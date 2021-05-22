The PRO Chain Tool feels well made and neatly stores a spare splitting pin, so while it lacks adjustability it should last you a long, long time.

This design is very similar to many recent chain tools, such as the KranX Pro Chain Extractor Stef tested last year. Like that one it's best for a home use, rather than taking on a ride, thanks to its large, non-adjustable handle. The soft rubber grip proves comfortable and ergonomic.

I tested the tool on 9, 11 and 12 speed chains, and it was effective in all cases. The handle gives enough leverage to make the job easy.

The build quality is good, and should the splitting pin wear out there's a spare neatly stored in the grip. It's accessible with a 3mm hex key, which should mean it'll still be there if and when you need it.

The one feature that is lacking is the ability to adjust the barrel to prevent pins being pushed all the way through. The LifeLine Pro Chain Rivet Extractor has this function, for instance, and is exactly the same price.

If you're confident judging when to stop for yourself, of course, this won't be an issue.

At £24.99 it's reasonably priced against the competition. The KranX Pro Chain Extractor is £5 less and nearly identical, though it lacks the spare rivet pin, for instance, while the Birzman Damselfly Universal Chain Tool is £10 more.

The PRO Chain Tool is effective and works for all modern chain speeds. It lacks any advanced features, but for home mechanics it's probably all you'll ever need.

Verdict

Simple but effective tool that should last you years

