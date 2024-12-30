As the name suggests, the Zefal Supervision F1500 Front Light puts out a maximum 1,500 lumens. It's really bright and is excellent for seeing with, no matter how dark, though it is on the bulkier side.
The Supervision F1500 is designed to mount on top of your handlebar with the included bar mount, or attached to a GoPro mount with the also-included GoPro adaptor. Either way, there is a quick release available to make it nice and easy to take the light on or off to charge or for safekeeping.
Also included in the box is a wired remote button that you can position for easier access while riding; it allows you to switch through the modes, along with powering the light on and off. I found it a bit unnecessary, but you might find it useful.
With the light mounted under my Garmin using the GoPro adaptor, it was ready to go – once I'd turned it on... To do this you press and hold the single button – for three seconds, which can be a little annoying if you're trying to get going quickly.
Modes & run-times
Once on, a single tap will take you through the three available solid modes: low, medium and high – 100, 800 and 1,500 lumens respectively. Zefal claims a battery life of 19 hours, 3 hours 15 minutes, and 1 hour 40 for these modes.
When the battery has only 20% power left, it will automatically go into the 100-lumen mode.
In real world testing, I've found the battery lasts a little longer than claimed, but this only accounts for getting down to 20%; after that you get another 2 hours on the 100-lumen mode, which is good for not leaving you totally stranded, though it's definitely a get-you-home option rather than a ride-all-night setting.
A double-tap on the button takes you into the flashing mode: a 500-lumen day flash, and a 200-lumen steady flash, with claims of 18 and 65-hour run-times.
For my dark, early morning commutes, this light has really performed well. I've found the 800-lumen mode excellent, unless I'm going down a hill or super twisty lane, when I've bumped it up to 1,500 lumens. I've not once found myself wishing for any more power.
The beam pattern is nice and wide without being too spread out that you lose details. It isn't as crisp a beam as some lights I've used, such as from Magicshine, but it's plenty good enough to pick out potholes and other road furniture.
I have, a couple of times, accidentally left the light on the 1,500 lumen mode, and was surprised that it ran out quicker than I expected, so be careful of that.
Being quite a large device, it definitely weighs a chunk, and has caused my Garmin mount to rotate ever so slightly over bumpy roads. This is a little frustrating, but just required me to tighten my mount a little – something else to bear in mind.
Using it underneath my Garmin mount, I've needed to keep on top of keeping the lens clean, as it's had quite a lot of road spray on it, leading to a murkier output. But this is a problem faced by any low-mounted lights. It's rated to IPX6 for waterproofing; I've ridden with it in all sorts of British winter weather and it hasn't skipped a beat.
Charging
The light charges via a USB-C port on the back, which is covered by a rubber flap that keeps out any rain and spray. A full charge took around 2 hours 30 minutes, which is a little longer than claimed, but still pretty good.
The light can be used while it's charging, but only in the lowest constant mode, so isn't very useful if you like long night rides.
Battery monitoring is pretty good, with five blue LEDs, each denoting a 20% increment in battery life, giving you a pretty accurate representation of the level remaining. This can only be seen when the light is on – there's no option to check battery life when the light is off.
Value & conclusion
Coming in at £124.99, this isn't a cheap option compared with some lights I've reviewed, such as the Magicshine EVO 1300, which has an RRP of £79.99, but then again, the Zefal has another couple hundred lumens, and slightly longer run-times.
Lezyne offers its 1800+ Superdrive for £150, which Steve thought was very bright, but big and heavy, a little like the Zefal. The Lezyne offers a little more lumens than the Zefal, but this comes at extra cost.
There are options that are both brighter and cheaper, too, such as the Gaciron Raptor-3000 – a 3,000-lumen light for less than £100 – though it wasn't without its niggles.
In my opinion this light is at the top end of what you'd need on the road; the ability to put it into a really bright mode is great, but for most road riding the 800-lumen option is all you really need. The battery life is decent, too. Overall, it's a dependable light to see with throughout the year, a good offering from Zefal.
