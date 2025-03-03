The DeFeet Duraglove ET Charcoal Wool w/Black Grippies are very 'mid' – mid-weight, mid-price, mid-bulk. They're comfy, provide useful warmth and are versatile, but lacking wind or waterproofing they're mid in the protection stakes too.

> Buy now: DeFeet Dura Glove ET Wool Gloves for £32.99 from Kuga Sports

These slim-fitting gloves could be the holy grail for you, as their solid build, effective grippers and usefulness with touchscreens make them great for cool, dry rides. They're not hopeless if it rains, either, though being 40 per cent merino they hold a fair bit of water and dry pretty slowly.

The roughly 2mm thickness and smooth construction mean they also work as liners under more serious gloves.

2025 Defeet Duraglove ET Charcoal Wool w-Black Grippies - cuff.jpg (credit: road.cc)

On the other hand, or perhaps the other DeFoot, they may be the worst of both worlds. What stops them feeling that way – at least to me – is the price, as more protective gloves typically cost more (roughly £50 and up). And while dedicated glove liners start cheaper, such as the £12 Sealskinz Hanworth Merino Liner, they're unlikely to have the tough build to withstand bar tape and grips.

> Buyer’s Guide: The best winter cycling gloves

The DeFingers (come on, why not?) provide reasonable warmth and reasonable versatility at a reasonable price... if that's what you want. Personally, I find windproofing more effective than insulation for autumn/spring, and prefer something like the Galibier Ardennes Winter Gloves at £27.88. DeFeet says these are good for 4.5-15.5°C, but if you have permafrost hands like me, think more 7-8°C, especially on fast rides or windy days.

2025 Defeet Duraglove ET Charcoal Wool w-Black Grippies - fingers.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Sizing seems fine, though I found the fingers and thumb just a tiny bit short. DeFeet says, 'If between sizes, go small or larger depending upon your body type,' which is the most useless advice I've had since my boss said whatever that thing was about listening.

2025 Defeet Duraglove ET Charcoal Wool w-Black Grippies - palm.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Note, there are only these charcoal or navy versions; identical-looking Duragloves in other colours have slightly different names and use either 20 per cent or zero wool.

> Buy now: DeFeet Dura Glove ET Wool Gloves for £32.99 from Kuga Sports

Verdict

Comfy, simple gloves for combating chills either on their own or beneath other gloves