Rapha Commuter Shorts

Rapha says the Commuters are 'a pair of shorts for the rigours of the commute' and they're certainly that. They're comfortable and lightweight, work well with and without Lycra, and they'd be a good option for a multi-day ride where you want something light and casual to sling on at the end of the day.

Rapha uses a 94% nylon/6% elastane mix for the Commuter shorts, and the fabric is light and easy to dry. It's not especially stretchy but the elastane adds a bit of give. You get two pockets, one either side at the front, and one of them is zipped for valuables. There are no back pockets, which is a shame. Still, at least the pockets they have are useful, unlike the Rapha Touring shorts I also own. You can get a big phone or your wallet in them.

Rapha has opted for a captive webbing belt which sits only across the front of the shorts. It has a magnetic clasp and is easy to adjust, although as you cinch it up the buckle migrates to the right, which makes the front of the shorts look a bit odd.

Actually, everything about the front of the shorts is a bit odd. They're elasticated, so there's no button or fly; that means there's nothing to rub but they do have a bit of a house pants/old man trousers kind of a feel, and if you're not careful when tightening the belt they bunch up at the front which isn't a great look. You get used to pulling them flat across the front fairly quickly though.

On the bike they work well. I've been to the shops in them, and I've done a four-hour gravel ride in them, and they work very well either with or without Lycra. You could wear them touring if you prefer a casual look, or they're light enough and small enough to stash for time off the bike.

The material dries extremely quickly, and they didn't rub anywhere or cause any other issues. The hidden reflectives on the sides are a nice touch for a bit of extra visibility after dark. The material is holding up well, and they're simple to care for.

Overall I like them, and at £60 they're not especially expensive. They're a solid option if you're looking for something versatile you could wear for casual rides and off the bike too.

They're not directly comparable to something like the Specialized RBX shorts I reviewed recently; really they're more like a bike-specific take on Rohan travel shorts, or something like that.

They're not dissimilar to Alpkit's Strada shorts, which are the same price, so I'd say they're decent value.

One to try if you're not such a big fan of the Lycra look walking into the office of a weekday morning.

Verdict

Good quality, versatile baggy shorts for commuting, touring or bikepacking