Verdict
Not the sleekest design, but a very bright light with decent battery life, great for seeing with
Make and model: Zefal Supervision F1500 Front Light
Tell us what the light is for, and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Zefal says: "The Supervision F1500 is a front light for bicycles with a very high luminosity of up to 1500 lumens.
It has been designed for demanding cyclists looking for reliability and performance. With its dual lens and wider field of vision, this light makes it possible to light the way in an unlit night-time environment. It is particularly suitable for mountain bikers and cyclists on night rides.
The Supervision F1500 is IPX6 certified, making it water and impact resistant. Its machined aluminium casing has been designed to cool more quickly. It can be mounted on either our adjustable bracket or the camera mount.
Its central button makes it easy to use, with quick access to the various setting modes, but the remote control supplied also lets you control your lighting without taking your hands off the handlebars.
Mode and battery indicators keep you informed at all times of the current mode and remaining battery life. This light has 5 operating modes: 3 steady and 2 flashing modes."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the light?
From Zefal:
Weight
232g
Material
Aluminium and plastic
Mounting
Removable handlebar mount
Dimensions
105 x 51 x 35 mm
Product reference
1015
Lighting type
LED
Battery type
Polymer
Battery capacity
3.7 V 5000mAh
Modes/steady runtime
1500lm (1hrs40) 800lm (3hrs15) 100lm (19hrs)
Modes/flash autonomy
500lm (18hrs) 200lm (65hrs)
Angle visibility
340°
Recharge
Via USB-C port (cable not supplied)
Recharge time
2hrs (5V 2A)
Waterproofing
IPX6
Rate the light for quality of construction:
8/10
The light feels well made, with solid mounts and a nice rubber flap on the USB-C port to keep everything watertight.
Rate the light for design and ease of use. How simple was the light to use?
9/10
It doesn't get much easier than a single button; a tap cycles through solid modes, and a double tap enters flashing modes.
Rate the light for the design and usability of the clamping system/s
7/10
Using the included GoPro mount is easy; the above-bar option sits the light pretty high and it's not the sleekest looking.
Rate the light for waterproofing. How did it stand up to the elements?
8/10
IPX6 is a decent waterproof rating; I've ridden with this in all sorts of British winter weather, and it hasn't skipped a beat.
Rate the light for battery life. How long did it last? How long did it take to recharge?
8/10
Battery life is solid; getting just over 3 hours on the middle 800-lumen output means you should be set for most night riding.
Rate the light for performance:
8/10
The beam isn't quite as crisp as other lights I've used, but on the whole it's been a great light for seeing with on dark mornings and evenings.
Rate the light for durability:
7/10
All good so far; maybe as a bigger and bulkier light, there *should* be less chance of mishaps? The rubber port cover is good, too.
Rate the light for weight:
5/10
It's no giant beast, but it's certainly heavier than many, leading to the mount slipping if it wasn't done up snug enough.
Rate the light for value:
5/10
Brands such as Magicshine have offerings that achieve similar performance for a lower price, but others are much more expensive.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Magicshine's EVO 1300 is £79.99, while Lezyne's Super Drive 1800+ Smart LED Front Light is £150, so it sits between the two – in price and max lumens.
Tell us how the light performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The light was great for seeing with. I had no problems unless I accidentally left it in the brightest mode, running the battery out prematurely.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the light
The long run-times meant I wasn't left with battery anxiety.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the light
I'm not a fan of the looks, though that's subjective.
Did you enjoy using the light? Yes, it's been useful and kept me safe.
Would you consider buying the light? Maybe – if I saw it discounted.
Would you recommend the light to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
This light is bright, dependable and has good battery life. It comes with two mounting options in the box and does exactly what you want of a light to see with. It's a good choice overall.
Age: 24 Height: 174 Weight: 75
I usually ride: Storck Aerfast My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Semi pro
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, commuting, touring, club rides, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
