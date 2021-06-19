Pedro's Rx Micro-20

The Rx Micro-20 multi-tool is an innovative and well made multi-tool that sits well in the hand and offers everything you need for on-the-go repairs and adjustments. It's a little expensive, though, and a crosshead screwdriver would have been useful.

The Rx Micro-20 comes with pretty much every tool you might need at the side of the road, and does very well for maintenance too – there were only a couple of times when I needed extra tools at home.

It has 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm hex wrenches, T25 and T30 Torx bits, a flat blade screwdriver, a 1-12 speed chain tool, 7 and 8mm flare nut wrenches (which have five sides and leave one open – useful for hose fittings), three spoke wrenches (3.23, 3.3, and 3.45), a Shimano Crank Cap tool, a Presta valve core tool, and two microlevers with a chain quick-link storage space.

Everything except the tyre levers are made from high quality steel, and they undid some fairly old and ragged bolts without stripping or rounding anything, which was impressive. The main body is also steel, and feels robust.

Normally I find metal-bodied multi-tools uncomfortable to use, especially on things like pedals, but Pedro's has cleverly got around this. The plastic tyre levers sit either side of the tool, which both makes good use of space and adds comfort.

The levers themselves work well enough. I've had a bit of a spate of punctures recently so had a lot of use for them, and although they aren't the best I've used, they are good enough I was happy to leave my larger options at home.

The little home for a quick link inside the levers is another innovative element – links can get easily lost in a saddle bag – but if you forget it's there and use the levers, you can lose the links fairly easily.

The Rx Micro-20 hits the scales at 158g, which is pretty good for a 20 piece multi-tool, although it is not designed to be especially lightweight.

Value

At £39.99 it's on the expensive side, though given the clever design I don't think this is too expensive. You could compare it to the Crankbrothers F15 multi-tool which costs the same and is a little more stylish, but offers fewer tools and doesn't include tyre levers. The Topeak Mini PT30 multi-tool also comes in at £39.99 and offers 10 more tools, but that doesn't offer the compact design or tyre levers.

Overall

I was really impressed with the Rx Micro-20. Even though £40 can easily get you more tools, this has everything I typically need for roadside jobs and most of what I need at home too. The design is also impressive, with the tyre levers being a particular highlight.

Aside from the high price and lack of a crosshead screwdriver, there is not much to criticise about this impressive multi-tool.

Verdict

Cleverly designed, well made and rugged multi-tool that covers the vast majority of jobs

