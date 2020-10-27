The Ravemen CR1000 USB Front Light With Remote features a unique T-Shape beam which illuminates the important bits without dazzling oncoming drivers. The 1000 lumen output, high quality aluminium body and strong run times make it a good choice for road riders and commuters alike, but the mount is rather basic and the flash modes could be improved.
We test lots of 1000 lumen lights on road.cc, as it's the sweet spot for comfortable vision in full darkness. This means the Ravemen is up against some strong competition – and it puts up an excellent fight.
> Find your nearest dealer here
Ravemen has crammed a 4000mAh battery to a very compact body for runtimes up there with the likes of the Magicshine Allty 1000 (also 4000mAh), and comfortably longer than the 2200mAH Moon Meteor Storm. It takes around three hours to charge completely from flat, which is reasonable, although it's longer from low output sources such as laptops.
The CR1000 measures just 104mm x 29mm x 32mm, and sits neatly without taking up too much bar space. The anodized aluminium body feels high quality, and the 140g heft is on par – for example, the Magicshine and Moon lights above weigh 146g and 207g respectively.
The CR1000 has a claimed impact resistance of one metre, meaning it won't break if you drop it from that height... but not necessarily that it will break under a heavier impact. In reality it perhaps doesn't tell you much.
More meaningful is the IPX6 rating, which is high and means it can 'resist high-pressure, heavy sprays of water,' making it ideal for winter riding. Over the test it endured a few wet rides and the shower test, and it still behaves just as it should.
The 'X' means it's not rated for dust protection, but not that it doesn't keep out dust – just that it hasn't been tested (poor performance would be a 0 instead of an X).
The unique thing about the CR1000 is its T-shaped beam. In Ravemen's own words, this gives 'close-range flood lighting and a long-distance spotlight' without dazzling traffic. It works well, with plenty of visibility far ahead for fast descents, and a channel of light that's perfect for picking up potholes.
Although it's not the widest beam, it's just enough that things in hedges won't make you jump.
The modes:
High – 1000 lumen – 2 hrs
Mid – 600 lumen – 2.7 hrs
Low – 350 lumen – 5.8 hrs
Eco – 100 lumen – 25 hrs
Pulse Flash – 500 lumen – 43.5 hrs
Rapid Flash – 150 lumen – 45 hrs
Operation
A single press of the button on the rear scrolls through the modes, and a double-click skips directly to 1000 lumen mode. This is great. Scrolling through umpteen modes is not only tedious but dangerous, and the main reason I've steered clear of the otherwise excellent Lezyne lights such as the Lite Drive 1000XL. I'm glad Ravemen hasn't fallen into the same trap.
In thick gloves the button can be harder to use than those situated on the top of the light, as it's both tucked away and quite flat. To get around this you can use the supplied remote with its 35cm cable and much bigger button. The light cannot be turned on or off with it, and a long press engages full power – great for a sudden dark patch.
The button on the lamp doubles as a battery indicator. It's green above 65% charge and red for 10-35%. Dip under 10% and it flashes red, while at 2% the beam itself starts flashing. This works reasonably well, but an orange light wouldn't go amiss as the indicator displays the same whether you've got 100% or 36% juice left.
The six modes cover every base without being excessive, and testing shows run times to be pretty much bang on. That said it hasn't been particularly cold, which can reduce them. Still, two hours is half an hour longer than the Lezyne mentioned above manages at full power, and 12 minutes longer than the Magicshine Allty 1000.
Other modes are obviously better still, although the two lowest constant settings aren't bright enough for full dark. In reality you're limited to 2.7 hours of full darkness riding, but then that's enough for most riders.
The two flash modes have very impressive run times, but other lights arguably have more eye-catching patterns. The 500 lumen one is plenty bright enough, but could do with flashing a little more often, while the 150-lumen flash is just a bit too easy to miss in a busy street. A brighter, more frequent flash setting would be safer and worth the drop in run time.
> The best 2020 front lights for cycling — 40-light beam comparison plus how-to-choose guide
The windows on either side glow orange for side visibility, which is another great feature for urban riding and commuters, and the CR1000 can operate whilst being charged from a battery pack, too.
And then there's the clamp. The quality feels disappointingly low against the rest of the unit, and it's unable to fit it to handlebars with an aerodynamic profile – something that's becoming ever more common on road bikes.
