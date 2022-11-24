The Q36.5 Anfibio Winter Rain Cycling Gloves have a three-layer design, closer in execution to that of high-end waterproof socks than traditional, laminate-backed waterproof cycling gloves. While the Anfibios are a cycling-specific design, their subtle aesthetic makes them equally suitable for other outdoor activities too. However, while the membrane is genuinely waterproof, and the outer fabric dries quickly, the outer does become very wet – which may put off some. Overall, though, the Anfibio gloves look like they'll be challenging for a place in our best winter gloves buyer's guide.

Specification

These are a three-layer construction made of a polyamide sandwich and waterproof membrane. The outers are 78% nylon, 11% polyester, 8% spandex and 2% conductive fibre, with the inner 77% acrylic, 20% polyester and 3% Spandex. As a side note, these are the only garments in Q36.5's range that are not made in Italy, but in Taiwan by Q36.5's specialist partner.

The Anfibio has been designed to create a glove with good breathability, to prevent the clamminess that can strike with neoprene and gloves employing TPU – thermoplastic polyurethane – linings. According to Q365, they're designed to be worn in temperatures from 2°C to 18°C, which is a huge range. In terms of water repellence, Q36.5 quotes a 22,000mm/H 2 O waterproof rating, which is a very high figure, and a breathability rating of 16,000gr/m2/24h, which is high.

Seamless construction, long cuffs, extensive silicone detailing on the palms and retro-reflective blocks at key points bode well for a winter cycling glove. Though hardly 'flat' like a regular non-cycling glove, there's a marked lack of ulnar-defending blobs and similar tech.

Retroreflective thumb and forefinger tips continue the practical, safety narrative without giving the game away, when worn off the bike or in more casual commuting attire. All these features supposedly translate into a super-nimble, weatherproof, breathable glove, which sounds ideal, and if navy blue isn't you, the Anfibios also come in black, green, olive and 'Australian' green.

Sizing and fit

These gloves come in four sizes – small, medium, large and extra-large. I found Q36.5's sizing guide very accurate, taking the guesswork from online purchases. I have long, slender hands and was pleased to find the medium fitted like the proverbial.

The cuffs are generous and easily sneak beneath a winter jersey or a technical jacket for a comfortable, weather-cheating seal.

Performance

The overall performance impressed me. It took me a ride or two to get accustomed to the thinner, uniform-density padding but the second skin-snug fit was an immediate hit, giving excellent feedback from the bar, brakes and shifters. Not to mention, the ease of locking and unlocking, rummaging through luggage and tending to road and trailside punctures. The silicone fingertips communicated reliably with phones and other touchscreen devices.

The test period has been primarily wet and mild, although temperatures have been as low as 4°C on some 4am escapes, with bracing winds lowering the wind chill factor further. In these conditions I could feel the wind swirling around, but my hands remained perfectly warm.

Indeed, throughout the test period, wicking has been pretty much faultless, with some faint misting but no clamminess. This was regardless of the temperature, ride duration or how long and hard I gripped the bars. Though rare, I do occasionally go on 'white-knuckle rides', typically when tackling steep, winding descents on my fixed gear winter/trainer.

Grip and control has been universally good, regardless of bar tape. It won't come as a surprise to learn pure silicone tapes, such as the Acros Silicone Wrap bar tape, or those partly made from silicone, were the best matches but even more slippery customers, such as glossy old-school bike ribbon, were kept in check by the Anfibios' silicone palms. That said, I do run a suspension stem on my fixed gear winter/trainer, so I wasn't expecting any tingling, fatigue or numbness, regardless of whether riding 25, 50, or 70 miles on the road.

The lack of padding does make the Anfibio predominantly a road glove, and I wasn't surprised my palms were moaning about fatigue during off-road detours on my rough-stuff tourer. All was fine for 15 miles or so, but these wouldn't be my first choice for marathon gravel sessions.

Aside from better heat regulation, the membrane didn't make itself known either – with no rustling or bunching – and unlike some designs, the membrane stays put when you've pulled the glove off. Snug-fitting cuffs ensured an excellent seal with long-sleeve winter jerseys, too.

Then came the rain...

I was surprised to discover while riding through some sustained rainfall that things started getting decidedly damp. I initially thought this was just the outer fabric taking on moisture and giving the impression of wetness, which it does, by the way.

But an hour further down the lane and with no let-up, I pulled over and confirmed they genuinely felt wet against my skin. They didn't feel like neoprene and, thankfully, they retained warmth for the return leg of my two-hour loop, but it did raise a few questions. I discussed my findings with Peak Brand Collective, the gloves' UK importer.

They were surprised and suggested rain might be creeping in via the cuff and to ensure it was completely covered by a jacket sleeve. During our first wet outings, I'd been pairing it with Oxford's Venture Jacket but switched to the Gore Torrent Men's Jacket, a more expensive but much more sophisticated shell-type jacket.

Despite some initial scepticism – I could feel the gloves' outer fabrics becoming progressively wetter – this switch solved the problem entirely. The outer fabric still became soggy, but my hands and fingers remained bone dry. A good thing too, as there's nothing like the misery of cold and wet hands to dent resolve on dark lanes miles from a café, let alone home.

When the rain relented and was replaced by a gentle breeze, the outer fabric wicked promptly and was dry within an hour or so, with a decent tempo and moderate breeze.

It was much the same story when I popped them on the clothes horse following a machine wash. Nonetheless, while my hands did stay dry, I found the soggy outers a culture shock. And as I'm used to wearing traditional, laminated gloves, it prompted me to pop my long-serving Gore-Tex overmitts in my back pocket, for easy access.

Durability/Care

Five hundred mixed-terrain miles later and there's nothing to suggest these gloves won't serve long and productive lives. Just use a standard 30°C wash with minimal detergent and allow them to dry naturally. As with jackets and other waterproof kit, don't leave them wet and scrunched up.

Value

The £57 price is far from cheap, though you can pay more. The Endura Pro SL Primaloft Waterproof Gloves Endura Pro SL Primaloft Waterproof Gloves are a fiver cheaper and impressed Mat with their weather-beating prowess, though he remarked that the membrane's wicking prowess didn't keep pace with his sweating on a very long climb.

The SealSkinz Waterproof All Weather Multi-Activity Glove with Fusion Control costs £70 and promises 100% waterproof fabric, bonded liners to prevent bunching, not to mention 'unmatched breathability', high dexterity and superior grip.

And now costing £100 the Castelli Estremo Winter Cycling Gloves are even more expensive, though Mat also rated them highly.

Summary

I've been impressed by Q36.5's Anfibio gloves for their comfort and dexterity, though they're aimed more at the road rider, and I found them an acquired taste in the wet. However, control and dexterity remain excellent, and while my fingers and hands stayed genuinely dry, the outer fabric does become quite soggy. I addressed this by donning Gore-Tex overmitts, but some may not get past this and might prefer to stay with more traditional waterproof gloves with their laminated backs.

Verdict

Nimble, warm and highly weather-resistant gloves whose lack of padding makes them best suited to road riders

