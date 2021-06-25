The Primal Chameleon Women's Evo 2.0 Cycling Jersey punches above its weight in terms of performance at this price, making it a good choice for sportier riders on a budget. Just bear in mind it's a race fit, so expect it to be snug for its size.

Made from Primal's super-stretchy 100% polyester Q3 Elite fabric, this short-sleeved performance jersey features laser-cut sleeves, mesh panels at the back of the neck and down the sides, a full-length YKK zip, and three pouch pockets at the rear.

The highly stretchy fabric is partnered with a figure-hugging race fit – consider sizing up if a sleek, contoured fit is not what you're not after. (Our womannequin is very small…) It's very different in this respect from other Primal jerseys I've tried, and the cut is proportionally much larger at the bust than the hips, making it best suited to more athletically shaped women (but with a bosom) rather than more hourglass shapes.

As well as contouring the body well, the jersey stays put thanks to the gripper at the bottom hem and the sleeves.

This close-to-body cut allows the highly moisture-wicking fabric to do its thing really well, drying super-fast and allowing sweat to get out and ventilation to get in. The mesh panels are particularly helpful and effective on a hot day.

It's exceptionally comfortable to wear, and performs far more impressively than you might expect for the price.

There's no zipped pocket, but I didn't really feel the lack, and it does keep extraneous features to a minimum in favour of sleek performance. The pouch pockets allow plenty of space for ride essentials, and are big enough for a smartphone in a protective ride pouch.

The Evo 2.0 is available in five different designs, some bolder than others. It also comes in a staggering seven different sizes.

For a sleek, performance-focused jersey, £70 is looking like a good deal. Many jerseys of this type come in at a much higher price point, with the lower prices reserved for more recreational type products. That said, it's only £4 less than Bioracer's Vesper SS Jersey Sister Snake, but the two do stand apart as cost-effective options for demanding riders.

Is it up there in terms of performance and quality with the incredibly lightweight and breathable Rapha Women's Pro Team Crit Jersey at £110? Possibly not, but for £40 less it more than earns its space in the starting line.

The shape won't suit everyone, but if it works for you, it's hard to argue with a cool-looking, effective, performance-orientated jersey at this sort of price. Comfortable, stylish and effective.

Verdict

Attractive, effective and affordable, a high-performance jersey at a recreational jersey price – but check the fit is for you

