The Pearson Merino Neck Warmer is soft, comfortable and very effective, but then so are a lot of neck tubes – and many cost far less. If you want premium, ethically sourced fabric and low-key stylish looks, though, it's very nice to wear.
This neck warmer matches a hat we've also reviewed, but where that brings great shaping and performance to a tricky spot – a sliver of a gap between head and helmet – the same high-end fabric has less opportunity to shine here.
Sat loose around your neck and largely buried under whatever collar you're wearing, the 80% merino and 20% nylon blend struggles to make up much ground over cheaper fabrics. There's no doubt it's a fabric that can perform very well, it's just that as a neck warmer it doesn't have much chance to prove it.
Available in this dark blue or grey, it's soft and comfortable, and because it's thin it fits well even under tight collars. It deals well with sweat and rain, too, staying warm when wet and drying fast – though whether you still get hot under the collar at times depends mostly on how high and how breathable your collar is.
The length is perfect for wearing this around your neck, but it's too short to double over and wear as a cap – try it and it won't go anywhere near your ears.
Value
At £25 this is expensive when something like the Orro Luxe Neck Warmer is £9.99 (and currently half price) and works basically just as well. Okay, that's polyester and an entire 20g heavier, but in reality you're hardly going to notice.
If you must have merino, the Lusso Merino Buff is just £12, and though it's actually more polyester (65%) than wool, it also works very well.
That said, the 7mesh Desperado Merino Neck Warmer is £25, so it's not as if the Pearson is alone at this level. And you are paying for 'high-quality MAPP merino wool (sourced from ethical New Zealand producers)', says Pearson.
We have reviewed three £30 neck warmers in recent times – the 7mesh Colorado, the Velocio Signature Collar and the Sportful Women's Neck Warmer – so you could say the Pearson is priced reasonably for a premium product then, but as with the rest of them, you're really only getting marginal gains.
Overall, it does what it's designed to very well – it warms your neck very nicely. It's way up at the expensive end, though, and not massively better in terms of performance than a great many cheaper options.
Verdict
Lovely fabric, but real-world performance isn't wildly better than far cheaper warmers
Make and model: Pearson Merino Neck Warmer
Tell us what the product is for
Pearson says: "This stylish collar offers sufficient stretch to keep your whole face warm – ensuring your upper lip is stiffened through fortitude, not by freezing. Crafted from high-quality MAPP merino wool (sourced from ethical New Zealand producers), the result is a durable lightweight weave. Merino provides natural temperature regulation, is high-wicking for excellent moisture transfer, and also quick-drying. The fabric is blended with a small amount of Lycra to ensure a close fit, vital to make the most of merino's performance properties."
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
Pearson lists:
Fabric: 80% Merino
High-quality MAPP merino
20% Nylon
High Warmth to weight Ratio
Stretches to cover the face
Wash at 30 degrees
Wash with similar colours
Do Not Bleach
Do Not Tumble dry
Reshape Whilst Damp
Dry Flat
Cool Iron
Made in Portugal
Rate the product for quality of construction:
9/10
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
9/10
Loose but not at all baggy with a good stretch.
Rate the product for sizing:
8/10
Perfect as a neck warmer. It's not long enough to double as a hat, though, which may bother some.
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
Rate the product for comfort:
9/10
Rate the product for value:
3/10
It's expensive, and far cheaper ones can be almost as good.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
Very easy.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
Very well.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
It kept my neck warm and comfortable.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
Far cheaper ones do much the same thing.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
You can pay more – we've reviewed several at £30 – but it's easy to find neck tubes for around £10, and even though they won't be such high-grade fabric or so well stitched, in reality they'll function just as well.
Did you enjoy using the product? Yes
Would you consider buying the product? No – you can get very similar performance for far less money.
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
This is very nicely made from very nice fabric, but you're not getting £15 more performance for your £15 premium over a 'normal' one. Still, if you get one as a gift, or just feel like treating yourself, you'll be very happy with it.
Age: 48 Height: 183cm Weight: 78kg
I usually ride: Vitus Zenium SL VR Disc My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 10-20 years I ride: A few times a week I would class myself as: Experienced
I regularly do the following types of riding: general fitness riding, mtb,
