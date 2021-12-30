The Gore Torrent Men's Jacket is designed for riding in adverse weather and delivers in every respect, if you're looking for a figure hugging, wind cheating and highly packable model with some nice feature. However, though there's plenty of give, scrutinise the sizing chart properly, as the fit is snug.
This is a three-layer model, made from 100% polyamide and reckoned the lightest jacket in their range; our medium weighs 190g, and size large is allegedly a mere 15g more.
This has taped seams, a semi elasticated hem, and a thin-pile fleece-lined high collar. The cuffs slide over gloves for a good overlap and long zipper tags mean it's easy to whip on, or indeed off wearing winter gloves.
The subtle retro-reflective detailing around the sleeves adds some additional presence, and I was pleased to discover a generous zippered rear pocket.
Sizing
Now, the size guide is something you really need to pay close attention to. I got rather excited at the offer of medium and seeing as it seems my default these days, thought nothing more of it. But when Gore says pay attention to the guide – there's a note in red on their site about new sizing – they're not kidding.
Obviously, it's designed to be a slim, contoured fit but I was a little perturbed to find it was particularly snug around the chest. Thankfully, the fabric has a good deal of give and I had no issues fitting a middleweight winter jersey or long sleeve winter base under it, and I still found plenty of length in the sleeves and around the back.
Meanwhile there was no hint of energy-sapping, conversation robbing flutter, but no sense of feeling constricted either, leaving me to concentrate on the ride.
Weatherproofing
I've worn this in several hours of steady, wintry rain with no hint of it creeping through the fleece-lined collar or anywhere else, and it all blocks icy blasts too.
Water visibly beads up and rolls away. The zippers are easily operated in gloves, too, and the size-access rear pocket is particularly handy.
That pocket is sensibly proportioned and will manage bigger mini pumps, tube, snacks and the like. It doesn't gather up at the back or cajole smartphones and compact cameras jersey pockets, either, which has been the case with some similar designs.
While this is primarily a road garment, I've whizzed through winding forest trails and bridle paths without a thought, and the inevitable swipes from passing foliage haven't made any impression on the fabric.
On the road, whatever baselayer I paired this with, its moisture management proved very efficient and I never felt clammy at a steady 18-20mph in air temperatures ranging between 14 and 4°C.
Value
£229.99 is a serious investment, though there are still pricier options (if not by much). The 7Mesh Oro Jacket is lighter at 93g and easier to pack, but is £250, for instance – though that's only gone up a single pound since we tested it in 2017. It also features a pocket and a 'pass-through' vent for access to jersey pockets.
I've had good experiences with 7Mesh Cypress Hybrid Jacket, which is £175 and another snug model offering excellent defence against wind, rain and chill. However, the specification isn't quite as high and the silicone gripper isn't quite as tenacious.
If you don't like this very visible 'fireball' red, there are navy blue and black versions instead.
Summary
I've been really impressed by the Gore Torrent's performance and, though pricey, it's an investment that should pay for itself in happy, comfortable miles. Check the charts first, though – Gore's new sizing is accurate, but not necessarily what you might typically expect.
Verdict
Top quality jacket that's very protective with a lovely slim, flap-free fit – as it should be for the price...
