The Specialized RBX Adventure Over-Shorts are good quality touring/adventure shorts that are ideal for riding and general larking about. They're comfy on the bike, neutrally styled off it, and work well with Lycra.

These shorts are a fairly classic length and style: with an 11in inseam they sit just above the knee, and they're constructed from a twill-weave cotton/nylon fabric that has 8% Spandex in the mix for a bit of stretch.

There's a seat panel that stops all the seams meeting where you're sitting on the saddle, and the leg hems are welded rather than sewn so they don't catch or rub on your legs when riding.

There are loops for a belt, four pockets in the usual layout, and a zipped valuables pocket at the front too.

A strip of reflective is added inside each leg which you can expose by turning up the hem.

There's nothing ground-breaking here, but the shorts are very nicely made, and they're comfortable on the bike. Sometimes you don't want the Lycra look, but you do want the comfort of a proper pad, and these shorts work really well over a lightweight pair of bibs; in fact I found them to work especially well with some shorts designed for indoor training. They don't bunch up or rub and they're comfortable for a good few hours in the saddle.

All the pockets are decent, though both front and back could be improved in my opinion. The front pockets use a mesh inner which I've always found to be less durable than a full fabric inner, although it does offer a bit more venting. The rear pockets are plenty wide, but for me could do with being a touch deeper.

All that being said, I didn't really have any issues during testing. There's enough space for your phone and your wallet if you're off to the shops, and you can lob snacks in them for longer rides if you want to.

The twill fabric has lasted well during testing, and they're easy to care for, coming up like new from a standard 40°C wash.

At £75 they're not cheap: Endura's excellent Hummvee shorts are £60, and they come with a padded liner included. You can pay much more, though: Chrome's Folsom shorts, for example, are £120. The RBX Adventure Over-Shorts feel like a good quality garment that'll get plenty of use, so you'll get your money's worth.

All in all, these have become one of my favourite pairs for general use, and I've worn them out on the bike plenty too. If you're looking for a pair of shorts to add to the wardrobe for both on- and off-bike use then you could do a lot worse than these.

Verdict

Good quality baggy shorts that work well with bibs; comfy and neutrally styled, they're good on and off the bike

