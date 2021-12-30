Support road.cc

review
Jackets
Gore Torrent Men's Jacket

Gore Torrent Men’s Jacket

9
by Shaun Audane
Thu, Dec 30, 2021 09:45
0
£229.99

VERDICT:

9
10
Top quality jacket that's very protective with a lovely slim, flap-free fit – as it should be for the price...
Highly weatherproof and breathable
Great fit
Packs very small
Straightforward to care for
Pricey
Weight: 
190g
Contact: 
www.gorewear.com
The Gore Torrent Men's Jacket is designed for riding in adverse weather and delivers in every respect, if you're looking for a figure hugging, wind cheating and highly packable model with some nice feature. However, though there's plenty of give, scrutinise the sizing chart properly, as the fit is snug.

This is a three-layer model, made from 100% polyamide and reckoned the lightest jacket in their range; our medium weighs 190g, and size large is allegedly a mere 15g more.

This has taped seams, a semi elasticated hem, and a thin-pile fleece-lined high collar. The cuffs slide over gloves for a good overlap and long zipper tags mean it's easy to whip on, or indeed off wearing winter gloves.

The subtle retro-reflective detailing around the sleeves adds some additional presence, and I was pleased to discover a generous zippered rear pocket.

2021 Gore Torrent Mens jacket - reflective logo.jpg

Sizing

Now, the size guide is something you really need to pay close attention to. I got rather excited at the offer of medium and seeing as it seems my default these days, thought nothing more of it. But when Gore says pay attention to the guide – there's a note in red on their site about new sizing – they're not kidding.

2021 Gore Torrent Mens jacket - back.jpg

Obviously, it's designed to be a slim, contoured fit but I was a little perturbed to find it was particularly snug around the chest. Thankfully, the fabric has a good deal of give and I had no issues fitting a middleweight winter jersey or long sleeve winter base under it, and I still found plenty of length in the sleeves and around the back. 

2021 Gore Torrent Mens jacket - cuff detail 2.jpg

Meanwhile there was no hint of energy-sapping, conversation robbing flutter, but no sense of feeling constricted either, leaving me to concentrate on the ride.

Weatherproofing

I've worn this in several hours of steady, wintry rain with no hint of it creeping through the fleece-lined collar or anywhere else, and it all blocks icy blasts too.

2021 Gore Torrent Mens jacket - collar back.jpg

Water visibly beads up and rolls away. The zippers are easily operated in gloves, too, and the size-access rear pocket is particularly handy.

2021 Gore Torrent Mens jacket - rear pocket.jpg

That pocket is sensibly proportioned and will manage bigger mini pumps, tube, snacks and the like. It doesn't gather up at the back or cajole smartphones and compact cameras jersey pockets, either, which has been the case with some similar designs.

> 37 of the best pieces of waterproof cycling clothing

While this is primarily a road garment, I've whizzed through winding forest trails and bridle paths without a thought, and the inevitable swipes from passing foliage haven't made any impression on the fabric.

2021 Gore Torrent Mens jacket - sleeve detail.jpg

On the road, whatever baselayer I paired this with, its moisture management proved very efficient and I never felt clammy at a steady 18-20mph in air temperatures ranging between 14 and 4°C.

Value

£229.99 is a serious investment, though there are still pricier options (if not by much). The 7Mesh Oro Jacket is lighter at 93g and easier to pack, but is £250, for instance – though that's only gone up a single pound since we tested it in 2017. It also features a pocket and a 'pass-through' vent for access to jersey pockets.

I've had good experiences with 7Mesh Cypress Hybrid Jacket, which is £175 and another snug model offering excellent defence against wind, rain and chill. However, the specification isn't quite as high and the silicone gripper isn't quite as tenacious.

If you don't like this very visible 'fireball' red, there are navy blue and black versions instead.

Summary

I've been really impressed by the Gore Torrent's performance and, though pricey, it's an investment that should pay for itself in happy, comfortable miles. Check the charts first, though – Gore's new sizing is accurate, but not necessarily what you might typically expect.

Verdict

Top quality jacket that's very protective with a lovely slim, flap-free fit – as it should be for the price...

road.cc test report

Make and model: Gore Torrent Men's Jacket

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the jacket is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?

Gore says "Designed for cycling in adverse weather conditions with cuffs shaped to go over gloves preventing water ingress at the sleeve and a hem that sits perfectly without the need for adjustment."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the jacket?

GORE-TEX Active product: lightweight, extremely breathable, durably waterproof and windproof

Weight 205 grams (Size 30

Fleece-lined, close fit high collar

Partially elastic gripper on hem

Front zip with logo transfer

Back zipped stow pocket

Reflective details

Slim fit

Rate the jacket for quality of construction:
 
9/10

Very well made and feels built to last.

Rate the jacket for performance:
 
9/10

I've only noticed ours in the most positive sense.

Rate the jacket for durability:
 
9/10

Thin but rugged construction means it should repay your investment.

Rate the jacket for waterproofing based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
9/10

Excellent even in prolonged downpours.

Rate the jacket for breathability based on the manufacturer's rating:
 
9/10

Wicks moisture very efficiently.

Rate the jacket for fit:
 
9/10

Ideally suited to fast-paced road riding.

Rate the jacket for sizing:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for weight:
 
8/10
Rate the jacket for comfort:
 
9/10

Seals out the elements really well, yet breathes with similar efficiency.

Rate the jacket for value:
 
5/10

A sizeable investment, but performance and construction are top notch.

How easy is the jacket to care for? How did it respond to being washed?

Very straightforward, just stick to 30 degrees.

Tell us how the jacket performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Overall, the Gore Torrent has lived up to its name and indeed the hype. Despite the sizing gaffe on my part, it fits beautifully and offers excellent defence against the elements. Breathability is comparably good too. Unlike some, the gripper keeps it firmly in situ and it also packs down very compactly, should you wish to bring it along just in case. The rear side entry pocket is sensibly proportioned and easily accessed mid-ride.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the jacket

Pretty much the whole package.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the jacket

Nothing really.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market including ones recently tested on road.cc?

£220 is a serious investment, though there are still pricier options. The 7Mesh ORO jacket is lighter at 93g and easier to pack but £250, for instance – though that's only up a single pound since we tested it in 2017. It also features a pocket and a 'pass-through' vent for access to jersey pockets.

I've had good experiences with 7Mesh Cypress Hybrid Jacket, which is £175 and another snug model offering excellent defence against wind, rain and chill. However, the specification isn't quite as high and the silicone gripper isn't quite as tenacious.

Did you enjoy using the jacket? Yes

Would you consider buying the jacket? Yes

Would you recommend the jacket to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

This is an excellent jacket that delivers in every respect.

Overall rating: 9/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 1m 81cm  Weight: 70kg

I usually ride: Rough Stuff Tourer Based around 4130 Univega mtb Frameset  My best bike is: 1955 Holdsworth Road Path and several others including cross & traditional road

I've been riding for: Over 20 years  I ride: Most days  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: cyclo cross, commuting, touring, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,

Shaun Audane

Shaun Audane is a freelance writer/product tester with over twenty-eight years riding experience, the last twelve (120,000 miles) spent putting bikes and kit through their paces for a variety of publications. Previous generations of his family worked at manufacturing's sharp end, thus Shaun can weld, has a sound understanding of frame building practice and a preference for steel or titanium framesets.
Citing Richard Ballantine and an Au pair as his earliest cycling influences, he is presently writing a cycling book with particular focus upon women, families and disabled audiences (Having been a registered care manager and coached children at Herne Hill Velodrome in earlier careers)