The Ravemen fits circular bars between 22.2mm and 35mmm in diameter though, which should cover the vast majority of commuters, road bikes and mountain bikes. And despite its basic feel, the clamp holds the CR1000 securely with minimal vibration, and allows easy removal of the unit with a click and slide motion.
At £79.99 the Ravemen is competitively priced, especially considering its battery capacity, build quality and run times. Of the lights mentioned earlier the Lezyne Lite Drive 1000XL (£70) is slightly cheaper but the run times are lower, and the mode choices are a pain.
The Magicshine Allty 1000 (£69.99) is extremely good value and has more eye-catching flash modes, but the Ravemen has slightly longer burn times. Plenty of 1000 lumen lights are more expensive: the Cateye AMPP 1100 front light for example is £109.99.
Overall
The CR1000 is a good little light with a big enough punch for medium length nighttime rides. Build quality, burn times, beam pattern and price are all excellent, but the light is let down slightly by a cheapish mount and flash modes that aren't as eye-catching as those from competitors.
Verdict
Great build, burn times and price, but flash modes are lacking and the cheapish clamp can't do aero bars
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Ravemen CR1000 USB Front Light with Remote
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Ravemen says: "With a 4000mAh large battery and max 1000 lumens, CR1000 is designed for road riders that ride at night at fast speed and long distance."
I think 1000 lumens is more than enough for night riding, and the light is used effectively without dazzling oncoming traffic. It's well made and the quick release clamp and side visibility also make it appealing for commuters.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Anti Glare: T shaped lens is the second generation anti-glare lens from Ravemen
T-shaped beam with anti-glare cut-off line creates no dazzle for other road uses
Outdoor beam shot allows the rider to see better and further
Dual side lights increase side visibility and riding safety at crossroads
Extend the runtime of the battery by connecting with an external power source
Wired remote button
High capacity 4000mAh battery
IPX6 water resistance
Durable anodized aluminium body
Quick-release clamp
Memory mode - remembers the last used brightness for when the light is turned on again
Micro USB charging port compatible with most phone charges
Compatible with handlebars from 22.22mm to 35mm
LED: 1*CREE XM-L2 with lifespan of 50000 hours
104mm x 29mm x 32mm
Weight: 140g
Rate the light for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
7/10
The button is slightly tricky to find, but mode selection is easy and the double click for high beam is a good idea. The battery indicator is easy to read, but could do with an intermediate step.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
5/10
It's easy to use, but feels cheaper than the light and doesn't fit aero bars.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
9/10
IPX6 is as good as it gets at this price.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
9/10
Burn times are long and accurate, and three hours to charge from flat (using a proper charger) is good.
Rate the light for performance:
9/10
Rate the light for durability:
9/10
The aluminium body is robust and IPX 6 waterproofing is excellent.
Rate the light for weight:
9/10
Lighter than a lot of 1000 lumen lights.
Rate the light for value:
7/10
Good build and features for the price.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well - it's more than bright enough to light up even the darkest of lanes, side visibility is good, burn times are lengthy and accurate, and heavy rain is no issue.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
The beam pattern.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
The basic clamp.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It stacks up well. It's £10 more than some obvious competitors, but last longer on a charge. There are many lights costing more that don't offer much extra.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes
Would you consider buying the light? Yes
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
The big battery yet compact size mean burn times are excellent, and the price is competitive. If the mount was a bit more sophisticated – and could accommodate aero bars – and the flash modes more impressive it could be an eight. As it is it's good and a solid seven.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
Good list, I hadn't been aware that Giant still offered high end bikes with rim brakes, good to know!...
I'd just like to say that bears defecate in arboreal areas, and I have heard that Ponitf is of the Roman Catholic persuasion....
I believe that Paul Boateng gave the direction to use discretion back in 1999 when it was made an FPN offence. Robert Goodwill reiterated this...
Could get improved value out of it by using as a shower curtain holder when off the bike.
Speedplay uses 4 bolts, either with an adapter or Speedplay compatible shoes. Who knows if these are the same bolt pattern as Speedplay though
Yes,...
In the UK the police probably wouldn't have bothered investigating until the incident got significant media coverage.
Does Starmer drive a Kia?
Hello little onion. Sadly we didn't test a chocolate tea pot as part of our design process, as you say it probably wouldn't be that effective as a...
Always has been really, you can lift the back wheel off the ground with rims or discs so that's pretty much the limit of how hard you can brake....