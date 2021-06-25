The Primal Chameleon Women's Evo 2.0 Cycling Jersey punches above its weight in terms of performance at this price, making it a good choice for sportier riders on a budget. Just bear in mind it's a race fit, so expect it to be snug for its size.
Made from Primal's super-stretchy 100% polyester Q3 Elite fabric, this short-sleeved performance jersey features laser-cut sleeves, mesh panels at the back of the neck and down the sides, a full-length YKK zip, and three pouch pockets at the rear.
> Buy this online here
The highly stretchy fabric is partnered with a figure-hugging race fit – consider sizing up if a sleek, contoured fit is not what you're not after. (Our womannequin is very small…) It's very different in this respect from other Primal jerseys I've tried, and the cut is proportionally much larger at the bust than the hips, making it best suited to more athletically shaped women (but with a bosom) rather than more hourglass shapes.
As well as contouring the body well, the jersey stays put thanks to the gripper at the bottom hem and the sleeves.
This close-to-body cut allows the highly moisture-wicking fabric to do its thing really well, drying super-fast and allowing sweat to get out and ventilation to get in. The mesh panels are particularly helpful and effective on a hot day.
It's exceptionally comfortable to wear, and performs far more impressively than you might expect for the price.
There's no zipped pocket, but I didn't really feel the lack, and it does keep extraneous features to a minimum in favour of sleek performance. The pouch pockets allow plenty of space for ride essentials, and are big enough for a smartphone in a protective ride pouch.
The Evo 2.0 is available in five different designs, some bolder than others. It also comes in a staggering seven different sizes.
For a sleek, performance-focused jersey, £70 is looking like a good deal. Many jerseys of this type come in at a much higher price point, with the lower prices reserved for more recreational type products. That said, it's only £4 less than Bioracer's Vesper SS Jersey Sister Snake, but the two do stand apart as cost-effective options for demanding riders.
Is it up there in terms of performance and quality with the incredibly lightweight and breathable Rapha Women's Pro Team Crit Jersey at £110? Possibly not, but for £40 less it more than earns its space in the starting line.
> Read more road.cc reviews of women’s cycling clothing here
The shape won't suit everyone, but if it works for you, it's hard to argue with a cool-looking, effective, performance-orientated jersey at this sort of price. Comfortable, stylish and effective.
Verdict
Attractive, effective and affordable, a high-performance jersey at a recreational jersey price – but check the fit is for you
If you're thinking of buying this product using a cashback deal why not use the road.cc Top Cashback page and get some top cashback while helping to support your favourite independent cycling website
Make and model: Primal Chameleon Women's Evo 2.0 Cycling Jersey
Tell us what the product is for
Aimed at all types of female road cyclist, particularly those looking for a performance-focused jersey at a low price.
Primal simply says: 'This Jersey is perfect for your next bicycle ride.'
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Primal lists:
* 3 Angled Rear Cargo Pockets
* Flatlock Stitching
* FlexPro Laser Cut Arm Band
* Full Length Hidden YKK Zipper
* Mesh Side Panels
* Mesh Underarm and Neck Panels
* Q3 Elite Fabric
* Race Fit
* Silicone Waist Gripper
Available in sizes XS - 3XL
Rate the product for quality of construction:
6/10
Not quite as nicely finished as some higher end jerseys, but nice quality fabric and components. The fabric is pleasant to wear.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
The fabric wicks moisture quickly and effectively and the fit (if it suits) is sleek and minimised excess fabric and wind resistance.
Rate the product for durability:
9/10
Better durability than many higher end jerseys.
Rate the product for fit:
5/10
A slightly tricky cut in terms of bust size vs hip size, with more room at the top than expected for the hip size; this is a very different cut from Primal's Sport Fit jerseys. Length is good though and the level of stretch in the fabric does make the cut more versatile for different body shapes.
Rate the product for sizing:
6/10
Race-fit so very sleek in terms of fit. Those on the borderline of sizes, or looking for a less snug fit, might want to size up.
Rate the product for weight:
6/10
It's not as light as some high-end race jerseys but the fabric still does a great job of wicking moisture and drying quickly, keeping the body a stable temperature.
Rate the product for comfort:
8/10
Rate the product for value:
7/10
Good value compared with many race-fit, performance-focused jerseys.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Washed very well.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Performed very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
That it's available in sizes XS-3XL, the price, bold designs, fast-drying fabric, and performance focus.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The race fit and shape aren't ideal for me.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Many jerseys of this type come in at a much higher price point, with the lower prices typically reserved for recreational type products. That said, it's fairly comparable to the Bioracer Vesper SS Jersey Sister Snake at £74, but the two do stand apart as cost-effective options for demanding riders. The incredibly lightweight and breathable Rapha Women's Pro Team Crit Jersey, for example, is £110.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Possibly
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Absolutely
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a cost-effective option for demanding riders looking for a sleek fit and high-performance fabrics without the high-end budget typically required. The jersey looks good, and the fabric does a great job.
Age: 48 Height: 1.65m Weight: 77kg
I usually ride: Liv Invite My best bike is: Specialized Ruby Elite
I've been riding for: Over 20 years I ride: Most days I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, touring, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
It would be interesting how many people have actually contested a close pass charge and won though....
though I didnt say which Lord Wolfson I was referring to... ok so I got my Lord Wolfson's mixed up then ...
I'm with makadu on this....
Crikey...some big decisions to make,
Aren't places like Cash Converters required to have a system in place to prevent them basically handling/selling on stolen items?
I remember buying white striped Rubino Pro tyres back in the day, I can't imagine making a blue one would have been too much of a technical challenge
Well it damn well should be! Just as a competition-level rowing boat should be much more attainable than a Sunseeker luxury motorboat....
So G predicts a chaotic start to the tour. I predict that it will get darker at night than it is during the day. Tell us something new G.
I might be cynical, but if I was a tabloid journalist I'd consider taking a drive through the City of London on the 10th July with a good quality...
11 year sentence + 10 year ban....