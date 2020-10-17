KranX Pro Chain Extractor (8 - 12 Speed)

The KranX Pro Chain Extractor is well made and solid, if a little weighty and rough around the edges. The body is machined from steel bar, the rubber-covered handle is comfortable and it produces easily-modulated torque for hassle-free chain cutting.
The KranX Pro Chain Extractor arrives cable-tied to a small piece of cardboard which (in very small writing) says it fits 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 speed chains. The engraving on the tool itself only says its for 8, 9, 10 speed chains, which is a little confusing.
I tested it on 8-11 speed chains and found it works well, plus it's happy with KMC, Shimano and Campagnolo chains – though it can't be used to peen the latter.
To be honest with Campag I can never be bothered with that anyway, so like a lot of people I use a four quid KMC quick link instead. Much faster and saves buying an additional (incredibly expensive) Campag peening tool.
As for 12 speed chains, I couldn't (as of publishing) verify that it works, as I don't have access to one. The distributor couldn't say either, and put the discrepancy down to a miscommunication with the factory. I'll update this review once we get to the bottom of it.
The drive handle stops perfectly in line with the body when fully screwed in, which shows some thought has gone into the design – it easily lies flat in a tool chest or on a magnetic rail.
The chain shelf (the two prongs your chain sits over while you push the pin out) feels really strong. Also, the pin pushes into a blind hole instead of dropping to the floor and rolling into another dimension, which is handy.
Despite a few removable parts, the weight/bulk means this is really a workshop tool rather than one to ride with, and that big handle creates so much controllable torque that cutting chains to length is really effortless.
Scratching around for downsides, it's perhaps a little roughly machined, and it lacks the extra prongs some tools include for working stiff chain pins loose. It's not a tool to coo over – it's a basic one that works.
Value
At £19.99, the value is good. The Birzman Damselfly Universal Chain Tool is £39.99, for instance, and while it's great the aluminium body means it can't stick to magnetic racks and it's actually even heavier at 238g. The Shimano Chain Tool CL-TN28 was well reviewed by Dave Arthur, and works well with a large range of chains from 7-11 speed, but is £25 more at £44.99.
Interestingly, the PRO Chain Tool is almost identical to this KranX one, except it includes a spare pin (embedded in the rubber handle) the KranX lacks. However, it's a fiver more.
Overall
There a lot to like about the KranX Pro Chain Extractor: the solid construction, comfortable grip, flush-fitting handle, its versatility and the ease with which it works. The lack of stiff-link prongs is a shame, but for the price it's easy to overlook.
Verdict
Very effective workshop tool at a great price, though slightly lacking polish
