to charge.

One useful feature is the auto-off which switches the light off if you haven't moved in a few minutes. It worked well if I forgot to switch it off, but never turned itself off when waiting at some lights, for example, and it's reactivated with the slightest of movements so you don't need to worry about it not turning back on.

It also has a brake sensor, which emits a two-second 100-lumen pulse when braking is detected.

Room for improvement?

I've also been reviewing the TR350, and with both lights the brake sensor and auto on/off can only be activated together. It'd be good if these could be separated as you might not always want to use both settings.

Another improvement could be the battery life indicator – it shows as blue when you have less than 20%, and flashes blue and turns to low power mode when it has less than 5% remaining. It'd be handy if it had an intermediate indicator for below 50%, say.

Value

At £49.99 the TR200 is relatively expensive for the level of output. For the same money you could get the Magicshine Seemee 300 smart tail light, which received a very good review, and Hollis thought the Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ LED Rear Light was excellent and that's a tenner cheaper.

There's also the Gaciron W12BR-200, which Shaun has rated highly. The mount doesn't sound as good, but it's just £22.15.

The TR200 is cheaper than the Knog Blinder Link - Saddle Light, though, which received a very good review from Stu and is priced at £56.99.

Conclusion

Overall, the Ravemen TR200 is a very good rear light. It's bright enough for any type of riding, the versatile mounting system is great and the battery life is good, even if it is very slow to charge.

Verdict

Powerful light with versatile mounting and good battery life

Make and model: Ravemen TR200 Smart Alert with Brake Detection

Size tested: 200 lumens max

Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Ravemen says: "Experience the advanced safety and performance of the TR250 series tail light, designed to keep you visible day or night. With smart brake sensing and wide-angle illumination, it automatically adjusts to your ride, ensuring you're always seen from any direction. The IPX6 water-resistance makes it perfect for any weather."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?

Ravemen lists:

Eye-catching flashing with max 250 LED lumens, providing great visibility for daytime riding

Built-in motion sensor for brake detection and auto on-off function

Special lens design to increase your side visibility when crossing road

Auto power save and indicator for low battery

USB-C charging port for convenient use

IPX6 water-resistance for heavy-rain riding

Quick release design and compatible with round and aero seatposts

2 years warranty and limited lifelime warranty"

Rate the light for quality of construction:
 
8/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
 
9/10
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
 
8/10
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
 
9/10

IPX6 is a good standard of waterproofing.

Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
 
7/10

Battery lasted a long time but very slow to charge.

Rate the light for performance:
 
8/10
Rate the light for durability:
 
8/10
Rate the light for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the light for value:
 
4/10

Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose

The light performed well across a variety of riding. The mounting system is excellent and the battery life was long enough for any ride, even if it did take a long time to charge.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the light

The versatility of the mounting system was great.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light

Very slow to charge.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

At £49.99 the TR200 is relatively expensive for the level of output. For the same money you could get the Magicshine Seemee 300 smart tail light, which received a very good review, and Hollis thought the Lezyne Strip Drive 300+ LED Rear Light was excellent and that's a tenner cheaper. And Shaun has just reviewed the Gaciron W12BR-200 which also has a brake light function and costs £22.15.

It's not as expensive as the Knog Blinder Link - Saddle light, though – that also received a very good review, but it's £56.99.

Did you enjoy using the light? Yes

Would you consider buying the light? Maybe – there's a lot of competition at this price point, though.

Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

Overall, this is a good rear light. It's very bright, the battery life is great, and I liked the versatile mounting system, but it's a little pricey compared with some.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 35  Height: 178cm  Weight: 73kg

I usually ride: Specialized Roubaix  My best bike is: Cervelo S3

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Expert

I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, Indoor

Latest Comments

 