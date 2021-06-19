Pedro's Rx Micro-20

The Rx Micro-20 multi-tool is an innovative and well made multi-tool that sits well in the hand and offers everything you need for on-the-go repairs and adjustments. It's a little expensive, though, and a crosshead screwdriver would have been useful.
The Rx Micro-20 comes with pretty much every tool you might need at the side of the road, and does very well for maintenance too – there were only a couple of times when I needed extra tools at home.
It has 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8mm hex wrenches, T25 and T30 Torx bits, a flat blade screwdriver, a 1-12 speed chain tool, 7 and 8mm flare nut wrenches (which have five sides and leave one open – useful for hose fittings), three spoke wrenches (3.23, 3.3, and 3.45), a Shimano Crank Cap tool, a Presta valve core tool, and two microlevers with a chain quick-link storage space.
Everything except the tyre levers are made from high quality steel, and they undid some fairly old and ragged bolts without stripping or rounding anything, which was impressive. The main body is also steel, and feels robust.
Normally I find metal-bodied multi-tools uncomfortable to use, especially on things like pedals, but Pedro's has cleverly got around this. The plastic tyre levers sit either side of the tool, which both makes good use of space and adds comfort.
The levers themselves work well enough. I've had a bit of a spate of punctures recently so had a lot of use for them, and although they aren't the best I've used, they are good enough I was happy to leave my larger options at home.
The little home for a quick link inside the levers is another innovative element – links can get easily lost in a saddle bag – but if you forget it's there and use the levers, you can lose the links fairly easily.
The Rx Micro-20 hits the scales at 158g, which is pretty good for a 20 piece multi-tool, although it is not designed to be especially lightweight.
Value
At £39.99 it's on the expensive side, though given the clever design I don't think this is too expensive. You could compare it to the Crankbrothers F15 multi-tool which costs the same and is a little more stylish, but offers fewer tools and doesn't include tyre levers. The Topeak Mini PT30 multi-tool also comes in at £39.99 and offers 10 more tools, but that doesn't offer the compact design or tyre levers.
Overall
I was really impressed with the Rx Micro-20. Even though £40 can easily get you more tools, this has everything I typically need for roadside jobs and most of what I need at home too. The design is also impressive, with the tyre levers being a particular highlight.
Aside from the high price and lack of a crosshead screwdriver, there is not much to criticise about this impressive multi-tool.
Verdict
Cleverly designed, well made and rugged multi-tool that covers the vast majority of jobs
Make and model: Pedro's RX Micro-20
Tell us what the product is for and who it's aimed at. What do the manufacturers say about it? How does that compare to your own feelings about it?
Pedro's says: 'Pedro's new Rx Micro multi-tools deliver the perfect balance of size, weight, and function, ready for trailside repairs and daily adjustments.'
This sounds about right. I didn't find it wanting on the go, and the only thing missing for servicing at home is a crosshead screwdriver.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Pedro's says:
Backed by Pedro's Lifetime Warranty and Rust-Free Guarantee.
Hex Wrenches: 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8mm.
T25 and T30 Torx and Flat Blade screwdriver.
1-12 speed Chain Tool with integrated: 7 & 8mm Flare Box Wrenches, 3.23, 3.3, & 3.45 Spoke Wrenches, Shimano Crank Cap Tool, and Presta Valve Core Tool.
Micro Levers with integrated Quick Link Storage.
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Very well made with each tool being high quality and the overall construction being robust.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Does everything required without fuss.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Full-metal construction means it is likely to last.
Rate the product for weight (if applicable)
7/10
A fairly good balance between practicality and weight.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It is slightly more expensive than others with 20-ish tools, but given the innovative elements and the high quality construction, value is good.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
The innovative tyre levers either side of the tool - it saves space whilst also making it more comfortable in the hand.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Nothing major, but it would be good to have a cross head screwdriver too.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
At £39.99 it's on the expensive side, though given the clever design I don't think this is too expensive. You could compare it to the Crankbrothers F15 multi-tool which costs the same and is a little more stylish, but offers fewer tools and doesn't include tyre levers. The Topeak Mini PT30 multi-tool also comes in at £39.99 and offers 10 more tools, but that doesn't offer the compact design or tyre levers.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? Yes
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is a good quality and innovative multi-tool that saves space and offers some really interesting ideas to make it both easier to use and more practical. It's very good.
Age: 33 Height: 6 ft Weight:
I usually ride: CAAD13 My best bike is: Cannondale Supersix Evo
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, fixed/singlespeed,
