The PRO Chain Tool feels well made and neatly stores a spare splitting pin, so while it lacks adjustability it should last you a long, long time.
This design is very similar to many recent chain tools, such as the KranX Pro Chain Extractor Stef tested last year. Like that one it's best for a home use, rather than taking on a ride, thanks to its large, non-adjustable handle. The soft rubber grip proves comfortable and ergonomic.
I tested the tool on 9, 11 and 12 speed chains, and it was effective in all cases. The handle gives enough leverage to make the job easy.
The build quality is good, and should the splitting pin wear out there's a spare neatly stored in the grip. It's accessible with a 3mm hex key, which should mean it'll still be there if and when you need it.
The one feature that is lacking is the ability to adjust the barrel to prevent pins being pushed all the way through. The LifeLine Pro Chain Rivet Extractor has this function, for instance, and is exactly the same price.
If you're confident judging when to stop for yourself, of course, this won't be an issue.
At £24.99 it's reasonably priced against the competition. The KranX Pro Chain Extractor is £5 less and nearly identical, though it lacks the spare rivet pin, for instance, while the Birzman Damselfly Universal Chain Tool is £10 more.
The PRO Chain Tool is effective and works for all modern chain speeds. It lacks any advanced features, but for home mechanics it's probably all you'll ever need.
Verdict
Simple but effective tool that should last you years
Make and model: PRO Chain Tool
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
PRO says: Designed to provide you with a better sports' bicycle experience the PRO Chain Tool allows you to remove links on road, gravel, mountain or E-Bike chains. The updated Chain Tool is now available in two options, a wider gauge 1-9 speed version and a narrower 9-12 speed model. Both models feature an indicator graphic to ensure that you do not use the tool with the incorrect speed chain, and in so doing damage to chain or tool."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
PRO lists:
Colour – Black/Grey
Material – Steel/TPR
Speed – 9/10/11/12
Rate the product for quality of construction:
7/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Rate the product for comfort (if applicable)
7/10
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performs well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Fits a wide range of chains, including 12-speed SRAM Flattop, which not all tools are compatible with.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Relies on personal use, rather than adjustability in the tool to prevent rivet pushing all the way through.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Against other basic home mechanic chain tools, it's a little more.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? I'd probably get something a bit cheaper
Would you recommend the product to a friend? No
Use this box to explain your overall score
The PRO Chain Tool works well and is suitable for all modern chains, including 12 speed. It does cost a little more than the competition though, with no significant extra features for the extra spend.
Age: 35 Height: 168 Weight: 62
I usually ride: My best bike is: Cannondale SystemSix
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, cyclo cross, sportives, mtb, Lots of gravel style riding
