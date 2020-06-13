Endura Pro SL HC Short Sleeve Jersey

The Endura Pro SL HC Short Sleeve is a good warm-weather jersey that offers a close yet unrestrictive fit, enough pocket storage for long rides and a quality build. While a full-length zip makes heat management easy when worn alone, a lack of venting around the back and sides means it can get sweaty when layered.
The slim, figure-hugging fit is more aero than casual, though it stops short of the second-skin embrace of a full-on aero jersey. The arms are relatively long and there's an easy stretch in the fabric – it sits close to the skin without being restrictive. The Pro SL also retains a traditional collar for a little more coverage around your neck.
The polyester-elastane mix wicks well, although unfortunately it's an aspect you can push quite hard. While there are perforations under the arms, the back and sides lack venting and when temperatures get beyond 25 degrees, heat can build up.
You do at least have a full-length zipper at the front, which allows you to unzip for airflow, and it's a high quality YKK with a large tab. It's pretty easy to operate, even with full finger gloves.
On the back lie four pockets: three large open pockets, and one smaller zip pocket on the outside of the righthand one. I managed to fit in everything needed for a long ride, and it's simple enough to fit discarded arm warmers and jackets when required.
The valuables pocket has a pull tab large enough to easily find on the move, and it's big enough for a large phone and credit cards.
The silicone grippers keep everything in place whether the jersey's stuffed with cargo or not. The only slight issue I had was with the grippers on the arms – those long sleeves sometimes pull my arm hair.
The two large reflective areas (the back of the collar and the central pocket) are well-judged. They're big enough to help with visibility, but aren't so massive they look strange.
At £79.99 the Pro SL HC sits towards the top end of the mid-range market. Recent competitors include the The Santini Karma Luce for 1p more, which offers better breathability but small pockets and an unusual fit. Shimano's Climbers Jersey is close at £75 too, although the cut is much more casual and tester Simon felt it a little overpriced.
Overall, the Endura Pro SL HC is a pretty impressive jersey. The cut and fit are both effective, with enough stretch in the fabric to allow a close, aero-friendly fit without being restrictive. The material wicks well, too – really, only the lack of mesh panels or other perforations around the rear hold it back if you regularly ride in high temperatures.
Verdict
Solid mid-range jersey with a good fit and great fabric – though not one for serious heat
Make and model: Endura Pro SL HC Short Sleeve Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Endura says, "Sleek and stylish, but still adding a little bit of intrigue, the Pro SL HC S/S Jersey is sure to become a core piece in your summer cycling wardrobe. Sharing the same spec as a pro level race jersey, you now have the chance to look as good as a pro too."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Rapid wicking Italian fabrics with full sublimation print and UPF50+
Close fit Lycra® sleeves with raw edge and direct silicone print for grip
Triple rear pocket system with zipped security pocket
Lightweight internal hem elastic with silicone gripper
Full length front zip
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
Well made with strong and tight stitching throughout, combined with a good fabric – there's enough stretch to make the aero cut unrestrictive.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Did everything it needed to. Perhaps a bit more perforation for heat management would be nice, but the wicking is good.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Well made without much to peel off, break, or rip - likely to last.
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Thanks to the stretch, the fit is aero without being restrictive.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
The Medium fitted as expected.
Rate the product for weight:
7/10
Rate the product for comfort:
7/10
Relatively comfortable, although more perforations would help when temperatures get above 25 degrees.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
Quality and design are on par for a jersey at this price.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Easy, wash at 30, line dry.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
It performed well, though it could be a little cooler.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The fit.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Could do with a few more areas of perforated fabric to help with heat.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
It's close to many with this level of build. Recent competitors include the Santini Karma Luce for 1p more, which offers better breathability but small pockets and an unusual fit. The Shimano Climbers Jersey is close at £75, although the cut is much more casual and tester Simon felt it a little overpriced.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Maybe
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a solid upper-mid range jersey that does everything you expect. It would be nice to have a bit more airflow, but up to about 25 degrees this wasn't an issue.
Age: 32 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: Under 5 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed, mtb,
