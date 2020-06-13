Endura Pro SL HC Short Sleeve Jersey

The Endura Pro SL HC Short Sleeve is a good warm-weather jersey that offers a close yet unrestrictive fit, enough pocket storage for long rides and a quality build. While a full-length zip makes heat management easy when worn alone, a lack of venting around the back and sides means it can get sweaty when layered.

The slim, figure-hugging fit is more aero than casual, though it stops short of the second-skin embrace of a full-on aero jersey. The arms are relatively long and there's an easy stretch in the fabric – it sits close to the skin without being restrictive. The Pro SL also retains a traditional collar for a little more coverage around your neck.

> Find your nearest dealer here

The polyester-elastane mix wicks well, although unfortunately it's an aspect you can push quite hard. While there are perforations under the arms, the back and sides lack venting and when temperatures get beyond 25 degrees, heat can build up.

You do at least have a full-length zipper at the front, which allows you to unzip for airflow, and it's a high quality YKK with a large tab. It's pretty easy to operate, even with full finger gloves.

> 7 of the best cheap cycling jerseys – summer comfort from just £6

On the back lie four pockets: three large open pockets, and one smaller zip pocket on the outside of the righthand one. I managed to fit in everything needed for a long ride, and it's simple enough to fit discarded arm warmers and jackets when required.

The valuables pocket has a pull tab large enough to easily find on the move, and it's big enough for a large phone and credit cards.

The silicone grippers keep everything in place whether the jersey's stuffed with cargo or not. The only slight issue I had was with the grippers on the arms – those long sleeves sometimes pull my arm hair.

The two large reflective areas (the back of the collar and the central pocket) are well-judged. They're big enough to help with visibility, but aren't so massive they look strange.

At £79.99 the Pro SL HC sits towards the top end of the mid-range market. Recent competitors include the The Santini Karma Luce for 1p more, which offers better breathability but small pockets and an unusual fit. Shimano's Climbers Jersey is close at £75 too, although the cut is much more casual and tester Simon felt it a little overpriced.

Overall, the Endura Pro SL HC is a pretty impressive jersey. The cut and fit are both effective, with enough stretch in the fabric to allow a close, aero-friendly fit without being restrictive. The material wicks well, too – really, only the lack of mesh panels or other perforations around the rear hold it back if you regularly ride in high temperatures.

Verdict

Solid mid-range jersey with a good fit and great fabric – though not one for serious heat

If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website