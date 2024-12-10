The Cateye AMPP1700 is a decent front light that's well built and simple to use. I don't really feel like it's a frontrunner for your cash in this part of the market, though. You can check out our favourites in our guide to the best front bike lights.
The AMPP1700 is a new light for Cateye, and unlike its previous high-output units it's a slimline torch with a single LED, rather than a squatter double-LED unit.
It's nicely made with a solid-feeling construction and a full alloy body. The single button on top acts as the control for the six modes (four solid and two flashing) and also the battery indicator, moving from blue through orange to red as the battery depletes, with sensible gaps between the changes.
The USB-C charge port (finally!) is tucked away under a rubber cover on the base of the light.
Overall impressions are of a high-quality unit, though one slight disappointment is the IPX4 rating, which I'd say is the minimum requirement for a front light in the UK. Most manufacturers do better.
Mount
Cateye uses the FlexTight mount for all its front lights, which as far as I can tell has remained entirely unchanged for over a decade. I've still got a Cateye Volt 300 in the shed that we reviewed in 2014, and it snaps into the AMPP1700's mount no problem.
The reason Cateye hasn't changed it is because it's a great mount: easy to fit, simple to swap between bikes and nice and secure in use. It's struggled in the past with some of Cateye's bigger lights but I've had no issues with this one, which isn't especially heavy. I tend to hang lights under the bar rather than sit them on top, and that also makes them less likely to shift.
Beam
The beam is round, and very evenly spread. It's less focused than some round-beam lights (the Sigma Buster I tested recently, for example) so it feels more like a flood than a spot. There's no attempt by Cateye to flatten the beam so it's less dazzling to oncoming traffic, and in higher-output modes you might feel a bit conscious of giving people an eyeful; I certainly did. There are side-visibility ports to help you get seen about town.
The wider flood means it doesn't have the penetration of some lights; compared to that Sigma mentioned above there was definitely more light in the higher modes, but I couldn't necessarily see further down the road. The wider beam would make it better for multi-surface riding where you want plenty of side visibility in twisty stuff, though.
Battery life
Battery life overall is about what you'd expect. In full-beans 1,700-lumen mode (double click the button to access that) you'll only get just over an hour, then it's an hour and three quarters at 1,300 lumens, three hours at 700 lumens and five at 400 lumens.
The modes the AMPP1700 has are well-picked, but one of the things that's most disappointing about the AMPP1700 is where they stop. The lowest available full beam mode is 400 lumens, and that gets you about five hours of run-time, which for a lot of people will be plenty. But why no lower-power mode? 400 lumens is bright enough to be antisocial on a shared-use path, and 200 lumens is plenty to ride unlit lanes after dark. This light would run all night at that kind of power, but you don't get the option here, and that's a missed opportunity.
The Ravemen LR1600, which I very much rate, has similar output and run-times, but includes a 150-lumen setting that gives you 13 hours of illumination. Oddly, Cateye has included a 12-hour, 200-lumen 'Enduro' mode on the AMPP1700's bigger brother, the AMPP2200 (full review imminent). This light is very much the worse for not having it, in my opinion.
Value
At £139.99 the AMPP1700 is a solid investment. Is it worth the outlay? Well, if it was my money and I wanted that kind of power, it's hard to look past the aforementioned Ravemen LR1600. When I reviewed it it was just over a hundred quid; these days it's £89.99 on Ravemen's UK site. The beam shape is better, you get an all-night 150-lumen mode, you can run it from an external battery, it comes with a remote control and it's IPX6 waterproof. It's been my go-to light for everything up to a 600km audax.
The Magicshine Evo 1300 doesn't have quite the output power of the AMPP1700 on full but the beam is better configured, and you can customise the modes via an app so that you have exactly the ones you want. Again, you get a remote, and at £79.99 it's not much more than half the price of the Cateye.
And if you do want the extra power – and can live with the annoying mode selection – there's the Gaciron Raptor-3000 for just over £90.
Conclusion
This light is hard to recommend, really. Its bigger brother, the AMPP2200, looks like the better buy if you really want a Cateye, but if you don't need those 2,000+ lumens of power – and let's be honest, you probably don't – then there are better lights than the AMPP1700 out there for a lot less dosh.
Verdict
Decent front light with plenty of power, but not a standout performer for the money
Make and model: Cateye AMPP1700
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Cateye says: "Unleash a powerful 1700 lumens with the AMPP1700 headlight's Ultra-boost Mode. Its wide beam, enhanced by OptiCube™ lens technology, provides excellent side visibility and a double click activates the new Ultra-boost mode to illuminate Your Ride Like Never Before. With its durable aluminum body, the AMPP1700 is built to last and accompany your two-wheel adventures for years to come."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
Cateye lists:
High power rechargeable headlight (1700 lm)
Powerful wide beam with OptiCube™ lens technology
Excellent side visibility
Durable alloy body
3-color battery indicator (Blue: Above 50% Orange: 50-20% Red: Less than 20%)
USB-C rechargeable (USB-C cable not included)
Mode memory function
Six light modes (Ultra Boost / High / Middle / Low / Daytime HyperConstant / Flashing)
Turns on Ultra Boost mode with double-click of power button
The Lock mode feature is a safeguard to prevent light from accidently turning on
FlexTight™ bracket
Helmet mount and center fork bracket (optional)
Rate the light for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
8/10
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
8/10
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
5/10
IPX4 is very much the minimum requirement. I didn't have any issues in testing, though.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
7/10
Battery life feels less good because of the lack of a low-power mode.
Rate the light for performance:
6/10
Rate the light for durability:
8/10
Rate the light for weight:
7/10
Rate the light for value:
4/10
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Some pretty directly-comparable lights, like the Ravemen LR1600 and the Magicshine EVO1300, are a lot cheaper.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It's decent enough; not a standout light.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
Solidly built and powerful, easy to mount.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
No low-power mode, beam is basic, waterproofing is less good than rivals.
Did you enjoy using the light? It was OK.
Would you consider buying the light? No
Would you recommend the light to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's a decent light, and 10 years ago you'd have given your right arm for something this bright and compact. But given this is a brand new light in Cateye's range this year, I don't think it's quite keeping pace with the front of the market.
Age: 52 Height: 189cm Weight: 99kg
I usually ride: whatever I'm testing... My best bike is: Lauf Úthald, Kinesis Tripster ATR, Dward Design fixed
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, club rides, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, Mountain Bike Bog Snorkelling, track
I think I'm right in saying that due to the enormous cost of taking legal action in the US then the normal arrangement is "no win no fee", in which...
I cycled slightly over a mini roundabout in a supermarket car park at about 5mph one January. Found some ice, next thing I'm on my side, landing on...
I guess there's no confusing it with the new Colnago 😉
See also the 2014 Colombian ladies flesh coloured outfit. I tried to post a photo, but it's so horrendous the computer refused it.
Let them race Boris bikes. That 'd slow the buggers down!!!
This is all well and good, but will it persuade any dyed in the wool tories? I think not. Facts don't persuade people with opinions, especially...
Excellent review. I did wonder when I saw this bike unveiled how those massive 3D printed sections would affect the ride quality (and weight)....
Sure, but no-one's going on the wall because they think it'll help them win. It's not motorsport where you can just keep your boot in and overtake...
Railway approach might not be a destination for the family, but Worthing itself surely is. You'd think in the summer months family footfall would...
I think you are wrong in assuming size = bad. However since DCRainmaker has just torn it to pieces in his review you are probably right on all...