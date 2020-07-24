The Rapha + Outdoor Voices Jersey is perfect for those reluctant to pull on a skin-tight top but keen to experience fabric that performs on the bike. With ample storage space and a comfortable, relaxed fit, it's ideal for long days on a variety of terrains, though the price will put some off.

Although the range is targeting women who want adventure and fun over racing and speed, the jersey has what Rapha calls a 'pro fit', saying it's 'designed to sit close to the skin, with a high stretch fabric that hugs the body' and describing the fabric as 'aero'. (If Rapha's collaboration with Outdoor Voices passed you by, you can read about it here.)

I'd say its cut is akin to what a more casual roadie or gravel/adventure rider might look for, with plenty of length in the body, and the sleeves don't stop short either. The sleeve cuffs fit comfortably, too, and don't leave a mark.

I tested a medium, falling into a small chest-wise and a medium waist-wise, and had plenty of breathing room, though not to the extent that the jersey was baggy. (It's not me in the photos.) It's not an all-out racing jersey for sure, and most of my testing was done while gravel riding and on mini-tours.

It's lightweight and very breathable, perfect for summer riding. The 88% polyester, 12% elastane composition makes for a soft, stretchy fabric that feels comfortable even without a baselayer. Rapha points out that it is dyed and sublimated, so there should be no white out when the fabric is stretched (as can sometimes happen with cheaper jerseys).

The fabric washes well and dries out very quickly too. The panel that sits behind the pockets, together with the tail, has a slightly more open weave in comparison to the main fabric of the jersey – a thoughtful detail that offers extra breathability for the part that is pressed against the body when the pockets are loaded. And there are a lot of pockets...

First, three conventional pockets at the rear are roomy and well positioned; then there is an integrated see-through phone pocket sitting on top of the central pocket, big enough for an uncased, 6-inch smartphone. The flap over the top of this pocket doesn't make access easy, though, so I'd say it's best to pack it before putting on the jersey.

Also, stuffing the central pocket isn't ideal if you are using the phone pocket for its intended purpose – I couldn't get my phone out if I did this. I found the see-through pocket more useful for keys and coins.

Lateral zips give access to a storage 'sleeve' that sits behind the three rear pockets, but there's a limit to the amount of kit you can fit into it before things start feeling rather uncomfortable on the lower back.

Finally, there's also a loop in the phone pocket to attach an included accessory case to.

With all this storage going on, Rapha has placed two strips of tape inside the jersey to help support and stabilise it, particularly useful if pockets are unevenly loaded. And, quite simply, it works – impressive on a relaxed fit jersey.

Other details and finishing are what you would expect from a jersey in this price bracket: as well as a full-length zip guard, there's a garage to prevent neck irritation, reinforced pocket joints, matching sleeve and pocket binding, and a suede-like lining at the collar.

Although the jersey is designed for long days in the saddle, it's not that great when it comes to reflective detailing: a Rapha + Outdoor Voices logo on the upper right shoulder and, oddly, one on the inside zip guard.

The green option I tested is no longer available, but red and pale blue are, the latter without the terrazzo pattern.

Value

In-house comparisons might suggest that the jersey is a little overpriced. Okay, it's no surprise that Rapha's 'more affordable' Core range jerseys, both standard and lightweight models (male versioned reviewed here), are half the price, but its Classic Flyweight Jersey is still £30 cheaper too.

That said, it's £6 cheaper than Ashmei's Croix De Fer, and £10 less than 7Mesh's now-£130 Ashlu (Tass tested last year's, last year).

You can, of course, pay less: Lusso's Merino Plum Jersey doesn't have the same storage, but it's £50 less than the Rapha.

Conclusion

The Rapha + Outdoor Voices Jersey is versatile and performs well on a variety of terrains, and its comfort, storage options and novel stabilising features are all selling points, though whether they fully justify the price tag is hard to say.

Verdict

Comfortable and high-performance jersey with innovative storage for long days in the saddle

