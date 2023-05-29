As its name suggests, the Knog Blinder Link - Saddle clips on securely to the rails of your saddle (there's a Rack version, too), and thanks to its COB LED design offers not only impressive brightness, but also some rather eye-catching patterns that help make you noticeable against the urban landscape, day or night.

The bracket clamps to the rails of your saddle regardless of their shape, round or oval; all of the options I tried fitted without issue, anyway.

It clamps securely, leaving the light sitting horizontally just below the saddle. I quite like this position as it sits high up to catch following drivers' attention. There is also a clip in the box that allows you to fit the Blinder to your belt, bag and so on.

It does mean the Knog is right in the firing line of road spray if you aren't using mudguards, but it has one of the highest IP ratings, IP67, which means complete protection against dust (the 6 part), and immersion in water up to a metre. It had no issues in keeping out heavy rain and road spray, and being attacked by the power shower in my bathroom.

In total there are eight modes including high and low steady and a range of flashes.

The Knog uses COB (Chip on Board) technology where the multiple small LEDs come on in blocks in a brightness of up to 100 lumens, and they are able to create some cool patterns – KITT from Knight Rider anyone?

The highest lumen count of 100 is reserved for the High Flash, which lasts 19 hours. Other modes last 4 hours, 7, and 14. The most frugal is the Eco Flash, which lasts 50+ hours while still pumping out 30 lumens; impressive.

Charging is taken care of via USB-C with the port sealed from the elements, and while charging a green LED is shown until full charge is reached, at which point it will turn off.

When the light is running, a green LED shows until the battery gets to 10%, whereupon it will turn red. You'll need to keep a note of your ride times (or charge the light after each ride) as you won't see the red or green light while you are riding, so you could run out of power without realising. The Knog doesn't switch to the lowest setting either when the battery runs low.

Keep on top of your charging times, though, and there isn't much to dislike about the Blinder Link – as long as you are happy to pay the £56.99 price tag.

You can get some very bright lights for that sort of money, like the Lezyne Zecto Drive Max 250, as tested by Steve in 2021 – a light capable of putting out 250 lumens, with decent burn-times, for £52.

Or for just £29.99 you could have the Cateye Viz 150 that I tested in 2021, offering – as the name suggests – an extra 50 lumens over the Knog.

These are seatpost-mounted lights, though, so if you want a dedicated saddle mount with a secure fitting then the Knog is a good choice. It's a bit pricey, but that solid and secure fitting mount is an added bonus. It'll also stand up well to a wet or dusty climate.

Verdict

Bright, with eye-catching patterns, a great build quality and a secure mount

