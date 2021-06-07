Primal Cyc-adelic Paisley Men’s Evo 2.0 Jersey

The Primal Cyc-adelic Paisley Men's Evo 2.0 is a striking looking jersey that performs well in moderate to high temperatures thanks to effective wicking and impressive ventilation. It could do with slightly larger pockets on the left and right, but that's my only complaint.
When this jersey arrived on a sunny day I thought, 'Fantastic, I can test this out in the sunshine.' Then after that initial ride there were approximately five years of rain and cold... Luckily, there was some more hot weather towards the end of the testing period, but it's safe to say I have a lot of experience of how this performs under a jacket too.
One of the main selling points of the jersey is its design. As well as the obvious paisley there are stars, bears and fire thrown in for good measure. It's one of the most striking jerseys I've seen, and I think it looks great.
You can judge the looks for yourself, but one of the most important elements of the jersey is its heat management, and it's impressive. It comes partly from the Q3 elite fabric and partly from the venting incorporated in the jersey.
A mesh fabric at the top of the back between the shoulder blades and running from the end of the sleeve up to the armpit and down to the waist on both sides allows heat to escape easily. I wore this on days when the temperature rose to around 24°C and there was decent airflow to dissipate any heat buildup.
Helping this was the impressive wicking of the Q3 elite fabric used across the rest of the jersey, which quickly moves moisture away from the skin. As I wore the jersey under a jacket more often than I would have liked, I had plenty of opportunity to test this. It wasn't as effective as when I was wearing it without it being covered, but it still did a good job nonetheless.
As you would expect from a warm weather jersey, the Evo 2.0 has a full length zip – a high quality HKK model with a large metal pull, so it's easy to find and operate.
The fit is definitely towards the aero-end of the scale, though it's not specifically an aero jersey – Primal refers to it as 'race fit'. It has the signature longer cut arms with wide lazer-cut hem to help with aerodynamics, combined with a relatively close fit elsewhere. This is achieved without discomfort thanks to the stretch in the mesh side panels – the Q3 elite fabric itself doesn't have much stretch, which allows the jersey to still sit flat on the front and shoulders.
Everything stays in place well thanks to strategically placed silicone micro-dots around the ends of the sleeves and at the bottom of the jersey. It worked whether I had loaded pockets or not.
The three rear pockets are the only aspect of the jersey that I felt could do with improvement. The left and right pockets are both angled at the top for easier access while riding, so they're shorter than the central one, and things like a phone, pump and even gels can stick out and feel less secure than I'd like.
Considering its good fit, impressive breathability and strong wicking performance, the jersey's rrp of £70 is pretty good. It's a tenner more than Rapha's Core Lightweight Jersey but that doesn't have quite the same impressive fit and aero-inspired design. The Endura Pro SL HC Short Sleeve Jersey I tested last year is £10 more and less impressive in terms of venting and breathability.
Overall, the Cyc-adelic Paisley Evo 2.0 is a good looking, high-performance jersey at a reasonable price. It's impressive on the wicking and ventilation front, and the cut and fit are great. The only thing I'd like are slightly deeper side pockets.
Verdict
An impressive jersey in performance and looks, but could do with slightly deeper pockets
Make and model: Primal Cyc-adelic Paisley Men's Evo 2.0 Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
It's a warm weather jersey.
Primal says, 'Breathable and with mesh panels offering further ventilation, you can push hard in relative comfort. Laser cut ends to the FlexPro arm bands on the sleeves increase the aero advantage.
'A full-length zip, silicone waist gripper and 3 rear pockets keep this practical as well as fast, all with a sleek clean design.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Primal lists:
* 3 Angled Rear Cargo Pockets
* Flatlock Stitching
* FlexPro Laser Cut Arm Band
* Full Length Hidden YKK Zipper
* Mesh Side Panels
* Mesh Underarm and Neck Panels
* Q3 Elite Fabric
* Race Fit
* Silicone Waist Gripper
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Seems like a well-made jersey with flatlock stitching throughout and all sizing/instructions printed direct rather than using labels.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
It offers a race cut, combined with impressive wicking and breathability.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
The zip seems hardy and unlikely to break any time soon, plus the micro-dot silicone grippers mean that even if a couple come off down the line, it won't impact the hold.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Very good fit, helped by the variable fabric stretch and impressive hold from the grippers.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
The M on test sized up as expected.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
The wicking and breathability really help in this area.
Rate the product for value:
6/10
Compared with other high-performing jerseys it's a good price.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very easy. I washed this several times at 30 degrees without any issues at all.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well. It kept me cool and wicked moisture effectively even under jackets. The fit and the grippers throughout the jersey kept everything where it should be.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The design, not just the paisley but some really nice original imagery including fires, bears, and stars.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The angled pockets to the left and right mean that anything tall is held less securely.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
The Rapha Core Lightweight Jersey is £10 cheaper but doesn't have quite the same impressive fit and aero-inspired design. The Endura Pro SL HC Short Sleeve Jersey I tested last year is £10 more, but with less impressive venting and breathability.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
It's very good: a high-performance jersey with striking looks and impressive heat management. The only thing I would like is more secure left and right pockets.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
