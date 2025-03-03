Support road.cc

DeFeet Duraglove ET Charcoal Wool w/Black Grippies2025 Defeet Duraglove ET Charcoal Wool w-Black Grippies.jpg (credit: road.cc)

DeFeet Duraglove ET Charcoal Wool w/Black Grippies

by Steve Williams
Mon, Mar 03, 2025 15:45
£32.99

VERDICT:

Comfy, simple gloves for combating chills either on their own or beneath other gloves
Versatile
Comfy
Not windproof
Really should be called Defingers
Weight: 
63g
Contact: 
www.kugasports.com
The DeFeet Duraglove ET Charcoal Wool w/Black Grippies are very 'mid' – mid-weight, mid-price, mid-bulk. They're comfy, provide useful warmth and are versatile, but lacking wind or waterproofing they're mid in the protection stakes too.

These slim-fitting gloves could be the holy grail for you, as their solid build, effective grippers and usefulness with touchscreens make them great for cool, dry rides. They're not hopeless if it rains, either, though being 40 per cent merino they hold a fair bit of water and dry pretty slowly.

The roughly 2mm thickness and smooth construction mean they also work as liners under more serious gloves.

2025 Defeet Duraglove ET Charcoal Wool w-Black Grippies - cuff.jpg2025 Defeet Duraglove ET Charcoal Wool w-Black Grippies - cuff.jpg (credit: road.cc)

On the other hand, or perhaps the other DeFoot, they may be the worst of both worlds. What stops them feeling that way – at least to me – is the price, as more protective gloves typically cost more (roughly £50 and up). And while dedicated glove liners start cheaper, such as the £12 Sealskinz Hanworth Merino Liner, they're unlikely to have the tough build to withstand bar tape and grips.

The DeFingers (come on, why not?) provide reasonable warmth and reasonable versatility at a reasonable price... if that's what you want. Personally, I find windproofing more effective than insulation for autumn/spring, and prefer something like the Galibier Ardennes Winter Gloves at £27.88. DeFeet says these are good for 4.5-15.5°C, but if you have permafrost hands like me, think more 7-8°C, especially on fast rides or windy days.

2025 Defeet Duraglove ET Charcoal Wool w-Black Grippies - fingers.jpg2025 Defeet Duraglove ET Charcoal Wool w-Black Grippies - fingers.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Sizing seems fine, though I found the fingers and thumb just a tiny bit short. DeFeet says, 'If between sizes, go small or larger depending upon your body type,' which is the most useless advice I've had since my boss said whatever that thing was about listening.

2025 Defeet Duraglove ET Charcoal Wool w-Black Grippies - palm.jpg2025 Defeet Duraglove ET Charcoal Wool w-Black Grippies - palm.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Note, there are only these charcoal or navy versions; identical-looking Duragloves in other colours have slightly different names and use either 20 per cent or zero wool.

Verdict

Comfy, simple gloves for combating chills either on their own or beneath other gloves

road.cc test report

Make and model: DeFeet Duraglove ET Charcoal Wool w/Black Grippies

Size tested: Medium

Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it?

DeFeet says: "Wool blend glove designed for use in sports such as cycling and running, recommended for temperatures from 40F to 60F. With no-slip grips on palm and fingers and silver Ag yarn in 3 fingertips, it is possible to use touchscreen devices without removing gloves."

Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product

52% Nylon, 40% Merino Wool, 7% Lycra, 1% Silver Ag

Rate the product for quality:
 
8/10
Rate the product for performance:
 
7/10
Rate the product for value:
 
5/10

Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose

Pretty well.

Tell us what you particularly liked about the product

Comfortable, versatile, well made, quick and easy to get on and off.

Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product

No windproofing, just a little short in the fingers and thumbs for me.

How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?

They sit in the right place for what they offer, neatly between cheap simple liners and full-on winter gloves.

Did you enjoy using the product? Yes

Would you consider buying the product? No, I need windproofing.

Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes

Use this box to explain your overall score

These are simple, slim and stretchy, and add a useful bit of warmth when it's chilly. They're also sleek enough to work well beneath bigger, more serious gloves. On their own they're limited by the lack of wind or water resistance, and if your hands get cold easily they probably won't suit. With just a bit more wind protection and a slight tweak to the length they could score higher.

Overall rating: 7/10

About the tester

Age: 48  Height: 183cm  Weight: 78kg

I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc  My best bike is:

I've been riding for: 10-20 years  I ride: A few times a week  I would class myself as: Experienced

I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,

Latest Comments

 