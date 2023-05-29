As its name suggests, the Knog Blinder Link - Saddle clips on securely to the rails of your saddle (there's a Rack version, too), and thanks to its COB LED design offers not only impressive brightness, but also some rather eye-catching patterns that help make you noticeable against the urban landscape, day or night.
The bracket clamps to the rails of your saddle regardless of their shape, round or oval; all of the options I tried fitted without issue, anyway.
It clamps securely, leaving the light sitting horizontally just below the saddle. I quite like this position as it sits high up to catch following drivers' attention. There is also a clip in the box that allows you to fit the Blinder to your belt, bag and so on.
It does mean the Knog is right in the firing line of road spray if you aren't using mudguards, but it has one of the highest IP ratings, IP67, which means complete protection against dust (the 6 part), and immersion in water up to a metre. It had no issues in keeping out heavy rain and road spray, and being attacked by the power shower in my bathroom.
In total there are eight modes including high and low steady and a range of flashes.
The Knog uses COB (Chip on Board) technology where the multiple small LEDs come on in blocks in a brightness of up to 100 lumens, and they are able to create some cool patterns – KITT from Knight Rider anyone?
The highest lumen count of 100 is reserved for the High Flash, which lasts 19 hours. Other modes last 4 hours, 7, and 14. The most frugal is the Eco Flash, which lasts 50+ hours while still pumping out 30 lumens; impressive.
Charging is taken care of via USB-C with the port sealed from the elements, and while charging a green LED is shown until full charge is reached, at which point it will turn off.
When the light is running, a green LED shows until the battery gets to 10%, whereupon it will turn red. You'll need to keep a note of your ride times (or charge the light after each ride) as you won't see the red or green light while you are riding, so you could run out of power without realising. The Knog doesn't switch to the lowest setting either when the battery runs low.
Keep on top of your charging times, though, and there isn't much to dislike about the Blinder Link – as long as you are happy to pay the £56.99 price tag.
You can get some very bright lights for that sort of money, like the Lezyne Zecto Drive Max 250, as tested by Steve in 2021 – a light capable of putting out 250 lumens, with decent burn-times, for £52.
Or for just £29.99 you could have the Cateye Viz 150 that I tested in 2021, offering – as the name suggests – an extra 50 lumens over the Knog.
These are seatpost-mounted lights, though, so if you want a dedicated saddle mount with a secure fitting then the Knog is a good choice. It's a bit pricey, but that solid and secure fitting mount is an added bonus. It'll also stand up well to a wet or dusty climate.
Verdict
Bright, with eye-catching patterns, a great build quality and a secure mount
Make and model: Knog Blinder Link - Saddle Mount
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Knog says, "Often the best location for a rear light visibility is just below the saddle of your bike, as such the new Blinder Link has the ability to mount just below the saddle keeping the seat post clear of clutter and the light at the optimum position for visibility to other road users"
This saddle-mounted light has good burn-times and plenty of modes.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
From Knog:
CHIP ON BOARD LEDS
Using advanced COB LED technology mean the Link produces a clear, bright and consistent beam of light.
SUPER BRIGHT
Producing a powerful 100 Lumens means the Link is bright enough for use any riding conditions
100% WATERPROOF
With an IP67 rating, this light can be summered in 1 meter of water and still come out shining.
SADDLE MOUNT
Universal saddle rail mount, easy to fit and secure without taking up vital seat-post space.
CLIP WEARABLE
When not on its designated mount, the Link has a clip that allows a rider to attach it to their bag, their belt or anywhere they wish to have additional visibility.
CHARGE INDICATOR
Convenient LED glows green whilst the light is charging and turns off when the light has achieved full charge capacity.
USB C RECHARGEABLE
No need to worry about batteries with Link; simply recharge by plugging into any USB C port using the supplied cable.
LOW BATTERY INDICATOR
No need to guess when you're light need to be recharged with a convenient LED that lights up red when your light dips below 10% remaining charge.
LIGHT WEIGHT
Weighing just 40 grams this is lightweight in all the right ways.
8 MODES
The Link has eight modes to choose from, including: 50 Hr runtime, so whether you are looking for the best battery life or the most eye-catching light pattern, the link has a multitude of options to pick from.
Runtimes
Mode Lumens Runtime Hrs
Steady On - High 35 4
Steady On - Low 20 7
Low Flash 50 7
High Flash 100 19
Fading Flash 30 14
Pulse Flash 70 19
Accelerating Flash 30 7
Eco Flash 30 50+
Rate the light for quality of construction:
8/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
8/10
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
8/10
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
9/10
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
8/10
Rate the light for performance:
8/10
Rate the light for durability:
8/10
Rate the light for weight:
8/10
Rate the light for value:
4/10
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Fits securely to saddle rails and offers plenty of brightness.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
Cool flashing modes.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
Little warning that battery life is getting low.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's at the pricier end when you look at similar lights on the market, although it does come with a secure fitting saddle specific mount.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good. Yes, it's on the pricier side of things but it's well made, comes with some cool modes and good burn-times, and that solid and secure mount.
Age: 44 Height: 180cm Weight: 76kg
I usually ride: This month's test bike My best bike is: B'Twin Ultra CF draped in the latest bling test components
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: time trialling, commuting, club rides, sportives, fixed/singlespeed,
